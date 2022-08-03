Jaguars vs. Raiders: How to watch, stream 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Read on www.syracuse.com
Look: Urban Meyer Is Trending During Jaguars-Raiders Game
Urban Meyer lasted less than a full season as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. After leading the Jaguars to a 2-11 record, Meyer was fired as the team's head coach. In the months since, the team hired Doug Pederson and looked to right the ship - and save Trevor Lawrence's young career in the process.
Fans Are Furious Over The Jaguars-Raiders Weather Delay
The first preseason game of the year was supposed to kick off by now but mother nature had other ideas. The Jaguars-Raiders Hall of Fame game in Canton was supposed to start at 8 p.m. ET, but that isn't happening due to a severe thunderstorm. NFL fans are upset about...
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Post-Practice Video
Baker Mayfield and Robbie Anderson seem to be working out just fine. Anderson made headlines earlier this year when he made a comment on Instagram that alluded to him not wanting Mayfield in Carolina. He was then asked about it and said that it was his way of defending Sam Darnold since he's taken a lot of heat from the fans.
FOX Sports
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener
The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
Jim Knowles has Buckeyes already excited to unleash 'edgy' defense
COLUMBUS — The Jim Knowles defensive adjustment for Ohio State football ultimately will be judged by the results of the 2022 season. But one sure gains the idea that if Ryan Day were a defensive coordinator, the 4-2-5 Knowles is teaching is the same defense Day would run. As...
Yardbarker
Raiders Kick Off NFL Season vs. Jaguars in Annual HOF Game
The Raiders will kick off their 2022 season in memorable fashion on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio for the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game, the ceremonial first football game of the season. The Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 5 p.m. PDT. The new look Raiders...
Hall of Fame Game Live Thread: Raiders vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the 2022 campaign today here in Canton, Ohio at the Hall of Fame Game taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kyler Murray-Call of Duty investigation brings shocking results for Cardinals fans
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals recently made headlines over a controversial clause initially stipulated within his $230.5 million contract. Murray was designated to spend at least four hours per week studying game film, which many saw as a knock on the quarterback and his love for video games. The man loves football, but he also has a love affair with Call of Duty.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 enshrinement ceremony: Time, TV, streaming info
Eight men will officially gain entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday during the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
NBC Sports
2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, teams, more
The first game on the NFL calendar is almost here. Though the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will kick off the regular season in what should be an enthralling opener, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first to take the field for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game to start the preseason schedule.
ESPN
'He is truly a great man': Jacksonville Jaguars' Tony Boselli overwhelmed by HOF message from dad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The moment he saw his father's face and heard his voice, Tony Boselli dropped his head into his hands. "I was in no ... I wasn't ready to go there at that moment in front of everybody," he said. The first draft pick in Jacksonville Jaguars history...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay announces addition of new personality for 2022
College GameDay will soon return for another memorable season of college football. This year, the popular pregame Saturday morning show on ESPN will have a new face. Wednesday afternoon, GameDay announced the addition of Jess Sims, a popular Peloton instructor and sports reporter. Sims will join the group of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. Chris “The Bear” Fallica, Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski also return for the 36th season of GameDay.
Gators offer 2025 QB after impressive Friday Night Lights showing
The Florida Gators are beginning to make contact with some of the top players in the class of 2025, and Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Florida) quarterback Colin Hurley is one of the first in the group to pick up an offer from Billy Napier’s staff. Hurley, who plays with 2023...
Look: The Jaguars, Raiders Game Has Been Delayed
The first football game of the 2022 NFL season was supposed to kick off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the Hall of Fame Game - the first preseason game of the season - has entered a weather delay. As poor weather approached Canton, Ohio, fans were urged to seek shelter.
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase talks Joe Burrow returning to facility and how Eli Apple ‘pisses’ him off
It is only Ja’Marr Chase’s second training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals, but you can already tell how much of a presence he commands. We all saw as he broke rookie receiving record after record in just his first NFL season, and that was after he took a full year off of football. Now as we get to see these players in pads for the first time, it is also a good opportunity to get Chase’s perspective on how things are going.
Who are your picks for the Nottingham sports Mount Rushmore? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve gathered an impressive list of nominations, now it’s your turn to help us decide who belongs on the male and female Mount Rushmores of Nottingham athletics. Syracuse.com’s high school sports staff launched the Mount Rushmore Project to highlight the top four male and...
Ohio State basketball: Duane Washington has a new team
Former Ohio State basketball player Duane Washington had a promising rookie season with the Indiana Pacers last season. After expecting to spend most of the year in the G-League, injuries and COVID thrust him into the rotation. He even started 7 games for the Pacers. Unfortunately, he was let go...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels returns home in Hall of Fame Game
Tonight, the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels will make his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL’s preseason Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. McDaniels grew up in Canton and was the high school quarterback on the very field his team is set to play on tonight. Previously, McDaniels spent most of his coaching career with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls. Aug. 4, 2022.
