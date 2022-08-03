ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘A Clockwork Orange’’s Malcolm McDowell announces ‘Gloomwood’ delay

By Ali Shutler
NME
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

UPDATE: Netflix to Co-Finance and Stream New Johnny Depp Movie

UPDATE: Variety reports Netflix is not co-financing La Favorite as a Netflix original. The streamer has licensed the Depp movie to stream on Netflix France after a 15-month theatrical window in the country. The original story follows below. Netflix will reportedly co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's first movie since the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Mcdowell
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TechRadar

Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Clockwork Orange#Video Game#The Elder Scrolls Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Halloween
IGN

Batgirl Solo Film Cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite Being in Post-Production

DC takes another major blow in its competition against Marvel Studios, as Warner Bros. Discovery has seemingly cancelled the solo Batgirl film. The film directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah was set to introduce Barbara Gordon into live-action DC with Leslie Grace set to star as the crimefighting vigilante daughter of J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon. Along with Grace, the film also would have seen the return of Michael Keaton with his take on the Dark Knight alongside Brendan Fraser, who portrayed the villainous Firefly.
MOVIES
AdWeek

HBO Max Removes 6 Warner Bros. Movies

HBO Max has quietly removed six Warner Bros. films over the past few weeks, that were exclusively streaming on the service, in what appears to be an effort to cut costs. The titles removed include: Superintelligence, starring Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale; Moonshoot starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse; The 2020 remake of Witches starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Chris Rock; An American Pickle starring Seth Rogen; Charm City Kings by director Angel Manuel Soto; and Locked Down starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway. All of these films were labeled “Max Originals.”
MOVIES
NME

‘The Sandman’ review: unfilmable fantasy epic becomes rip-roaring reality

Thirty years is a long time to wait. Neil Gaiman (American Gods, Good Omens) wrote the first volume of The Sandman in 1988, and by 1991 it looked like the film adaption was all but confirmed. Stuck in development hell for over three decades, the now iconic graphic novel finally comes to the screen as a sprawling multi-part fantasy series that proves good things really do come to those who can’t sell their script.
MOVIES
NME

Choi Yena brings out her gamer side in new music video for ‘Smartphone’

Former IZ*ONE member and soloist Choi Yena has released the music video for ‘Smartphone’, the title track of her sophomore mini-album of the same name. In the vibrant visual, Choi is a gamer who guides an avatar of herself through a playground filled with whimsical mascots, eventually stopping at a shooting game inspired by the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise.
CELL PHONES
Parade

'Batgirl' Movie Canceled By Studio During Post-Production

The DC Comics-inspired film Batgirl will not be hitting the big screen, new reports reveal. The feature film—which was already in post-production—has been officially killed by Warner Bros. and will not premiere in theaters or on HBO Max, Variety reports. According to the publication, the film was originally...
MOVIES
Variety

Lou Barlia, ‘Superman’ and ‘Steel Magnolias’ Cameraman, Dies at 92

Click here to read the full article. Veteran cameraman Lou Barlia, whose film credits include “Superman” and “Steel Magnolias,” died in his home in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 25, after a brief battle with mesothelioma cancer. He was 92. Born and raised in New York, Barlia started his photography career in his early teens after his father brought home a camera he spotted on the train tracks. During and after his high school years, Barlia worked in a photo studio at the School of Industrial Arts in New York. He was later drafted into the army, where he received the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Donald Glover rejects criticism that ‘Atlanta’ “isn’t for Black people”: “I feel this is such a Black show”

Donald Glover has rejected the criticism that his comedy-drama series Atlanta “isn’t for Black people”. The show, which airs on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK, follows college dropout Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) and rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) as they navigate an otherworldly version of the Atlanta rap scene. The series also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy