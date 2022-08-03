Del Sol doctor offers support to El Paso community on August 3 anniversary

Read on cbs4local.com
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Bank of America Charitable Foundation donates $370K to El Paso non-profits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Bank of America Charitable Foundation donated a total of $370,000 to multiple local non-profit organizations in El Paso and Las Cruces Friday. 2022 grant awardees include:. Casa de Peregrinos. El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. El Paso Collaborative for Community and Economic Development.
Child Crisis Center of El Paso feeling the impacts of sky-high inflation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Historic inflation rates continue to put a strain on budgets across the nation. One El Paso organization is feeling the impact and is in need of donations. Non-profits like the Child Crisis Center rely mostly on donations, have seen an increase in operating costs.
El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
Sun Bowl Association to announce 2022 Sun Court Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association will host the 2022 Sun Court Coronation on Friday at the El Paso Country Club. During the Coronation, Executive Director Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association President Robert Dunlop and Sun Court Chairperson Linda Smith will present and announce the 2022 Sun Queen and her court.
El Paso Opera takes performances to streetcars, local parks this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Friday night marks the first of many events for the El Paso Opera's Viva Frida! month. The month of August will be filled with opportunities to see the El Paso Opera perform, leading up to their performance of Frida at Abraham Chavez Theater on Aug. 27, 2022.
Gov. Abbott appoints El Paso professor to Correctional Managed Health Care Committee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Brian Edwards, M.D., FACP, to the state’s Correctional Managed Health Care Committee. The committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for the delivery of health care within the criminal...
El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
El Paso Animal Services to hold 'Clear the Shelters' national adoption event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services will hold the national adoption event "Clear the Shelters" for the seventh year in a row. The event will take place through the end of the month at the shelter located at 5001 Fred Wilson Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
August 3rd victim's sister finds comfort in El Paso community
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
El Paso Museum of History honors El Paso shooting victims with exhibition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of History, three years later, continues to honor the lives lost with an exhibition of pieces from the memorial at the site of the tragedy. Erica Marin, the museum director said three years later, people from all over the country...
Man in Las Cruces shoplifting, police pursuit wanted after leaving El Paso hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man involved in an aggravated robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit is wanted by police. On July 27, Joshua Lopez was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Las Cruces. Lopez who fled the...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office extends fan drive to help residents stay cool
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to donate new or used fans for their fan drive. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 3850 Justice Dr. Deputies...
El Pasoans gather at Healing Garden to honor lives lost in Aug. 3 shooting
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It was a somber night at the Healing Garden inside Ascarate Park as El Pasoans marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. Family, friends, loved ones and community members made their way to the garden to pay their...
El Paso police ramps up patrol in school zones, cracks down on drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
Next Generation Media Academy expected to boost Las Cruces economy, senator says
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A new film school will be built at Arrowhead Park near Dona Ana Community College and New Mexico State University. The Next Generation Media Academy will be an addition to the already existing film schools at DACC and NMSU, according to New Mexico SenatorJeff Steinborn.
Blue Flame building lit white on anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting in honor of victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The residents of and staff of the Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises will honor the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, Walmart shooting by lighting the Blue Flame building Wednesday. HOME’s historic Blue Flame building in Downtown El Paso was lit in white to honor...
Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates new campus at Jefferson High
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Jefferson High School was in need of renovations. The 100-year-old brick building has finally been replaced by a brand new state-of-the-art facility. El Paso Independent School District spent over 30 million dollars on the new campus for the silver foxes of Jefferson High. Kevin...
Female first responders with Canutillo ISD set example and make a difference
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the Borderland who’s breaking the bias, but this time we’re introducing you to several with the Canutillo Independent School District Police Department. “I am willing to do whatever it takes...
El Paso Fire Department to hosts wet-down ceremonies for rescue, fire units
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will host two new state-of-the-art emergency response units for the members of the department, to help support their lifesaving mission. Two wet-down ceremonies will be held to welcome the new Rescue 19 and pumper 21 units into service. A...
Del Sol Medical Center holds moment of silence to remember August 3 shooting victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso held a moment of silence Wednesday morning to remember the victims of the August 3 shooting. The Trauma Medical Director at Del Sol Medical Center, Steven Flaherty, MD spoke about how the community can prepare for the third anniversary of the shooting.
