5 places to get hot chicken in Nashville

By Maxwell Millington
Axios Nashville
 2 days ago

Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey.

1. Prince's

Why it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9y2R_0h2zk94K00
Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc

2. Bolton's Famous Hot Chicken

Why it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six different spice levels, from non-spicy to extra hot.

Address: 624 Main St.

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 11am-7pm.

3. 400 Degrees

Why it stands out: 400 degrees is the name for the hottest spice level offered.

Address: 3704 Clarksville Pike

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 11am-3pm, Saturday 12-4pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bLZt_0h2zk94K00
Photo: courtesy of 400 Degrees Hot Chicken

4. Bishop's

Why it stands out: The family behind Bishop's Meat & Three (which serves more than just hot chicken) also powers the juggernaut Hattie B’s , which is probably the most popular hot chicken destination for tourists and residents alike.

Address: 3065 Mallory Ln Ste. 115 ; Franklin

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11am-8pm, Sunday 10:30am-2:30pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWtZf_0h2zk94K00
Photo: courtesy of Bishop's Meat & Three

5. Party Fowl

Why it stands out: There are multiple ways you can enjoy Party Fowl's hot chicken including in a quesadilla, street tacos, po boy, Cuban sandwich and tenders.

  • See their hours and locations here .

Comments / 0

 

