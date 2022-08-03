ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County

By Robyn Taylor
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wpdh.com

Comments / 1

Related
101.5 WPDH

Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY

In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change

We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Government
Orange County, NY
Cars
Monroe, NY
Government
City
Goshen, NY
City
Monroe, NY
City
Greenwood Lake, NY
County
Orange County, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Is Not a Drill! Gas is Under $4 at this Ulster County Station

It's a sight for sore eyes. For the first time in months, gas prices have once again dipped below $4 per-gallon... at least at one gas station in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that gas prices have been a sore subject for some time now. It's even inspired some people to convert their vehicles to use E85 fuel to save tens of dollars on each fill-up (learn more about that here). But while some stations in Ulster County are still in the mid-$4 range (I'm looking at you, New Paltz), there's at least one convenience store brave enough to dip their prices back down to pre-summer numbers.
ACCORD, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Catskill Mountain Railroad twilight train rides into the past

The Catskill Mountain Railroad will host a twilight train ride on Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m. As dusk turns into night, enjoy a train ride as you watch the moonlit sky full of stars with live onboard music by Earl Pardini and the Slide Mountain String Band. Ride across the Esopus Creek on the restored C9 Bridge and go through the Hurley Flats, climbing Hurley Mountain before returning to Kingston.
KINGSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Vehicles#Car Show#History Museum#Living History#Hudson Valley#Vehicle Shows
101.5 WPDH

Kingston’s Biggest Party of the Year is Labor Day Weekend

It’s one of the biggest and most fun days of the year in Kingston, and it’s coming up in just a few short weeks. What am I talking about? The Hooley on the Hudson, of course. If you’re from the Hudson valley, especially the Ulster County area, you’ve probably heard of and maybe even attended the annual Hooley on the Hudson Celebration. It’s a day of fun for the entire family.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

I Just Heard What’s Coming to the Old Amish Market in Hyde Park

It’s been several years now since they closed the Amish Market in Hyde Park. It was kind of sad when it closed because it was kind of cool. It was a bit different from other grocery stores in the area, but big enough to be able to do your weekly shopping. And they had bulk items in barrels if I remember correctly. Anyway, when they closed I hoped that something similar would take up the empty space.
HYDE PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
101.5 WPDH

New York Boaters Caught Illegally Spearfishing At Midnight In Hudson Valley

Illegal spearfishing around midnight in the Hudson Valley led to a number of tickets. On Wednesday, August 3, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. Officials say that the DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Cheers! Local Favorite Selected to Craft Official Beer of the Dutchess County Fair

It's official fair season here in the Hudson Valley, with some county fairs already behind us, others underway, and the always anticipated Dutchess County Fair on the horizon. Every year we get pretty excited about what additions will be coming to our favorite fairs, concerts, fun food finds, but what about booze? One very popular Poughkeepsie based brewery is very excited to have been selected to brew a beer exclusively for the Dutchess County Fair this year. Let's find out what's brewing.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of La Cantina Restaurant, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway, sipping a margarita and gazing out onto a bucolic lake nestled between the parkway and Ardsley’s V.E. Macy Park. La Cantina, accessible...
ARDSLEY, NY
101.5 WPDH

He’s/She’s a 10 BUT… Hudson Valley Edition

It's one of the few TikTok trends we had to jump on and give it a little Hudson Valley twist. If you've been on social media the last few weeks you might have seen a rating system being thrown around. For example, the rating statement would start with he or she and then continue "are a (number 1 through 10) BUT..." and you have to fill in the blank. Then another person will respond with either a higher or lower number than you gave them.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy