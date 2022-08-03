Helderberg Meadworks celebrates grand opening in Troy

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District will commemorate the opening of Helderberg Meadworks, at 45 Third Street, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 4 at 4 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Bringing award-winning craft mead and hard cider to Downtown Troy, Helderberg Meadworks frequently hosts specials and events in collaboration with other local businesses. Their mead is made with local and raw ingredients, and the honey comes from the rolling hills of Schoharie County where their original mead hall is located.

“Helderberg Meadworks, one of the most awarded meaderies in New York, is proud to announce the grand opening of our second meadhall right here in Troy,” said Peter Voelker, owner of Helderberg Meadworks. “We are open Thursday through Sunday to share with you our Nordic heritage and a large selection of mead and hard cider.”

“Visitors to downtown Troy are spoiled for choice when it comes to awesome, unique adventures with food and drink,” said Geoff Brault, Executive Director, Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “Helderberg Meadworks fits right in, offering not only a tremendous product but a rare experience and the chance to learn all about mead from a knowledgeable and passionate staff.”

Helderberg Meadworks continues the celebration this weekend with a grand opening and National Mead Day party on Saturday, August 6 from noon to 10 p.m. The event features a new braggot release, live tattooing, velcro ax throwing, and various vendors. For more information, follow Helderberg Meadworks on Facebook and Instagram, @meadworkstroy.

