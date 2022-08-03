ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred West
SPORTbible

Richard Madeley Angers Viewers With 'Inappropriate' Question To England's Euro 2022 Hero Alessia Russo

Richard Madeley has angered Good Morning Britain viewers with a "patronising" and "inappropriate" question to England international Alessia Russo. Watch the video below:. Manchester United striker Russo appeared on the programme on Wednesday morning to discuss England's Euro 2022 final victory over Germany. Asking Russo about her emotions since winning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights

Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National League#Gilbert Rose
SPORTbible

Match Preview: West Ham United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Defending Premier League Champions Manchester City open up their account for the 2022/23 season with a match against West Ham at the London Stadium this weekend. The Blues come in to their season opener off the back of a fairly successful pre-season, registering consecutive wins during their tour of the United States, before falling to a disappointing defeat to Liverpool in the FA Community Shield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Chelsea troll Brighton with playful Marc Cucurella transfer announcement

Chelsea have directed a playful dig towards Brighton in their announcement of the Marc Cucurella transfer. Two days ago, rumours started to circulate that Cucurella was on the verge of joining Chelsea, which led to Brighton releasing a statement via Twitter that read: “CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Pep Guardiola gives Manchester City left-back verdict as Marc Cucurella completes Chelsea move

Pep Guardiola did not move an inch from his stance on Manchester City's pursuit of a new left-back ahead of his side's Premier League opener against West Ham this weekend. The Premier League champions begin their title defence at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, with Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips all expected to register his first league minutes in sky blue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Erling Haaland praises 'charming' Premier League ahead of West Ham clash

Erling Haaland was unable to hold back his excitement ahead of a possible debut in the Premier League this weekend against West Ham, in an interview with Sky Sports. The striker’s move to Manchester City was perhaps the biggest transfer of the summer window, as the Premier League champions tied down one of Europe’s top strikers to a five-year contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

How to leave a Fantasy Football league

Friday night sees Crystal Palace play host to London rivals Arsenal in a game that will be the curtain raiser for both the new Premier League campaign and a new year of FPL. The fantasy football game is coming off the back of its most popular year yet, with 8 million active users last campaign and this season is expected to be even bigger.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy