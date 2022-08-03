Algae blooms, warming waters cause biggest changes to Tahoe in 50 years, report says

Update at 5:55 p.m.: While it seemed heavy at times, the rain showers did not amount to much in the Mother Lode. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to the National Weather Service in Sacramento to get the total rain. They reported that in Calaveras County near New Melones Lake, about 2/10 of an inch of rain fell. In the Sonora area of Tuolumne County, between 1/10 of an inch and a quarter inch were recorded. Also, Tuolumne Utility District spokesperson Emily Long detailed that the rain gauge at the Waste Water Plant recorded 0.12 inches and 0.10 inches at the TUD headquarters on Nugget Boulevard off Tuolumne Road for this morning’s rainfall. However, the minimal amount brought no complaints as any rainfall is much-needed with California being in the third year of a drought. Details regarding the traffic hazards can be found below.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO