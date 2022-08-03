MBTA Orange Line to Shut Down for Unprecedented 30 Days

Read on www.necn.com
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Here Are the Service Disruptions to Look Out for If You Ride the T
If you generally rely on the T to get you where you need to go, you may soon be taking a shuttle bus instead of the train. You’ll want to keep an eye out for signs that should help direct you to where you need to take the shuttle bus if your normal line, or section of line, is temporarily shut down.
Boston Residents Strive to Stay Cool Amid Heat Wave
Despite near-record temperatures amid dangerous humidity as a heat wave continues to hammer the Boston area, the only two pools in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood are closed on Sunday. Former Boston City Councilor at-large candidate Domingos DaRosa is among those calling on Mayor Michelle Wu to open the public...
Boston Extends Heat Emergency Through Monday
Dangerously high temperatures on Sunday won’t be subsiding much, if at all, to begin the workweek. As such, the city of Boston has extended its heat emergency through Monday, Mayor Michelle Wu’s office announced. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Monday,...
Record Temps Recorded Across the Region
Our heat wave continues in Boston with Monday being day five. Tomorrow is our last day of 90+ and we may actually get close to 100. Then a dramatic cool-down follows and we fall to highs in the mid 70s with an onshore wind. In the meantime, this hot streak has given us a few records.
Dine Out Boston Underway at Restaurants Across the Area
Dine Out Boston is now underway, giving diners in the Hub a chance to try out a new restaurant or two for a special price. The event kicked off Sunday, and will run through Aug. 20, with eateries across Greater Boston offering menus for lunch and dinner. Each restaurant chooses...
Portuguese Man o' War Sightings Prompt Beach Closings In Massachusetts
Several Massachusetts beaches have been closed in recent days due to sightings of Portuguese men-of-war, venomous marine animals closely related to jellyfish. Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed Sunday and part of Monday due to the animals. The town of Yarmouth closed all south side beaches on Monday for the same reason, warning that a sting from a man-of-war is "excruciatingly painful."
Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
Suffolk County DA's Office Defends Handling of Transit Police Case
The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says it is actively investigating a case that has drawn criticism following an investigation by the Boston Globe. The newspaper reported Saturday on an April 2021 incident in which MBTA Transit Police officer Jacob Green allegedly pulled a gun on a driver in a traffic dispute while off-duty.
Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody
Police in Danvers, Massachusetts warned residents Sunday of several bear sightings in the town, specifically around Center Street. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and secure your trash until the bear moves along," Danvers police said in a community alert. "If seen, do not try to approach, go inside your home and contact the police."
Man Pulled From Pond in Medford Not Expected to Survive
State and local police said a 28-year-old man who was pulled from Wright's Pond in Medford, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning is not expected to survive. Massachusetts State Police confirm they assisted Medford police with a "drowning in progress" Sunday at Wright's Pond. They said the person was still alive when they were pulled from the water.
“Microburst” Thunderstorm Rips Through Medford Mass., Knocks Trees Over
Residents of Medford, Massachusetts say a "microburst" thunderstorm ripped through the town Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m., knocking over trees and knocking out power to homes in the town. In the streets of Medford, members of the town public works department are cleaning up broken branches and removing broken-down tree...
Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods
A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
Bear Spotted in Middleton
A black bear was spotted wandering near King Street in Middleton, Massachusetts, on Monday. "The bear walked down the hill and across the street into the woods," Susan Morrissey, who lives in the area, said. “My mom caught him out of the corner of her eye and as you can...
7 People Injured After Firework Misfires into Crowd in Cumberland, RI
Three adults and four children were sent to the hospital after a firework misfired during a town festival in Cumberland, Rhode Island on Saturday. A firework fired directly into a crowd of people during the packed festival at around 10 p.m., according to WJAR-TV. Members of the crowd say they noticed when they heard a strange popping noise and smelled smoke.
House Fire in Stoughton, Mass. Started Outside, Officials Believe
Firefighters in Stoughton, Massachusetts arrived at a house in a blaze Sunday afternoon, believing there was still a person inside. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Stoughton fire department received a call about a house fire on Poskus Street, with concern that one of the residents of the home was still inside, officials said.
Boston Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old Boston child who has been missing since Friday morning. Trenton Brittenum, 12, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday, Boston police said. He was supposed to return home at 5 p.m. after attending basketball tryouts, potentially being held at the...
Man Rowing in Merrimack River Drowns
A man is dead after drowning in the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday, said police. Police say that the man was rowing a scull when he fell into the river. Others were nearby and brought him to shore. Police say CPR was performed on the shore before...
Boston Man Killed By Lightning Strike in Wyoming
A young man from Boston killed by a lightning strike in Wyoming last week has been identified by his family. John "Jack" Murphy, 22, had been in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to a release from the school, after which he went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
Crews Knock Down Overnight Fire in Wareham; Cause Under Investigation
A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related issue after the Wareham Fire Department responded to a fire late Sunday night. Wareham fire responded to Longmeadow Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday, and "found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage," according to a news release from the agency.
Man Rescued From Pond in Lynn, Mass.
A man is in stable condition after being rescued from Breeds Pond in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Police say they pulled a man out of Breeds Pond who was apparently drowning. After police performed CPR on the unconscious man, he was taken to Salem Hospital, where officials say he's in stable condition.
