Amadou Onana: West Ham agree £33.5m deal for Lille and Belgium midfielder

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
theScore
Arsenal open new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace
London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
West Ham snap up Maxwel Cornet after activating £17.5m transfer relegation release clause from Burnley
MAXWEL CORNET will re-join the Premier League after West Ham triggered his release clause at Burnley. Cornet, 25, was relegated last season with Burnley as their top goalscorer with 10 goals. His performances and the subsequent relegation of the Clarets caused Cornet to attract a lot of interest. Among the...
Report: Manchester City Lose Out On Marc Cucurella To Chelsea Fabrizio Romano Confirms
Chelsea have been looking for defensive reinforcements throughout the window and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed with his famous 'Here we go' that they have got Marc Cucurella after swooping in beating Manchester City to his signature.
Report: Chelsea Working On A Deal To Bring In Inter Milan Midfielder Cesare Casadei
Chelsea are plotting a move to sign Italy U19 international Cesare Casadei, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.
West Ham To Make Another Bid For Star Midfielder Who'd Join Liverpool 'Immediately'
West Ham are expected to lodge a new bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, after having an initial offer rejected by the French club, according to Foot Mercarto,. The Hammers have had a strong transfer window so far and have recently confirmed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m from Sampdoria.
Everton's Record At Home Against Chelsea Could Be Cause For Concern
The Blues' recent encounters at Goodison Park shows a trend the manager Thomas Tuchel will want to buck today.
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta hails his team’s resilience after Premier League win over Crystal Palace
Mikel Arteta lauded Arsenal’s fight in their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Friday night but admitted much more was required from his attackers.The Gunners walked away with all three points at Selhurst Park in their Premier League season-opener thanks to a first-half Gabriel Martinelli header and a late Marc Guehi own goal.Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges but the Eagles challenged Arteta’s side after the restart as the visitors failed to create second-half chances in Gabriel Jesus’ competitive debut.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Soccer-West Ham's new signing Scamacca not match fit for Man City
Aug 5 (Reuters) - West Ham United's new striker Gianluca Scamacca will miss their Premier League opener against champions Manchester City as he is short of match fitness following his move from Italian Serie A side Sassuolo, manager David Moyes said on Friday.
SB Nation
Official: Chelsea sign Sweden international Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
Only a few days after reports out of Sweden claiming Chelsea were the club to land Johanna Rytting Kaneryd signature, the move was officially confirmed by the Blues today. Kaneryd, or JRK, arrives at Chelsea FC Women following her European Championship participation with Sweden, where her team were only eliminated by eventual champions England in the semi-finals. The 25-year-old winger put pen to a three-year contract with Chelsea, which includes a fourth-year extension option.
Saliba stars as debutants impress: Arsenal player ratings vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal opened up the 2022/23 season with an impressive 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Gunners dominated the opening 20 minutes, with Gabriel Jesus creating havoc in and around the box and Gabriel Martinelli missing a great chance to give Arsenal the lead from close range. He...
Yardbarker
Watch: Chelsea troll Brighton in their announcement of Marc Cucurella
Chelsea officially announced the signing of Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, and decided to troll his former club in the process. Cucurella adapted to life in England with ease when signing for Brighton from Getafe. The Spanish defender performed exceptionally well last season, and he’s now earned himself a move to...
SkySports
West Ham Women debut for Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Roop Kaur Bath against Hashtag United
Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Roop Kaur Bath capped an unforgettable few weeks with a debut for West Ham Women in her first taste of senior football. Kaur Bath, who has only just joined West Ham's WSL full-time academy, was given 25 minutes off the bench by manager and former England international Paul Konchesky as a young side lost 3-1 to Hashtag United at Parkside in a pre-season fixture.
SkySports
Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar: Glenn Middleton stunner gives Scottish side Europa Conference first-leg lead
Glenn Middleton scored a stunning second-half goal as Dundee United pulled off one of their biggest European results in recent decades by defeating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 on an exhilarating night at raucous Tannadice. The 22-year-old winger only joined the Terrors from Rangers last Friday and marked his home debut by...
BBC
Vieira on 'difficult' pre-season, team news and being ready for 'challenge'
Manager Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before the opening game of the Premier League season. Crystal Palace and Arsenal kick off the campaign on Friday, with Vieira admitting his side's pre-season training has been "difficult" because the team were split into two groups. Here's what else he...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Boyle, Rogic, Adams, Bouanga, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Ajax, Bassey
Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Southampton over signing 26-year-old Scotland striker Che Adams. (Football Insider) Rangers are among a number of clubs, also including Anderlecht and Club Brugge, monitoring Gabon winger Denis Bouanga's situation with the 27-year-old expected to leave St Etienne after their relegation from Ligue 1 and with an offer from Los Angeles already rejected, according to Le 10 Sport. (The Scotsman)
Report: Manchester City Made An Attempt To Sign Barcelona Midfielder Gavi
Manchester City attempted to sign Gavi while he was playing for the Barcelona academy at La Masia. City tried to recruit the player for their own academy at the time, but had their approaches turned down.
Soccer-Lewandowski says he has a lot to offer Barca despite age
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Barcelona's new striker Robert Lewandowski said he felt fitter now at 33 than he did nearly five years ago and that he hoped to help the team with his technical skills and experience.
New Sky Sports scoreboard hasn't gone down well during Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Football fans were not exactly taken by Sky Sports new scoreboard graphic, as Crystal Palace welcomed Arsenal in the Premier League opener. There was excitement in the air on Friday night as the Premier League finally (?)(it's only been a few weeks) kicked off again, with Palace welcoming Arsenal to Selhurst Park.
