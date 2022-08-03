Read on www.politico.com
What states would ban same-sex marriage if the Supreme Court overturned Obergefell?
Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending abortion policy back to the states, could the court do the same thing with same-sex marriage by overturning the 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges?. One justice in the majority that overturned Roe, Clarence Thomas, wrote in a concurring...
POLITICO
Both of Kansas' GOP senators are airing genuine surprise at the decision by their state's voters to retain abortion protections — and at the margin.
"It was a quite a gut punch. Yes, I'm shocked. absolutely shocked," Roger Marshall says. What happened: Tuesday night's stunning victory for abortion rights in ruby-red Kansas — with 59 percent of voters opting against limits — is openly confounding conservatives who are left to wonder whether there's broader lessons for them on the impact the issue may have this November.
thecentersquare.com
Attorney who represented Mississippi abortion clinic nominated for federal bench
(The Center Square) – A lawyer who represented a women’s health care clinic from Jackson, Mississippi, in the landmark overturn of the national abortion law could wind up sitting on a federal bench. President Joe Biden said Friday that Julie Rikelman of New York City has been nominated...
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
July 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative member of the court and the one who wrote the ruling last month that struck down legalized abortion nationwide, defended the decision and slammed world leaders who opposed it in a keynote speech in Italy. Alito was the...
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
US News and World Report
Biden Signs Executive Order on Abortion, Declares Supreme Court 'Out of Control'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion was an exercise in "raw political power" and signed an executive order on Friday to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party...
SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices' opinions in a bid to save abortion rights, only to be thwarted by the unprecedented draft leak, according to a new CNN report
In late June, the Supreme Court struck down the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade. SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices ahead of the ruling, CNN reported. His persuasive efforts were thwarted in part by the unprecedented draft opinion leak, according to CNN. Supreme Court...
Democrats Say Proposed Bill to Enact Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices Will Address 'Legitimacy Crisis'
A group of House Democrats hope to pass a bill that would enact term limits for Supreme Court justices. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia introduced the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act (or TERM Act), describing it as necessary to address a "legitimacy crisis" the court is "increasingly facing."
‘There’s Never Been Anybody Like Him in the United States Senate’
Raphael Warnock won his seat running as an activist preacher. To keep it he’ll have to persuade voters he’s the rare senator who actually gets stuff done.
POLITICO
A Georgia district attorney opposes Lindsey Graham’s attempt to quash a subpoena in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Graham’s “actions certainly appear interconnected with former President Trump’s similar efforts to pressure Georgia election officials," Fani Willis said. To quash or not to quash: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spelled out the scope of her office's investigation and its focus on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in a Thursday federal court filing responding to his attempts to challenge a special grand jury subpoena. It’s the latest step in Willis’ fast-paced investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Republican push to overturn Biden permitting rules passes Senate, with Manchin's support
The resolution is unlikely to pass the House, where Democrats hold a slightly larger majority, and President Joe Biden is also expected to veto the measure if it makes it to his desk.
POLITICO
Kyrsten Sinema is seeking a couple of changes to Democrats' party-line bill. She wants to nix the carried interest provision and add drought funding.
“You have to have a background check, fingerprints, go through a gun safety course, etc., mental health type thing,” he said of the hurdles for getting a license. Jacobs pointed back to his work as a county clerk, estimating that he had issued roughly 10,000 pistol permits, and “we’ve hardly ever had an incident” because of New York’s requirements including a background check, character references, a safety course and other measures.
POLITICO
Senate Democrats are urging Joe Biden to uphold his promises to shore up abortion protections through executive action.
They specifically asked the president to scrap certain rules on abortion pills. Following up: President Joe Biden said in July his administration would look into ways to shore up abortion protections, including for abortion pills. A month later, Senate Democrats are pushing the White House to deliver. In a letter...
Fury as left-wing activists ShutDownDC offer $200 bounties for intel on where SCOTUS judges who overturned Roe v Wade are after targeting Brett Kavanaugh during steakhouse dinner
A left-wing activist group is encouraging users on social media to tweet the location of any of the conservative Supreme Court Justices in exchange for money. The justices were the majority who voted to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision last month. Since then, pro-abortion activists have repeatedly...
A brief guide to the Supreme Court’s latest religion rulings
This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. These days, I’m feeling a bit like I just exited a Tilt-A-Whirl ride and have yet to regain my grip on reality. My head is spinning as I try to work out the long-term significance of the Supreme Court’s recently concluded term.
Indiana GOP Rep. Walorski, three others die in auto accident
The fatal Wednesday crash also killed the congresswoman's aide Emma Thomson and two others, according to the sheriff's office in Elkhart County, Ind.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Pentagon denies DC request for National Guard migrant help
The Pentagon rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states.
Hearing on stripping Rudy Giuliani's D.C. law license set for October
The panel declined to accommodate the embattled Trump lawyer's request to continue to host his radio show during proceedings.
POLITICO
Dems are going after Ron Johnson for proposing to shift Medicare and Social Security from mandatory to discretionary spending. It's the second time in a week we've seen partisan battles over the budget.
Let's get wonky and explain what's up. Third rail alert! Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), perhaps the GOP's most imperiled incumbent this fall, told a home-state radio host Tuesday that Medicare and Social Security, two iconic U.S. entitlements, should be converted from mandatory (a.k.a.: automatically spent, budget-wise) to discretionary (read: spent based on congressional prerogatives). In fact, Johnson told the host he'd like to "turn everything into discretionary spending" to boost oversight of federal programs.
