Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
Graham Potter insists playing against Erik ten Hag is not an advantage ahead of Manchester United Brighton clash
Graham Potter has praised Christian Eriksen ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, and said it is not an advantage for him that Erik ten Hag has not managed in the Premier League yet. Manchester United and Brghton will kick off their respective Premier...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Full Team News: Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)
Manchester United take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, in their first Premier League game of the season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to kickstart his United career with all three points against the Seagulls. Here is a look at how both teams are shaping...
Richard Madeley Angers Viewers With 'Inappropriate' Question To England's Euro 2022 Hero Alessia Russo
Richard Madeley has angered Good Morning Britain viewers with a "patronising" and "inappropriate" question to England international Alessia Russo. Watch the video below:. Manchester United striker Russo appeared on the programme on Wednesday morning to discuss England's Euro 2022 final victory over Germany. Asking Russo about her emotions since winning...
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool warning to Manchester City squad ahead of Premier League opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad to remain on their toes ahead of meeting with West Ham. Aside from their astounding trophy haul under Pep Guardiola, one of the biggest compliments that can be afforded to City is that they have raised the bar like never seen before in English football.
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
Match Preview: West Ham United vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Defending Premier League Champions Manchester City open up their account for the 2022/23 season with a match against West Ham at the London Stadium this weekend. The Blues come in to their season opener off the back of a fairly successful pre-season, registering consecutive wins during their tour of the United States, before falling to a disappointing defeat to Liverpool in the FA Community Shield.
West Ham To Make Another Bid For Star Midfielder Who'd Join Liverpool 'Immediately'
West Ham are expected to lodge a new bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, after having an initial offer rejected by the French club, according to Foot Mercarto,. The Hammers have had a strong transfer window so far and have recently confirmed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m from Sampdoria.
Chelsea troll Brighton with playful Marc Cucurella transfer announcement
Chelsea have directed a playful dig towards Brighton in their announcement of the Marc Cucurella transfer. Two days ago, rumours started to circulate that Cucurella was on the verge of joining Chelsea, which led to Brighton releasing a statement via Twitter that read: “CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella.”
Darwin Nunez has completed his transformation into the striker Liverpool need in sensational training footage
Liverpool star Darwin Nunez is looking incredible in training and fans think he is ready to prove every doubter wrong this season. The striker moved to Anfield from Benfica in an £85 million deal earlier this summer and he had a mixed pre-season. Nunez scored four against RB Leipzig,...
Pep Guardiola gives Manchester City left-back verdict as Marc Cucurella completes Chelsea move
Pep Guardiola did not move an inch from his stance on Manchester City's pursuit of a new left-back ahead of his side's Premier League opener against West Ham this weekend. The Premier League champions begin their title defence at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, with Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips all expected to register his first league minutes in sky blue.
A Club Has Opened The Door To Cristiano Ronaldo And They Have 'Big Dreams'
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a target for Brazilian giants Corinthians and the club have 'big dreams' for him. The 37-year-old is still desperate to leave Manchester United as he wants to play in the Champions League. So far, no European club has made an official bid for Ronaldo and the...
Saliba stars as debutants impress: Arsenal player ratings vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal opened up the 2022/23 season with an impressive 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Gunners dominated the opening 20 minutes, with Gabriel Jesus creating havoc in and around the box and Gabriel Martinelli missing a great chance to give Arsenal the lead from close range. He...
Erling Haaland praises 'charming' Premier League ahead of West Ham clash
Erling Haaland was unable to hold back his excitement ahead of a possible debut in the Premier League this weekend against West Ham, in an interview with Sky Sports. The striker’s move to Manchester City was perhaps the biggest transfer of the summer window, as the Premier League champions tied down one of Europe’s top strikers to a five-year contract.
How to leave a Fantasy Football league
Friday night sees Crystal Palace play host to London rivals Arsenal in a game that will be the curtain raiser for both the new Premier League campaign and a new year of FPL. The fantasy football game is coming off the back of its most popular year yet, with 8 million active users last campaign and this season is expected to be even bigger.
The top 3 Manchester United FPL picks | Fantasy Premier League 2022/23
Red Devils supporters will be optimistic that Erik ten Hag, their new manager, can bring about a successful second Dutch uprising in the past few years. But who are their best FPL players for 2022/23?. With Brighton & Hove Albion as their opponents in what will be their opening Premier...
