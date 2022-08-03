The tide is turning in the UK jobs market. Earlier this year, a shortage of skilled workers meant employees had the upper hand. But with more indicators pointing toward a recession, inflation on the rise and the cost of living crisis starting to bite, we ask is the UK job market succumbing to economic reality?David Merritt speaks to James Reed, Chairman and CEO of Reed UK, Britain's largest recruitment company, who says the rate at which vacancies have been increasing has slowed down. He also explains why the company's data doesn't paint such a bleak picture. Plus, Tom Metcalf, who heads Bloomberg's finance coverage in London, discusses the outlook for City jobs.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO