Black-Out 2022 Chevy Silverado RST Gets Fresh Accents: Video

Read on gmauthority.com
Related
Chevy Corvette E-Ray Interior Spied For The First Time
Chevrolet continues work on the first electrified Corvette in history and is currently testing prototypes in Southern Europe. We have new photos of a prototype spied in broad daylight, finally giving us an early preview of the model's interior, which has virtually zero camouflage. The steering wheel may be on the wrong side, but the layout is identical between right-hand and left-hand models.
gmauthority.com
Restored 1957 Chevy Nomad To Cross Auction Block
The Chevy Nomad began life as a 1954 General Motors Motorama show car. The two-door sport wagon had front and rear styling lifted directly from the Corvette, including the oval grille with thirteen chrome teeth, chrome mesh stone guards on the headlights, a forward-sloping B-pillar, and tail lights with mini jet fins. Five copies were built for the show circuit, and three are still extant.
Built to Last – Chevy Trucks Have Everlasting Duramax Diesel Engines
Should you drive one of the Chevy trucks with a Duramax diesel engine under the hood? The post Built to Last – Chevy Trucks Have Everlasting Duramax Diesel Engines appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
Chevy Corvette electric saloon coming 2025, Corvette SUV to follow - report
As the automotive industry transitions towards battery-powered personal mobility, at least a few legendary models will switch to zero-emissions powertrains in their future generations. For America, the Dodge Challenger and Charger are likely two of the most iconic models expected to become fully electric and it seems that even the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
The 3 Best Full-Size Trucks Are All Ford F-150s, According to Kelley Blue Book
Kelley Blue Book says the best full-size trucks are the 2022 Ford F-150 Regular Cab, Super Cab, and the SuperCrew Cab. Ram cam in fifth place. The post The 3 Best Full-Size Trucks Are All Ford F-150s, According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Mercedes G-Wagon Hot Rod: You’ll Either Love it or Hate it
The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon (now known as the G-Class) was originally conceived as a military vehicle by the Shah of Iran. It became a global icon among SUVs, due to its capability and durability. Nowadays, however, the G-Class is more of a social status symbol, being an SUV of choice by many high-profile individuals. Its bold looks and boxy silhouette are far from what you’d call subtle. In an attempt to exceed all limits, our sister site, HotCars, decided to see what a G-Wagon hotrod would look like, and the results are, well, interesting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1966 Chevelle Takes On 1969 Nova
For decades, the Chevrolet lineup has been touted as one of the modern muscle car enthusiast culture's best values. For a good reason, cars like the Chevelle and Camaro have a special place in most car lovers' minds. However, the Nova is somewhat underrated compared to some other Chevrolet models, making it a unique classic. That's precisely why the Nova community is so quick to challenge the rank of any fellow bowtie-wearing muscle car that might think it stands a chance. Here's one example of a dedicated racer getting behind the wheel of his own Nova to prove that Chevy made the superior muscle car in their stunning likeness.
Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Yellow Lights in Their Grille?
Have you noticed certain 4x4 trucks from several automakers all have identical yellow lights in their grilles? The post Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Yellow Lights in Their Grille? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Retroactive Discount Conditional To Signing Lawsuit Waiver
Last month, GM confirmed that certain buyers of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV would receive a retroactive discount of roughly $6,000 after it significantly lowered the price of both models for the 2023 model year. While this was viewed as an act of goodwill by GM towards its EV customers, it appears as though the offer comes with a rather questionable stipulation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevrolet Colorado vs. Toyota Tacoma: Midsize Truck Spec Shootout
The road to midsize pickup truck dominance runs straight through the Toyota Tacoma. Long the sales leader in this burgeoning segment, the Toyota is the bogey for any new or updated pickup that comes along—the new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado included. Even though the outgoing Colorado is our favorite midsize truck, shoppers clearly prefer the Tacoma. Here's how the massively updated Chevy stacks up with the current Tacoma—at least on paper:
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing on the 2022 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles, while the Chevy Open Road sales event that has been extended through August allows well-qualified buyers to enjoy no payments for 90 days. However, there are no cash...
Which 2022 Ford F-150 Trim Is Most Expensive?
Find out why the most expensive 2022 Ford F-150 trim costs so much money. The post Which 2022 Ford F-150 Trim Is Most Expensive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Sedans with Reliability and Fuel Efficiency
Here is a summary of Consumer Reports recently recommended reliable and fuel efficient 10-year-old sedans that consumers who were so satisfied with the models they bought, stated in a questionnaire that they would definitely buy their vehicle again. When Proven Reliability and Fuel Efficiency Makes Drivers Happy. Using data from...
One-Of-One 1998 McLaren F1 Could Shatter Another Auction Record
The McLaren F1's place in the automotive hall of fame is cemented forever. Three decades since it went into production, it remains one of the fastest cars in the world, setting new benchmarks for what can be achieved in a naturally-aspirated car. Basically, you'll need lightning-fast reactions and a Bugatti Chiron or a modern EV to keep up with it.
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is a Rebuilt or Salvaged Titled Vehicle and Should I Buy One?
With new vehicles and even used ones from a dealer being priced out of reach for many Americans, it might be tempting to find cheaper avenues into a new-to-you set of wheels. Such options include a rebuilt or salvaged titled vehicle, whether you're looking for a daily driver or an affordable project vehicle. Before you pull the trigger on that car with a salvaged or rebuilt title—cheap though it may be—you should ask yourself whether the vehicle is truly safe and roadworthy. After all, aren't these previously totaled cars we're talking about? Yes, but the answer depends on the titling rules in a given state.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Brand Incentives Down 57 Percent In Q2 2022
Incentive spending at the Cadillac luxury brand fell 57 percent in Q2 2022, however Cadillac’s incentives remained the highest of the four GM brands and saw the smallest year-over-year decrease. Cadillac spent an average of $2,634 per vehicle on incentives in Q2 2022, down 57.1 percent from $6,136 in...
Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera
The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
Comments / 0