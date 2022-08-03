ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Del Sol doctor offers support to El Paso community on August 3 anniversary

By Ariana Parra
cbs4local.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Bank of America Charitable Foundation donates $370K to El Paso non-profits

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Bank of America Charitable Foundation donated a total of $370,000 to multiple local non-profit organizations in El Paso and Las Cruces Friday. 2022 grant awardees include:. Casa de Peregrinos. El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. El Paso Collaborative for Community and Economic Development.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Child Crisis Center of El Paso feeling the impacts of sky-high inflation

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Historic inflation rates continue to put a strain on budgets across the nation. One El Paso organization is feeling the impact and is in need of donations. Non-profits like the Child Crisis Center rely mostly on donations, have seen an increase in operating costs.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Bowl Association to announce 2022 Sun Court Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association will host the 2022 Sun Court Coronation on Friday at the El Paso Country Club. During the Coronation, Executive Director Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association President Robert Dunlop and Sun Court Chairperson Linda Smith will present and announce the 2022 Sun Queen and her court.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Del Sol Medical Center
cbs4local.com

August 3rd victim's sister finds comfort in El Paso community

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs4local.com

El Paso police ramps up patrol in school zones, cracks down on drivers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates new campus at Jefferson High

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Jefferson High School was in need of renovations. The 100-year-old brick building has finally been replaced by a brand new state-of-the-art facility. El Paso Independent School District spent over 30 million dollars on the new campus for the silver foxes of Jefferson High. Kevin...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy