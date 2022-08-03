Read on economyclassandbeyond.boardingarea.com
Motley Fool
Boeing Smokes Airbus at Farnborough Airshow
Boeing racked up 172 firm orders at last week's Farnborough Airshow, easily outpacing Airbus. While it didn't make any splashy announcements at Farnborough, Airbus received a commitment for 292 jets just weeks ago and holds a commanding backlog advantage over Boeing. Airbus' superior product portfolio makes it a much better...
See inside the 4-seat electric flying taxi that could be shuttling passengers between airports and city centers by 2026
Airlines are betting big on eVTOLs, with Embraer's Eve winning 1,900 orders. Here's what the flying taxis could look like.
International Business Times
Exclusive: Airbus Axes Remaining A350 Jet Deal With Qatar Airways - Sources
Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two...
CNBC
International airlines launch battle plans to deal with summer of travel chaos
Airlines made plans to mitigate summer travel chaos, including schedule changes and cancellations. Emirates and Ryanair are running operations as usual. KLM and easyJet made changes to their schedules. The aviation industry has been in disarray since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, a perfect storm of strikes and...
Why has British Airways stopped selling short-haul flights from Heathrow?
In an unprecedented move, British Airways has taken all short-haul flights from its main base, London Heathrow, off sale until 9 August at the earliest.BA, which operates more than half the flights from London Heathrow airport, said: “We’ve decided to take responsible action”.While intercontinental flights are still on offer, imminent domestic and European departures are blocked to new sales.These are the key questions and answers.Why has BA done this: has it simply run out of seats?No. There are still empty seats on many of the airline’s Heathrow departures.This decision, which will cost the airline a fortune in lost revenue,...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
EasyJet passengers erupt in applause as two people VOLUNTEER to leave overbooked flight so it can take off as thousands of holidays are ruined by chaos
Passengers on an easyJet flight burst into applause this morning after two passengers volunteered to leave an overbooked flight so it could take off. In a video posted on social media, both passengers and crew can be seen enthusiastically supporting the man and woman, who can be seen walking off the flight after boarding.
Qantas loses a woman's luggage and after she replaced the necessities the airline slugs her for excess baggage on way home: 'I will never travel with them again ever'
A woman has vowed to never fly with Qantas again after the airline lost her baggage for a week before charging her $380 in excess luggage fees on the return trip. Corrine Olsen and her husband Peter travelled from Sydney to Denpasar Airport in Bali, on July 2. However, a...
Qantas Airlines Booked 13-Month-Old Baby On Separate Flight From Parents
An Australian couple is slamming Qantas Airlines for rebooking their 13-month-old baby on a separate flight. The biggest question for parents Stephanie and Andrew Braham is one many people are asking: how does this even happen?. “She was on a different flight that departed 40 minutes after ours,” the child’s...
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
travelawaits.com
A Pilot Gives Us A Peek Inside A Major Airline’s Private Quarters
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. One of my good friends asked me, “How do you have the energy to go out on layovers every time you fly an international trip?” I explained that we sleep on the plane. That statement was followed with wide eyes and raised eyebrows. “You sleep on the plane?” I’m sure she was shocked and concerned that the pilots were sleeping in the cockpit.
Exasperated passengers beg airlines to look at Apple AirTag data to help find their lost luggage
Airline passengers are using AirTags to track and locate lost luggage amid travel chaos. One passenger told Insider he had to repeatedly show Air Canada his bag's location on his AirTag. Other passengers have tweeted that airlines' claims contradict the data from their AirTags. Exasperated passengers are spending days trying...
7 airline workers — from baggage handlers to pilots — reveal what it's like to work during this summer's travel chaos
Flight attendants, pilots, and baggage handlers told Insider how this summer's flight chaos has impacted their job — here are their main takeaways.
Are Airport Flight Limits the Future of Travel?
Even a year ago, the number of people who pass through an airport on a given day was presented as little other than a fun fact you'd Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report while in line for security. For the average passenger, it was not worth thinking about. But...
Air Lease chairman says progress payments to Airbus, Boeing under scanner
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp's (AL.N) chairman said on Thursday the lessor will examine progress payments that the company makes to Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus SE (AIR.PA), as deliveries of aircraft get delayed due to labor and engine shortages.
Passengers filmed climbing conveyor belt to retrieve own luggage at Manchester Airport
Passengers at Manchester Airport have been filmed climbing on to luggage conveyor belts in order to retrieve their own bags when they failed to appear after a flight.In images shown in an episode of Dispatches on Channel 4, due to air tonight, anonymous passengers are seen climbing onto the conveyor belts and into the “airside” loading area and offering to help baggage handlers to get the bags moving.“We’ve been waiting one and a half hours,” one exasperated passenger can be heard saying to airport staff. “I will just grab it and help you unload, if you want.”“Do you...
dronedj.com
Skyports, AirAsia enter AAM vertiport partership in Malaysia
Skyports, the designer and builder of infrastructure for advanced air mobility (AAM) craft, has signed an agreement with the AirAsia Aviation Group to examine the opportunities for air taxi vertiport construction throughout Malaysia. The accord calls for London-based Skyports to work with AirAsia’s specialized AAM unit to explore optimal locations...
Delta Just Opened Its Only International Sky Club Lounge — Here's Where
Delta Air Lines opened its only international Sky Club lounge in Tokyo on Friday, July 29, welcoming guests with sake, a made-to-order noodle bar, and more. The lounge, which was initially expected to open in the summer of 2020 before building was stymied by the pandemic, is located in Terminal 3 of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new lounge is the only one at the airport operated by an American airline and marks Delta's lounge expansion beyond the United States.
Transfer Capital One Miles to British Airways with a 20% bonus
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Saudis open airspace to more flights serving Israel
DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific and Air Seychelles have overflown Saudi Arabia for Israel flights for the first time, aviation data showed on Thursday, after Riyadh announced last month it would open its airspace to all airlines, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel.
