ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Once Dove Off the Stage to Fight a Fan

By Amanda Landwehr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has a history of giving some truly wild performances. But an incident in which he dove off the stage to drop-kick a fan remains one of his most memorable moments. Here’s how Armstrong got into the physical altercation and why some fans actually praised the “ Boulevard of Broken Dreams ” singer for doing so.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day | Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has a history of wild moments on stage

Armstrong is known for putting on a show — with or without music. For example, fans might remember a 2012 incident when Armstrong had a meltdown at the iHeartRadio Music Festival over scheduling conflicts with Usher.

According to The Atlantic , Green Day’s performance was supposed to be 40 minutes. But because Usher’s show had run long, Green Day ‘s time was cut in half. And Armstrong didn’t take well to this news.

After seeing a notification that said he had one minute left to play, Armstrong started swearing and telling off the organizers. “You’re gonna give me one f***ing minute?” he said. “Let me tell you something. I’ve been around since 1988. And you’re gonna give me one f***ing minute? You’ve gotta be f***ing kidding me!” Armstrong proceeded to smash his guitar on the stage before walking off.

Another incident happened at Woodstock 1994. At the festival, Green Day’s performance got messy — literally — after a gigantic mud fight broke out between the festival crowd and the band. According to Rolling Stone , Armstrong pulled down his pants, yelled profanities, and threw mud at fans. It was enough to result in Armstrong’s mom sending him a “hate letter” to express her disappointment in his behavior.

RELATED: Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Once Performed ‘She’ Wearing Nothing But a Guitar

The time Billie Joe Armstrong drop-kicked a fan during a show

Armstrong is clearly a highly interactive performer. And in one case, he dove into the crowd seemingly to fight a bully.

The incident went down at a Green Day concert in 2006. Per a fan video on Loudwire , Armstrong apparently saw a man roughing up the crowd. So he stopped playing and decided to intervene.

“Hey, why don’t you come here, you little mohawked motherf*****? he said. “You wanna come up here and fight? I’ll fight you right now. Come on, get up here on the stage.”

Then, Armstrong leapt into the crowd to fight the person, and chaos ensued. He soon made his way back on stage and continued his performance.

RELATED: Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Feared This Honor Would Make Them Irrelevant

The 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival outburst convinced the singer to enter rehab

Armstrong’s outburst at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival actually swayed the singer to seek help for addiction. According to The Hollywood Reporter , he entered a one-month alcohol and drug outpatient rehab program. And he called his withdrawal period “gruesome.”

In a 2020 interview with NME , Armstrong said he’s “not really sober anymore.” But his habits have changed. “I had a time where I needed to learn to grow up a little bit and take responsibility for myself and for my own independence, and I did,” he said. “Now I’m moving forward. I had a good run, so let the good times roll!”

RELATED: Green Day: Why Some Fans Misinterpret ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary

In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
Person
Usher
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol
Rolling Stone

Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix

Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ultimate Classic Rock

Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release

A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Def Leppard

In their earliest formation, Def Leppard started with teenage friends Pete Willis, Joe Elliott, and Rick Savage, forming a band in Sheffield, England in 1977. Throughout the 1970s, the band—which would soon include drummer Rick Allen and late guitarist Steve Clark by 1978—was establishing their sound and even had their name written on the wall—literally—five years before their 1980 debut, On Through the Night.
ROCK MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

152K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy