Teen hospitalized after shooting in St. Augustine area, deputies say

Read on www.news4jax.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?Evie M.Saint Augustine, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Multiple arrests made after teen shot several times in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Several arrests have been made following the shooting of a 16-year-old in St. Johns County last week, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. SJSO says on Aug. 3, around 4 a.m., patrol deputies responded to a shooting in the 2660 block of...
SJSO: 9 individuals arrested in connection with Wednesday shooting of teenager and other crimes
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On Aug. 3 at about 4 a.m., patrol deputies responded to a shooting at 2660 St. Augustine Blvd. and learned that a 16-year-old had been shot several times. The victim was transported to Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies quickly identified and...
$10,000 in diesel fuel stolen from Pelham gas station; 5 suspects from Georgia charged
Five people from Georgia are under arrest in Alabama after authorities say they stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel over four days last week. The thefts happened between Aug. 2 through Aug. 5, at an undisclosed gas station in Pelham. Those charged are:. - Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, of Conyers.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
‘I’m sorry for what you’re going to see’: Tennessee man accused of animal cruelty
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of animal cruelty after nine dogs were found inside a home in “deplorable conditions” that included the corpses of other dogs, authorities said. David Hendrix, 57, of Hendersonville, was charged with nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to...
New prosecutor named in mistrial for 3 former Ga. deputies accused in man’s stun-gun death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A new prosecutor has been assigned to consider retrying three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies accused of killing a man walking down a rural road when they shocked him with stun guns during a 2017 arrest. Local news outlets report that Columbus-based District Attorney Stacey...
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
RELATED PEOPLE
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County school security: Steps law enforcement is taking to secure schools
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Students in St. Johns County head back to class Wednesday and like parents in every other school district in the area -- school safety is top of mind for parents. Face it, going back to school is supposed to be a time when it’s...
News4Jax.com
Take a look at St. Johns County’s new Beachside High School
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – News4JAX on Monday got a firsthand look at St. Johns County’s new Beachside High School before the start of the 2022-23 academic year. While the school will be open for the new school year, the first day of classes for Beachside High students will be delayed.
Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust
ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
3 more juveniles charged following shooting death of 16-year-old in south Alabama
Three more juveniles have been arrested following a shooting in south Alabama that left a teen dead. The Enterprise Police Department on Friday said the juveniles – whose ages have not been released – are charged with obstructing government operations. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Florida man bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming
MIAMI - An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in a lake near Tampa. It happened last Thursday at Lake Thonotosassa which is in Hillsborough County. Fire rescue took the 34-year-old man to the hospital, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission which dispatched a contracted trapper to the lake and is continuing to investigate the incident.
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old Florida girl
A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 6-year-old girl who was last seen in Fort Myers, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
Update: Body of missing Tennessee man found off remote trail in GSMNP, officials say
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NP, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE, 5:55 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5: The body of missing Tennessee man Bryce Evans was found just after 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in a remote section of Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Balsam Mountain. Park Rangers located his vehicle...
News4Jax.com
How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family exhumes remains and finds Clinton Township cemetery had reburied debris, pieces of casket
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Metro Detroit family had to go digging for answers after they were told a Clinton Township cemetery mistreated their father’s gravesite. They said the gravesite was disturbed and the cemetery gave them explanations that just didn’t make any sense. Then, secret photos were shared with the family.
2 dead, 8 rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that it is searching for survivors after two people were found dead and 8 others were rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys.
Comments / 0