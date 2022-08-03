Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County

Read on wpdh.com
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
3 More Jersey Mike’s Locations Coming to Dutchess, Orange Counties
The Hudson Valley's fastest-growing sandwich chain will be opening three more locations very soon. Fans of sub sandwiches in Dutchess and Orange Counties have something to celebrate. Jersey Mike's Subs has announced that they will continue to branch out into the Hudson Valley, opening three new locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Wappingers Falls.
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
Kingston, New York Shop Has Homemade Ice Cream Tacos
It has been a miserably hot summer. One of the best ways to cool off is with some tasty ice cream but one of America's favorite ice cream treats is going to be discontinued soon. One local candy shop has decided to fill the void for many ice cream lovers.
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
This Is Not a Drill! Gas is Under $4 at this Ulster County Station
It's a sight for sore eyes. For the first time in months, gas prices have once again dipped below $4 per-gallon... at least at one gas station in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that gas prices have been a sore subject for some time now. It's even inspired some people to convert their vehicles to use E85 fuel to save tens of dollars on each fill-up (learn more about that here). But while some stations in Ulster County are still in the mid-$4 range (I'm looking at you, New Paltz), there's at least one convenience store brave enough to dip their prices back down to pre-summer numbers.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Catskill Mountain Railroad twilight train rides into the past
The Catskill Mountain Railroad will host a twilight train ride on Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m. As dusk turns into night, enjoy a train ride as you watch the moonlit sky full of stars with live onboard music by Earl Pardini and the Slide Mountain String Band. Ride across the Esopus Creek on the restored C9 Bridge and go through the Hurley Flats, climbing Hurley Mountain before returning to Kingston.
PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker
A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
Kingston’s Biggest Party of the Year is Labor Day Weekend
It’s one of the biggest and most fun days of the year in Kingston, and it’s coming up in just a few short weeks. What am I talking about? The Hooley on the Hudson, of course. If you’re from the Hudson valley, especially the Ulster County area, you’ve probably heard of and maybe even attended the annual Hooley on the Hudson Celebration. It’s a day of fun for the entire family.
Hudson Valley, NY Veteran Group To Hold Big Charity Bourbon Event
Have you notice that 'things are getting back to a more normal situation?' While COVID has not magically disappeared, the universe is starting to navigate this new world and with that learning how to attend events and still keep yourself safe. Here is one of those events that will give...
I Just Heard What’s Coming to the Old Amish Market in Hyde Park
It’s been several years now since they closed the Amish Market in Hyde Park. It was kind of sad when it closed because it was kind of cool. It was a bit different from other grocery stores in the area, but big enough to be able to do your weekly shopping. And they had bulk items in barrels if I remember correctly. Anyway, when they closed I hoped that something similar would take up the empty space.
New York Boaters Caught Illegally Spearfishing At Midnight In Hudson Valley
Illegal spearfishing around midnight in the Hudson Valley led to a number of tickets. On Wednesday, August 3, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. Officials say that the DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York.
Cheers! Local Favorite Selected to Craft Official Beer of the Dutchess County Fair
It's official fair season here in the Hudson Valley, with some county fairs already behind us, others underway, and the always anticipated Dutchess County Fair on the horizon. Every year we get pretty excited about what additions will be coming to our favorite fairs, concerts, fun food finds, but what about booze? One very popular Poughkeepsie based brewery is very excited to have been selected to brew a beer exclusively for the Dutchess County Fair this year. Let's find out what's brewing.
Late Summer Glamping in the Catskills, New York
I think I have found a perfect place to run away to for rest and relaxation. Tell me that this Wagon in the woods doesn't remind you of Dorothy running away from home in the Wizard of OZ. It's like they recreated Professor Marvel's home to a tee. This adorably...
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
thehudsonindependent.com
Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear
There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of La Cantina Restaurant, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway, sipping a margarita and gazing out onto a bucolic lake nestled between the parkway and Ardsley’s V.E. Macy Park. La Cantina, accessible...
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Grand Opening Set For Brand-New Jersey Mike's Subs Location In Middletown
Jersey Mike's Subs announced plans for the grand opening of its new sandwich shop in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the restaurant chain will open a location in Orange County at 444 Route 211 East in Middletown, representatives announced. The grand opening will include a fundraiser through Sunday,...
He’s/She’s a 10 BUT… Hudson Valley Edition
It's one of the few TikTok trends we had to jump on and give it a little Hudson Valley twist. If you've been on social media the last few weeks you might have seen a rating system being thrown around. For example, the rating statement would start with he or she and then continue "are a (number 1 through 10) BUT..." and you have to fill in the blank. Then another person will respond with either a higher or lower number than you gave them.
