DC police officer struck by vehicle in Northwest

Read on www.fox5dc.com
Related
Police In D.C. Investigating Rape And Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Robbery and First-Degree...
Driver hits and kills man walking in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was hit by a driver in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. DC Police say they were called to the 2100 block of Virginia Avenue Northwest for a report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived found a man who was not conscious and breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
New Jersey tractor cab mystery, involving bloodied woman, found to be misunderstanding
An all-out search to find a big rig truck and its driver, believed to be involved in a possible abduction of a woman in New Jersey, turned out to be a big misunderstanding.
fox5dc.com
DC Capitol Police arrest teen serial armed carjacking suspects
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Department on Wednesday arrested two men accused of committing a series of armed carjackings across Washington, D.C. Authorities have arrested and charged Mekhi L. Staton, 19, of Maryland and George C. Turrentine, 18, of D.C. for their involvement in multiple carjacking incidents, USPC said in a press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
2 men arrested after being accused of several armed carjackings across DC: USCP
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men police say may be linked to several armed carjackings in D.C. were arrested by United States Capitol Police (USCP) Tuesday. The men were found after a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C Class driving eastbound near the U.S. Capitol on Independence Avenue, Southeast around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver was believed to be armed and dangerous with several open charges.
15-Year-Old Shot, in Critical Condition in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and is in critical condition...
WDBJ7.com
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple
Two people from Wisconsin were killed by a bolt of lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The lightning struck at 6:52 p.m., critically injuring four people who were standing in Lafayette Park, located just north of the White House. "Upon arrival, we found four patients. Two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. Police Searching for Semi Truck After Woman Bleeding from Face Is Spotted Yelling for Help
Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a white tractor-trailer cab after a bloodied woman in it called out to strangers for help Wednesday afternoon. South Brunswick Police have released grainy surveillance footage of the truck as it traveled slowly along the shoulder of Route 130. As the truck crawls...
18, 19-year-old arrested, accused of being serial DC carjackers
WASHINGTON — Two men found in a stolen car with a ghost gun are now facing felony charges, along with accusations of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across D.C. According to law enforcement officials, both men - identified as the 19-year-old driver Mekhi Staton of Maryland,...
Man In Custody For Assaulting Store Clerk In Maryland Who Taped Him During Dispute: Sheriff
A man who viciously assaulted a Maryland gas station clerk for filming him during a dispute in Harford County, leaving him with lasting injuries, has been apprehended and faces multiple charges, authorities announced. Abingdon resident William Bill Jones, 28, turned himself in at the Harford County Detention Center on Wednesday,...
Large Amount Of Suspected Drugs, Guns, Seized From Two Maryland Men During Stop: Police
Two Maryland men were arrested after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park led to the discovery of multiple handguns and a large quantity of suspected drugs, authorities say. Marquise Da'Shawn Stafford, 22, and Shawn Nickolas Guzman, 22, were pulled over in the area of Ritchie Highway and Townsend Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Distributors Busted With 'Large Amount' Of Fentanyl, Other Drugs In Maryland: Sheriff
Two suspects in Maryland are facing a host of charges after being busted allegedly distributing “a large amount” of fentanyl and other drugs in the region. Quantico residents Treyvon R’Shon Walston, 24, and Arrin Michelle Spence, 21, are in police custody following an investigation into the distribution of controlled dangerous substances, including fentanyl, in Wicomico County, the sheriff’s office announced.
NBC Washington
Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland
A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
popville.com
“DC Renter Parking Rights (Residential Parking Permit)”
I’ve been a DC resident for about six years. Preparing to sign my lease for my next apartment building, and came across an unexpected provision in the contract. Regarding parking (the building has a garage):. “Residents and/or Occupants are prohibited from participating in the Residential Parking Permit (“RPP”) Program...
PA Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV During One-Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown
A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and rolled over multiple times on a Maryland roadway, state police announced. John Thomas Green III, 51, was driving his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander in Washington County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the area of Downsville Pike at Rench Road in Hagerstown when he unexpectedly crashed, authorities said.
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
fox5dc.com
2 teens killed in Long Island house fire
NEW YORK - Two teenagers were killed in an early morning house fire on eastern Long Island. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the hamlet of North Sea. The Southampton Town Police Emergency Communications Center received a call of an occupied Noyac residence on fire. Police responded to a...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Most DC residential areas safe from river flooding, but new waterfront properties are vulnerable
Parks along Potomac and Anacostia provide flood protection to most inland residential areas. All but 10% of the banks of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers in the District are lined with parks, which can absorb storm surges and form a barrier between the rivers and inland residential areas. However, that 10% of developed land is very vulnerable, and much of it has shifted use from industrial to dense mixed-use development. (Jacob Fenston / DCist)
Comments / 0