Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham Man
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know About
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie "The Sandlot"
wvtm13.com
Inflation places added strain on Central Alabama families
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Prices at the pump may be falling steadily, but other items may not slide so fast. Learn more in the video above about why inflation may control our lives and budgets for a while longer.
wvtm13.com
Alabama woman gets prosthetic leg signed by Hardy, Morgan Wallen at Rock The South
CULLMAN, Ala. — Jerica Frazier of Paint Rock Valley, Alabama, had an unforgettable experience Saturday night at Rock The South in Cullman. Frazier, who lost her left leg in a 2016 car crash, managed to get country music stars HARDY and Morgan Wallen to sign her prosthetic leg! Check out the video above.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mother recovering after tree falls on home, killing infant granddaughter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s been three weeks since a large tree uprooted and fell on a Birmingham home in College Hillskilling two small children and injuring a mother during severe weather. Felecia Glass’ daughter Latoya Glass was injured and had to be rushed to the hospital. Her great-granddaughter...
wvtm13.com
Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
wvtm13.com
ALEA enters nationwide 'Best-Looking Cruiser' contest with homage to Tuskegee Airmen
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Voting is officially open for the American Association of State Trooper's annual 'Best-Looking Cruiser' contest, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has shared its entry. ALEA's 2022 photo submission not only features the agency's 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe, but pays homage to the legacy of the Tuskegee...
wvtm13.com
Overnight fire at Brighton School in Bessemer postpones first day of school
BESSEMER, Ala. — The first day of school is postponed at Brighton School in Bessemer after the building caught fire overnight, according to Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin. Learn more in the video above. Gonsoulin said the building caught fire around 1 a.m. and was contained to a single...
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama legislature have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham church starts GoFundMe account for family of missing man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As a search continues for a missing 42-year-old Birmingham man last seen Monday morning, support is pouring in for his family. Get the latest updates in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing...
wvtm13.com
Man killed in shooting on 26th Avenue in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — An investigation is underway in Hueytown after a man was shot to death Wednesday night. Hueytown police said a man was shot at a residence in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday. It's unclear if the victim was shot inside or outside of the home.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham pushing for harder penalties in illegal exhibition driving after deadly shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a car exhibition on 2nd Avenue North in Birmingham. Now city leaders are calling for stiffer penalties for these types of reckless driving. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin issued the...
wvtm13.com
One person shot by police in Brighton, Alabama; ALEA investigating
BRIGHTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a Brighton police officer shot someone Wednesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Brighton Police Chief Larry Woods said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Mian Street. Details about what led to the shooting haven't been released. The...
wvtm13.com
Woman killed, 2 injured in crash on Hwy 31 in Calera
CALERA, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Calera that left a woman dead, injured two others, and shut down Highway 31 for several hours Wednesday. Learn more in the video above. The wreck happened at about 9:45 a.m. north of Highway 70 and involved a tractor-trailer...
wvtm13.com
Bibb County football team honors slain deputy Brad Johnson with helmet sticker
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. — The football team at Bibb County High School will pay tribute to slain Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson during the 2022 season. In a Facebook post, the Choctaws shared a picture of a football helmet with a '706' sticker on the back. The number represents Johnson's badge number.
wvtm13.com
New Executive Director announced for the Alabama Sheriffs Association
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Sheriffs Association has announced James Lambert as their new executive director. Lambert will begin his new position on Oct. 1, 2022. Lambert has served the state of Alabama office of the Attorney General for the last 10 years. He also has served in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
wvtm13.com
Special back-to-school escort for young daughters of slain Alabama deputy
BESSEMER, Ala. — The two young daughters of Brad Johnson, the Bibb County, Alabama sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty in June, got a special back-to-school escort on Tuesday. Watch the video above!. Livy and Lana Johnson lost their father on June 30, one day...
wvtm13.com
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Bessemer, police investigating
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning. The department said officers responded to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 12:12 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city dealing with gun violence and illegal car exhibition problems
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 19-year-old woman died in a shooting when an exhibition event went wrong in Birmingham. City officials are working on getting lawmakers' attention to create tougher laws for exhibition driving.
wvtm13.com
Veterans Palace to provide housing for veterans experiencing homelessness in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Veterans Palace in Ensley will soon offer veterans experiencing homelessness a place to live, eat and grow. Veteran Palace became a non-profit organization in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of opening the facility. Despite that hurdle, the founders remained determined to help those who fought for our country.
wvtm13.com
Parole denied for inmate awaiting trial in Guntersville triple homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied parole to an inmate who is accused of killing three people during his last release from prison. The board, as expected, on Tuesday denied parole to Jimmy O’Neil Spencer. Spencer in 2017 was paroled from a...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city leaders call on community to help curb gun violence, exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham city leaders are calling on the community to help curb youth gun violence and dangerous exhibition driving. Mayor Randall Woodfin, Police Chief Scott Thurmond, and Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr held a joint news conference Tuesday in the wake of Sunday's stunt drivingcrash turned deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old mother. Watch the video above.
