Man trying to burn spider with lighter accused of sparking wildfire in Utah

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY [AP] — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter.

Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville. He acknowledged starting the fire but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.

There is no evidence to suggest he intentionally started the blaze, said Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon, but he called it a reckless and puzzling decision.

“What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know,” Cannon said. “There may not be a why. He might not even know a why.”

Deputies found a jar of marijuana in his belongings, but he didn’t appear to be high, The Associated Press reported.

Martin was arrested on suspicion of reckless burn and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, court documents show.

He was in the Utah County jail Tuesday on nearly $2,000 bail.

The wildfire quickly spread up the mountain and burned less than 1 square mile, according to AP.

No homes had been damaged.

