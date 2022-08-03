ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
blackheartgoldpants.com

2022 opponent preview: Wisconsin Badgers

I like Madison. It is the midwestern version of Austin, TX which is why they can still churn out really good football teams. Austin is fun 12 months a year. Madison is an elite town six months a year and downright brutal in the winter so the football players have to commit to the weight room.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
State
Wisconsin State
Iowa City, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
104.5 KDAT

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation

I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Previews#Citrus Bowl#American Football
earnthenecklace.com

Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?

Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship

The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show

A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
DAVENPORT, IA
KIMT

Trial for Iowa man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot set for January 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- The federal trial for a Cedar Rapids man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been set for just over two years after the riot. Leo Christopher Kelly is one of six Iowans charged in connection to the riot, and now is now scheduled to go on trial January 16, 2023 in Washington.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Strong storms down trees & power lines in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Late-morning severe weather made a mess of portions of Manchester, and powerful winds downed trees and power lines. One tree fell across the road in town, Crews were fanned across the damage area picking up and removing obstructions. No injuries were reported. Alliant Energy was also...
MANCHESTER, IA
wvik.org

Maquoketa Caves Victims Died from More than Gunshot Wounds

That's according to the autopsy results released today (Thursday) by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. It says 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and "multiple sharp force injuries." His wife, 42-year-old Sarah, died from "multiple sharp force injuries." Officials also say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. They were all from Cedar Falls.
MAQUOKETA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy