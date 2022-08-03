TCR Acquisition LLC Responds to Kaleyra, Inc.'s Recent SEC Filing Regarding Its Alien Ownership

Widely circulated reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating $20 billion crypto exchange Coinbase are just the tip of the iceberg, according to a staffer from U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis’ (R-Wy) office. The staffer says every U.S. crypto exchange—and the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance—are in various stages of being investigated. There are more than 40 U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges, according to crypto data site, CoinGecko. The SEC has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

