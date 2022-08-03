Flow Beverage Corp. Becomes the Official Water Partner of Tennis Canada at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto and Montreal

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow”), today announced it will be the official water partner of the National Bank Open (“NBO”) presented by Rogers, in collaboration with Tennis Canada, and the exclusive water supplier for Sobeys Stadium in Toronto and Stade IGA in Montréal during the events. The Tennis Canada partnership includes a comprehensive media plan that comprises in-broadcast brand advertising within the stadiums, Flow product on court during game play, and press conference product placement and media board branding.

The National Bank Open is one of the largest Association of Tennis Professionals and Women’s Tennis Association tournaments in the world and takes place over a week, with matches simultaneously being played in Montreal and Toronto. The events see an average attendance of over 350,000 fans on-site and are televised to over 9 million fans worldwide. The partnership with Flow, a high-scoring B Corporation that focuses on sustainability, aligns with the NBO’s own commitment to sustainability. The organization is on target to be zero waste, carbon neutral, and environmentally and socially sustainable by 2030.

Flow’s CEO, Nicholas Reichenbach, said, “We are pleased that we will be the official water partner of the National Bank Open, reaching millions of fans across North America. This partnership will significantly increase brand awareness, encourage trial of Flow products, and create positive experiences that resonate with our consumers’ healthy lifestyles. Flow is an ideal water choice for a world-class athletic organization like Tennis Canada. We look forward to a productive partnership together.”

Tennis Canada’s Chief Commercial Officer Rob Swann said, “Tennis Canada is thankful for the support of such a great Canadian brand. Flow is an industry leader in water sustainability and is the perfect fit for our expected 350,000+ fans.

Founded in 1890, Tennis Canada is a non-profit, national sport association with a mission to lead the growth of tennis in Canada and a vision to become a world-leading tennis nation. Tennis Canada values teamwork, passion, integrity, innovation and excellence. Tennis Canada owns and operates the premier National Bank Open presented by Rogers WTA and ATP Tour events, five professional ATP and ITF sanctioned events and financially supports four other professional tournaments in Canada. Tennis Canada operates junior national training centres/programs in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary. Tennis Canada is a proud member of the International Tennis Federation, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and serves to administer, sponsor and select the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, the Olympic and Paralympic Games and all wheelchair, junior and senior national teams. Tennis Canada invests its surplus into tennis development. For more information on Tennis Canada please visit our website at: www.tenniscanada.com.

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a sustainable, 100% recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavors, collagen-infused flavors, and vitamin-infused flavors in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com and are sold at over 35,600 stores across North America.

