POLITICO

Both of Kansas' GOP senators are airing genuine surprise at the decision by their state's voters to retain abortion protections — and at the margin.

"It was a quite a gut punch. Yes, I'm shocked. absolutely shocked," Roger Marshall says. What happened: Tuesday night's stunning victory for abortion rights in ruby-red Kansas — with 59 percent of voters opting against limits — is openly confounding conservatives who are left to wonder whether there's broader lessons for them on the impact the issue may have this November.
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
Business Insider

SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices' opinions in a bid to save abortion rights, only to be thwarted by the unprecedented draft leak, according to a new CNN report

In late June, the Supreme Court struck down the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade. SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices ahead of the ruling, CNN reported. His persuasive efforts were thwarted in part by the unprecedented draft opinion leak, according to CNN. Supreme Court...
POLITICO

A Georgia district attorney opposes Lindsey Graham’s attempt to quash a subpoena in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Graham’s “actions certainly appear interconnected with former President Trump’s similar efforts to pressure Georgia election officials," Fani Willis said. To quash or not to quash: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spelled out the scope of her office's investigation and its focus on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in a Thursday federal court filing responding to his attempts to challenge a special grand jury subpoena. It’s the latest step in Willis’ fast-paced investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
POLITICO

Kyrsten Sinema is seeking a couple of changes to Democrats' party-line bill. She wants to nix the carried interest provision and add drought funding.

“You have to have a background check, fingerprints, go through a gun safety course, etc., mental health type thing,” he said of the hurdles for getting a license. Jacobs pointed back to his work as a county clerk, estimating that he had issued roughly 10,000 pistol permits, and “we’ve hardly ever had an incident” because of New York’s requirements including a background check, character references, a safety course and other measures.
Daily Mail

Fury as left-wing activists ShutDownDC offer $200 bounties for intel on where SCOTUS judges who overturned Roe v Wade are after targeting Brett Kavanaugh during steakhouse dinner

A left-wing activist group is encouraging users on social media to tweet the location of any of the conservative Supreme Court Justices in exchange for money. The justices were the majority who voted to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision last month. Since then, pro-abortion activists have repeatedly...
Deseret News

A brief guide to the Supreme Court’s latest religion rulings

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. These days, I’m feeling a bit like I just exited a Tilt-A-Whirl ride and have yet to regain my grip on reality. My head is spinning as I try to work out the long-term significance of the Supreme Court’s recently concluded term.
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Dems are going after Ron Johnson for proposing to shift Medicare and Social Security from mandatory to discretionary spending. It's the second time in a week we've seen partisan battles over the budget.

Let's get wonky and explain what's up. Third rail alert! Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), perhaps the GOP's most imperiled incumbent this fall, told a home-state radio host Tuesday that Medicare and Social Security, two iconic U.S. entitlements, should be converted from mandatory (a.k.a.: automatically spent, budget-wise) to discretionary (read: spent based on congressional prerogatives). In fact, Johnson told the host he'd like to "turn everything into discretionary spending" to boost oversight of federal programs.
