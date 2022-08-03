ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Motley Fool

Boeing Smokes Airbus at Farnborough Airshow

Boeing racked up 172 firm orders at last week's Farnborough Airshow, easily outpacing Airbus. While it didn't make any splashy announcements at Farnborough, Airbus received a commitment for 292 jets just weeks ago and holds a commanding backlog advantage over Boeing. Airbus' superior product portfolio makes it a much better...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

International airlines launch battle plans to deal with summer of travel chaos

Airlines made plans to mitigate summer travel chaos, including schedule changes and cancellations. Emirates and Ryanair are running operations as usual. KLM and easyJet made changes to their schedules. The aviation industry has been in disarray since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, a perfect storm of strikes and...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etihad Airways#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aircraft#A350 1000s#Skywise Health Monitoring#Etihad Aviation Group
The Independent

Why has British Airways stopped selling short-haul flights from Heathrow?

In an unprecedented move, British Airways has taken all short-haul flights from its main base, London Heathrow, off sale until 9 August at the earliest.BA, which operates more than half the flights from London Heathrow airport, said: “We’ve decided to take responsible action”.While intercontinental flights are still on offer, imminent domestic and European departures are blocked to new sales.These are the key questions and answers.Why has BA done this: has it simply run out of seats?No. There are still empty seats on many of the airline’s Heathrow departures.This decision, which will cost the airline a fortune in lost revenue,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

EasyJet passengers erupt in applause as two people VOLUNTEER to leave overbooked flight so it can take off as thousands of holidays are ruined by chaos

Passengers on an easyJet flight burst into applause this morning after two passengers volunteered to leave an overbooked flight so it could take off. In a video posted on social media, both passengers and crew can be seen enthusiastically supporting the man and woman, who can be seen walking off the flight after boarding.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

A Pilot Gives Us A Peek Inside A Major Airline’s Private Quarters

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. One of my good friends asked me, “How do you have the energy to go out on layovers every time you fly an international trip?” I explained that we sleep on the plane. That statement was followed with wide eyes and raised eyebrows. “You sleep on the plane?” I’m sure she was shocked and concerned that the pilots were sleeping in the cockpit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Are Airport Flight Limits the Future of Travel?

Even a year ago, the number of people who pass through an airport on a given day was presented as little other than a fun fact you'd Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report while in line for security. For the average passenger, it was not worth thinking about. But...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Passengers filmed climbing conveyor belt to retrieve own luggage at Manchester Airport

Passengers at Manchester Airport have been filmed climbing on to luggage conveyor belts in order to retrieve their own bags when they failed to appear after a flight.In images shown in an episode of Dispatches on Channel 4, due to air tonight, anonymous passengers are seen climbing onto the conveyor belts and into the “airside” loading area and offering to help baggage handlers to get the bags moving.“We’ve been waiting one and a half hours,” one exasperated passenger can be heard saying to airport staff. “I will just grab it and help you unload, if you want.”“Do you...
LIFESTYLE
dronedj.com

Skyports, AirAsia enter AAM vertiport partership in Malaysia

Skyports, the designer and builder of infrastructure for advanced air mobility (AAM) craft, has signed an agreement with the AirAsia Aviation Group to examine the opportunities for air taxi vertiport construction throughout Malaysia. The accord calls for London-based Skyports to work with AirAsia’s specialized AAM unit to explore optimal locations...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel + Leisure

Delta Just Opened Its Only International Sky Club Lounge — Here's Where

Delta Air Lines opened its only international Sky Club lounge in Tokyo on Friday, July 29, welcoming guests with sake, a made-to-order noodle bar, and more. The lounge, which was initially expected to open in the summer of 2020 before building was stymied by the pandemic, is located in Terminal 3 of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new lounge is the only one at the airport operated by an American airline and marks Delta's lounge expansion beyond the United States.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Transfer Capital One Miles to British Airways with a 20% bonus

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
TRAVEL
Reuters

Saudis open airspace to more flights serving Israel

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific and Air Seychelles have overflown Saudi Arabia for Israel flights for the first time, aviation data showed on Thursday, after Riyadh announced last month it would open its airspace to all airlines, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel.
WORLD
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

