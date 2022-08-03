Read on www.blackheartgoldpants.com
2022 opponent preview: Wisconsin Badgers
I like Madison. It is the midwestern version of Austin, TX which is why they can still churn out really good football teams. Austin is fun 12 months a year. Madison is an elite town six months a year and downright brutal in the winter so the football players have to commit to the weight room.
Jude James Discusses Iowa Football Visit
'24 Missouri Receiver Attends Hawkeye Recruiting Tailgater
Iowa Loses Kylie Feuerbach for Season
Junior Guard Tears ACL in Workout Earlier This Week
CMU transfer Molly Davis steps in to provide PG depth for Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — After transferring in from Central Michigan, Molly Davis will be a vital part of the lineup for Iowa women's basketball this season. Davis will back up Caitlin Clark, giving added depth to the Iowa lineup.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation
I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
Iowa’s Bix Fest Might Be Fading Away, But There Was A Time When His Jazz Was King
The Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival opens today, running through Sunday at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, and, let’s be honest, it’s got an air of stodgy nostalgia to it. The Bix Fest was once a much bigger deal, an outdoor and indoor festival at a number of...
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library. With warm weather in the forecast within the next week, the Cedar Rapids Library is partnering with Waypoint to open a cooling center as well as make computers available. Number of abortions in Iowa fall over last year. Updated:...
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show
A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
Trial for Iowa man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot set for January 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- The federal trial for a Cedar Rapids man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been set for just over two years after the riot. Leo Christopher Kelly is one of six Iowans charged in connection to the riot, and now is now scheduled to go on trial January 16, 2023 in Washington.
Cedar Rapids shuts down rumors about Freda's Beauty Rama, building in need of repairs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids shut down rumors about one of the oldest black owned businesses in the area. In a Facebook post, the city says they've received a lot of questions about Freda's Beauty Rama & Gift Shop, located at 1028 12th Avenue SE.
Construction of First Avenue/Scott Boulevard roundabout in Iowa City experiencing delays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The construction of the First Avenue and Scott Boulevard roundabout will continue through early September due to various delays associated with the project. The City has been working with the contractor throughout these delays in order to reach completion as quickly as...
Strong storms down trees & power lines in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Late-morning severe weather made a mess of portions of Manchester, and powerful winds downed trees and power lines. One tree fell across the road in town, Crews were fanned across the damage area picking up and removing obstructions. No injuries were reported. Alliant Energy was also...
Maquoketa Caves Victims Died from More than Gunshot Wounds
That's according to the autopsy results released today (Thursday) by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. It says 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and "multiple sharp force injuries." His wife, 42-year-old Sarah, died from "multiple sharp force injuries." Officials also say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. They were all from Cedar Falls.
