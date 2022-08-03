Algae blooms, warming waters cause biggest changes to Tahoe in 50 years, report says

Read on www.sfgate.com
purewow.com
The 12 Most Incredible Things to Do in Lake Tahoe (Besides Skiing)
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Lake Tahoe may be known as one of the best ski destinations in the world with a staggering 15 ski...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe likely to fall below natural rim by mid-October
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen provided an update on the state of the region’s water supplies during this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. The amount of water in Lake Tahoe will likely drop...
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
The 6 best Lake Tahoe Casinos to entertain you off the mountain
All of the Lake Tahoe casinos all have hotels with some great amenities, not to mention the Sierra mountains as their backdrop.
Can scientists reverse one of Tahoe’s worst environmental disasters?
A nearly 600-acre wetland sits at the southernmost end of Lake Tahoe. It’s where Tahoe’s two largest tributaries — the Upper Truckee River and Trout Creek — meet and mingle amid tall grasses and willows before flowing into the lake. This wetland might not look like much, but it’s critical to the health of Lake Tahoe’s environment. The wetland naturally filters pollution and fine sediment, guarding Lake Tahoe’s clarity. It also stores carbon, fights climate change and serves as a resilient habitat in times of drought for dozens of fish and wildlife species. But for more than a century, the Upper Truckee Marsh was considered a wasteland, during a time when marshes across the country were being developed and paved over. Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left? Read more.
7 Lake Tahoe RV rentals and RV camping sites for your next road adventure
From RV rentals to RV campsites, here's all you need to plan an RV trip in Lake Tahoe.
Sierra Sun
‘Things are coming together’: Brewery taking off in Tahoe City
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Growing up in the farming and hospitality industries, David Renkert knew someday he would open up a place like the Tahoe National Brewing Company in Tahoe City. His experiences in those industries, plus a tour of duty in culinary school along with assisting in a...
Experts still stumped by event that killed, sickened hundreds of California pelicans
"This kind of volatility in their population, of course, creates concerns."
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Sierra Nevada Rain Creates Traffic Hazards, Under Inch Fell In Mother Lode
Update at 5:55 p.m.: While it seemed heavy at times, the rain showers did not amount to much in the Mother Lode. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to the National Weather Service in Sacramento to get the total rain. They reported that in Calaveras County near New Melones Lake, about 2/10 of an inch of rain fell. In the Sonora area of Tuolumne County, between 1/10 of an inch and a quarter inch were recorded. Also, Tuolumne Utility District spokesperson Emily Long detailed that the rain gauge at the Waste Water Plant recorded 0.12 inches and 0.10 inches at the TUD headquarters on Nugget Boulevard off Tuolumne Road for this morning’s rainfall. However, the minimal amount brought no complaints as any rainfall is much-needed with California being in the third year of a drought. Details regarding the traffic hazards can be found below.
abc10.com
Tahoe weekend forecast: What to know before you go
SACRAMENTO, Calif — If you're headed up to Tahoe this weekend to escape the valley heat, we've got the weather covered for you. Tahoe is a major travel destination in Northern California with numerous state parks that line the 72 miles of Alpine shoreline. Visitors can hike, swim, camp, bike and do much more under the warmth of the summer sun.
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
Charming locals to find backroad stories, the secrets to California travel from John Bartell
"John knows more about California than any other Californian."
Woman rescued after getting stuck in muddy Lake Tahoe meadow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- A woman was brought to a hospital Wednesday after becoming stuck in mud near Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue says the woman became trapped in sticky mud near Lilly Beach. The mud was up to the woman's knees, making it difficult for her to move. Crews used a drone to locate the woman before helping her out of the meadow. An ambulance brought her to a hospital for treatment.
KTVU FOX 2
Critically low water levels at Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir
LAKE SHASTA, Calif. - KTVU is continuing its week-long series of stories about the drought with a look at the dire situation at California’s largest reservoir. Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
Sierra Sun
‘It was the most miserable time I’ve ever had running’
The Tahoe Rim Trail Endurance Run bills itself as a race offering athletes “a glimpse of heaven … a taste of hell.”. Making his first attempt at the 100-mile distance that takes runners from Carson City up to Lake Tahoe and back, Truckee’s Dan Brounstein certainly experienced both.
Lawn expert gives water-saving tips to maintain green landscape during California drought
There are many things you can do around your home to help you save water and money, while keeping your lawn as green as possible.
FOX Reno
Two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There are two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas and debris flows in and near recent burn scars. Residents and those recreating in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Other locations near steep terrain or small creeks will also be more prone to flash flooding.
3 SLO County cities are among the best places to retire in California, site says
Here in the Golden State, WorldAtlas says, “Retirees will never feel underappreciated for their hardworking lives.”
