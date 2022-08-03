ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BankiFi Appoints Tom Shen as Chair of the Board to Lead Expansion Globally

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

BankiFi, a leading provider of embedded banking solutions, has appointed Tom Shen as chair of the company’s global Board of Directors. As chair of the board, Shen will oversee top-level decision making and developments to grow BankiFi’s global presence and fulfill the company’s mission to provide cutting edge embedded banking platforms for small and medium businesses (SMB).

Shen is well-known for scaling digital banking technology and has more than 40 years of experience in the financial technology industry. He was the founder and CEO of Software Dynamics Inc. (SDI) and the founder and CEO of Malauzai Software, which was acquired by Finastra in 2018. He also served as Executive Vice President at Digital Insight and is an active board member of fintech companies Shastic, Sensibill, ZSuite among others.

“BankiFi has proved to be an extremely valuable and trustworthy partner for financial institutions and their SMB customers on three continents, and they are now bringing that expertise to North America,” said Shen. “We are focused on helping SMBs, through community banks and credit unions, by increasing their speed to cash and efficiencies in accounting.”

BankiFi provides an open cash management platform and architecture that financial institutions embed into their current digital banking infrastructure to address the unique segments of their SMB portfolio.

“With Tom’s experience in the financial industry, we are confident that he is the leader we need to help us grow our business and revolutionize SMB banking in North America,” said Keith Riddle, CEO of BankiFi Americas. “Tom’s leadership and insights into growing multiple successful fintech companies will be invaluable to us as we empower financial institutions across the country.”

About BankiFi

BankiFi is on a mission to help over two million SMBs globally by 2024 through partnering with financial institutions to provide technology designed to make business banking better. BankiFi’s platform enables financial institutions to provide a set of integrated services – accounting, invoicing and payments – designed around the processes SMB and trade customers use to run their business. It equips financial institutions to become customer centric, rather than product centric, increasing their revenues (direct and through actionable insights) and reducing costs. BankiFi’s offices are in Ohio, Manchester, Sydney and Antwerp. For more information, visit www.bankifi.com.

