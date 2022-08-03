Jobs Fair for Suffolk Downs Development Draws 300 People

Read on reverejournal.com
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Boston Globe
Developer aims to build a skyscraper near North Station
Newton-based developer is floating a 700-foot office tower on Causeway Street; some neighbors worry it’s too tall. Newton-based real estate firm The RMR Group is planning its first foray into Boston development with what would be one of the city’s tallest buildings: a 700-foot office and hotel tower on a plot of land near North Station.
reverejournal.com
Elouardi Named As 2022 Greater Boston Student Leader by BofA
Bank of America (BofA) announced five Boston-area high school students including Reem Elouardi, of Revere, who were selected as Student Leaders. Elouardi will be involved in an eight-week summer internship. These students have started their paid internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local nonprofits. As part...
reverejournal.com
Another Major Event Set for Revere Beach Aug. 13
Charles Giuffrida, director of Revere’s Office of Travel and Tourism, has announced that Next Stop Revere will be celebrating the 126th summer of Revere Beach on Saturday, Aug. 13. Revere Beach, which became the nation’s first public beach in July,1896, was home last month to the annual International Sand...
Boston Globe
More big development coming to Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester
“We see this as kind of a piece of a major puzzle that’s coming together.”. Developers who once planned two residential towers along Morrissey Boulevard near the JFK-UMass Red Line station in Dorchester have changed up their plans, this time adding four laboratory buildings to the mix. Center Court...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
reverejournal.com
Public Servant of the Month: Dr. Nathalee Kong Is August 2022’s Public Servant of the Month
Mayor Brian Arrigo announced that August’s Public Servant of the Month in the City of Revere is Dr. Nathalee Kong. Dr. Kong most recently served as the City’s Chief of Health and Human Services but has finished her time as Chief as of July 28, 2022. Residents may...
reverejournal.com
Dr. Kelly Takes Over the Reins as President of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents
Revere Public School Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly recently took over the reins as president of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents (MASS) Kelly, who began her career with RPS in 1995 before being elevated to superintendent in 2015, was appointed president of the MASS post in May and officially took over the post last month during the MASS’s spring conference in Cape Cod.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Seaver Properties Completes 21 Unit Townhouse Community in Lexington
Lexington, MA– Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, announced that construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Lane, ‘Lex Meadows’ is just five minutes from Lexington...
reverejournal.com
Revere Commissioner Paul Fahey Turns His Attention to State Primary
Fresh off his department’s flawless effort in Revere’s Ward 5 special election (won by John Powers), Election Commissioner Paul Fahey is preparing to conduct the Sept. 6, 2022 State Primary election in the city while publicizing the new early voting procedures and city’s polling locations. With Revere’s...
wgbh.org
'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston
As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
universalhub.com
Citizen complaint of the day: Huge wasps build giant nest in Jamaica Plain
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
liveboston617.org
Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718
Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
reverejournal.com
Local Students Earn Academic Honors
Local Students Named to The Dean’s List at MCPHS University. MCPHS University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester:. * Bianca May is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Premedical...
MBTA shutting down Green Line Extension for 4 weeks
MEDFORD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Friday announced that the newly opened Green Line Extension will close later this month for four weeks to help facilitate the opening of the new Medford branch and allow for final-phase construction work. Shuttle buses will replace Green Line Union...
