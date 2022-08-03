ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

DC police officer struck by vehicle in Northwest

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Driver hits and kills man walking in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was hit by a driver in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. DC Police say they were called to the 2100 block of Virginia Avenue Northwest for a report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived found a man who was not conscious and breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
ACCIDENTS
fox5dc.com

DC Capitol Police arrest teen serial armed carjacking suspects

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Department on Wednesday arrested two men accused of committing a series of armed carjackings across Washington, D.C. Authorities have arrested and charged Mekhi L. Staton, 19, of Maryland and George C. Turrentine, 18, of D.C. for their involvement in multiple carjacking incidents, USPC said in a press release.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WJLA

2 men arrested after being accused of several armed carjackings across DC: USCP

WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men police say may be linked to several armed carjackings in D.C. were arrested by United States Capitol Police (USCP) Tuesday. The men were found after a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C Class driving eastbound near the U.S. Capitol on Independence Avenue, Southeast around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver was believed to be armed and dangerous with several open charges.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBJ7.com

Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chain Bridge#Police#Canal
Daily Voice

Large Amount Of Suspected Drugs, Guns, Seized From Two Maryland Men During Stop: Police

Two Maryland men were arrested after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park led to the discovery of multiple handguns and a large quantity of suspected drugs, authorities say. Marquise Da'Shawn Stafford, 22, and Shawn Nickolas Guzman, 22, were pulled over in the area of Ritchie Highway and Townsend Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Two Distributors Busted With 'Large Amount' Of Fentanyl, Other Drugs In Maryland: Sheriff

Two suspects in Maryland are facing a host of charges after being busted allegedly distributing “a large amount” of fentanyl and other drugs in the region. Quantico residents Treyvon R’Shon Walston, 24, and Arrin Michelle Spence, 21, are in police custody following an investigation into the distribution of controlled dangerous substances, including fentanyl, in Wicomico County, the sheriff’s office announced.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland

A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
WALDORF, MD
popville.com

“DC Renter Parking Rights (Residential Parking Permit)”

I’ve been a DC resident for about six years. Preparing to sign my lease for my next apartment building, and came across an unexpected provision in the contract. Regarding parking (the building has a garage):. “Residents and/or Occupants are prohibited from participating in the Residential Parking Permit (“RPP”) Program...
TRAFFIC
Daily Voice

PA Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV During One-Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown

A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and rolled over multiple times on a Maryland roadway, state police announced. John Thomas Green III, 51, was driving his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander in Washington County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the area of Downsville Pike at Rench Road in Hagerstown when he unexpectedly crashed, authorities said.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

2 teens killed in Long Island house fire

NEW YORK - Two teenagers were killed in an early morning house fire on eastern Long Island. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the hamlet of North Sea. The Southampton Town Police Emergency Communications Center received a call of an occupied Noyac residence on fire. Police responded to a...
ACCIDENTS
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Most DC residential areas safe from river flooding, but new waterfront properties are vulnerable

Parks along Potomac and Anacostia provide flood protection to most inland residential areas. All but 10% of the banks of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers in the District are lined with parks, which can absorb storm surges and form a barrier between the rivers and inland residential areas. However, that 10% of developed land is very vulnerable, and much of it has shifted use from industrial to dense mixed-use development. (Jacob Fenston / DCist)
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy