Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
wvtm13.com

WVTM13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence

Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama legislature have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery.
wvtm13.com

Birmingham church starts GoFundMe account for family of missing man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As a search continues for a missing 42-year-old Birmingham man last seen Monday morning, support is pouring in for his family. Get the latest updates in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing...
wvtm13.com

Man killed in shooting on 26th Avenue in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — An investigation is underway in Hueytown after a man was shot to death Wednesday night. Hueytown police said a man was shot at a residence in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday. It's unclear if the victim was shot inside or outside of the home.
wvtm13.com

One person shot by police in Brighton, Alabama; ALEA investigating

BRIGHTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a Brighton police officer shot someone Wednesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Brighton Police Chief Larry Woods said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Mian Street. Details about what led to the shooting haven't been released. The...
wvtm13.com

Woman killed, 2 injured in crash on Hwy 31 in Calera

CALERA, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Calera that left a woman dead, injured two others, and shut down Highway 31 for several hours Wednesday. Learn more in the video above. The wreck happened at about 9:45 a.m. north of Highway 70 and involved a tractor-trailer...
wvtm13.com

New Executive Director announced for the Alabama Sheriffs Association

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Sheriffs Association has announced James Lambert as their new executive director. Lambert will begin his new position on Oct. 1, 2022. Lambert has served the state of Alabama office of the Attorney General for the last 10 years. He also has served in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
wvtm13.com

Woman killed in overnight shooting in Bessemer, police investigating

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning. The department said officers responded to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 12:12 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.
wvtm13.com

Birmingham city leaders call on community to help curb gun violence, exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham city leaders are calling on the community to help curb youth gun violence and dangerous exhibition driving. Mayor Randall Woodfin, Police Chief Scott Thurmond, and Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr held a joint news conference Tuesday in the wake of Sunday's stunt drivingcrash turned deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old mother. Watch the video above.
Birmingham, AL

