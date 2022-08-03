Read on www.bbc.com
BBC
M&S stops selling disposable barbecues across UK
Marks & Spencer has stopped selling disposable barbecues in its stores across the UK. The supermarket said it wanted "to help protect open spaces and reduce the risk of fires". London Fire Brigade, which has been calling for a ban on the sale of disposable barbecues, said the move was...
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
BBC
Coventry Amazon workers take second day of action
Amazon workers in Coventry have walked out for the second day in a row in protest over an "insulting" pay offer. "At least 500" stopped work on Thursday, demonstrating in the canteen at the Lyon's Park centre after being offered an extra 50p an hour, one protester said. "We are...
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
Plans for eight-day strike at Felixstowe threaten UK supply chain
Owners prioritise multimillion-pound shareholder dividends over paying decent wages, says union
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
BBC
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
Bloomberg
The Great Resignation Could Soon Be The Great Sacking
The tide is turning in the UK jobs market. Earlier this year, a shortage of skilled workers meant employees had the upper hand. But with more indicators pointing toward a recession, inflation on the rise and the cost of living crisis starting to bite, we ask is the UK job market succumbing to economic reality?David Merritt speaks to James Reed, Chairman and CEO of Reed UK, Britain's largest recruitment company, who says the rate at which vacancies have been increasing has slowed down. He also explains why the company's data doesn't paint such a bleak picture. Plus, Tom Metcalf, who heads Bloomberg's finance coverage in London, discusses the outlook for City jobs.
BBC
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
BBC
Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair
A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
BBC
Guildford pub bomb family demands fresh police probe
Police should reopen an inquiry into an IRA bombing which killed five and left 11 people wrongly imprisoned, a family of one of the victims has said. The IRA attacked two Guildford pubs in 1974 as its terror campaign escalated. Two men admitted to carrying out the bombings, but Cassandra...
'Yes, I had eaten': Talk TV anchor Kate McCann reveals what really happened when she fainted at the Tory leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak
TalkTV anchor Kate McCann has revealed what happened when she fainted during a Tory leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. The showdown between the Foreign Secretary and ex-chancellor earlier this week was taken off air after around 30 minutes in and subsequently cancelled on the advice of medical experts present at the studio in Ealing, west London.
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC
Amazon warehouse staff in Tilbury walk out over 35p an hour pay rise
Staff at an Amazon warehouse have staged a walkout over a 35p an hour pay increase offer. Workers left the depot in Tilbury, Essex, on Wednesday and Thursday as they sought a rise of £2 an hour. The GMB union said the rise asked for would better match the...
BBC
Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty
Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
Mock the Week: Andy Parsons says panel show should be ‘put to bed’ after BBC cancellation
Mock the Week should be “put to bed” rather than moved to a new channel after being cancelled by the BBC, comedian Andy Parsons has said.On Tuesday (2 August), it was announced that the BBC had called time on the satirical panel show after 17 years and 21 series “in order to create room for new shows”.A producer for the show said that the team was “naturally hugely disappointed that Mock the Week is coming to an end”, adding: “[We] hope that we will be able to resurface somewhere some day in the future.”While creator Dan Petterson subsequently suggested...
