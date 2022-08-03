‘A Clockwork Orange’’s Malcolm McDowell announces ‘Gloomwood’ delay

Read on www.nme.com
Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
ComicBook
UPDATE: Netflix to Co-Finance and Stream New Johnny Depp Movie
UPDATE: Variety reports Netflix is not co-financing La Favorite as a Netflix original. The streamer has licensed the Depp movie to stream on Netflix France after a 15-month theatrical window in the country. The original story follows below. Netflix will reportedly co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's first movie since the...
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
Why Was the 'Batgirl' Movie Canceled!? An Unprecedented Move by Warner Bros. Discovery
After several years in development hell, fans were enthusiastic when a Batgirl film was finally announced with actress Leslie Grace (In the Heights) in the titular role. The stacked cast of the film also included Hollywood legends Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser for what promised to be a fun superhero origin story.
Complex
HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Shelved, $90 Million DC Film Starring Leslie Grace Had Finished Filming (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/4, 2:20 p.m. ET: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement after their Batgirl film was shelved by Warner Bros. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. We wish that fans would’ve had the opportunity to see and embrace the film,” they wrote.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
AOL Corp
NME
IGN
Batgirl Solo Film Cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite Being in Post-Production
DC takes another major blow in its competition against Marvel Studios, as Warner Bros. Discovery has seemingly cancelled the solo Batgirl film. The film directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah was set to introduce Barbara Gordon into live-action DC with Leslie Grace set to star as the crimefighting vigilante daughter of J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon. Along with Grace, the film also would have seen the return of Michael Keaton with his take on the Dark Knight alongside Brendan Fraser, who portrayed the villainous Firefly.
Popculture
'Scoob!' Sequel Canceled: Scooby-Doo's 'Holiday Haunt' Joins 'Batgirl' in Warner Bros.' Trash Pile
Batgirl is not the only Warner Bros. movie the studio scrapped on Tuesday. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a holiday-themed sequel to the 2020 Scooby-Doo movie, was also canceled. It's unclear how far along Holiday Haunt was in production, but it was included in a December 2021 teaser of upcoming HBO Max projects.
AdWeek
HBO Max Removes 6 Warner Bros. Movies
HBO Max has quietly removed six Warner Bros. films over the past few weeks, that were exclusively streaming on the service, in what appears to be an effort to cut costs. The titles removed include: Superintelligence, starring Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale; Moonshoot starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse; The 2020 remake of Witches starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Chris Rock; An American Pickle starring Seth Rogen; Charm City Kings by director Angel Manuel Soto; and Locked Down starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway. All of these films were labeled “Max Originals.”
NME
NME
'Batgirl' Movie Canceled By Studio During Post-Production
The DC Comics-inspired film Batgirl will not be hitting the big screen, new reports reveal. The feature film—which was already in post-production—has been officially killed by Warner Bros. and will not premiere in theaters or on HBO Max, Variety reports. According to the publication, the film was originally...
NME
