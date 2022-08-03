ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Smooth night at Detroit's absentee ballot counting site

By Samuel Robinson
Axios Detroit
Axios Detroit
 2 days ago

There weren't any major issues to report from Detroit's absentee ballot counting site at Huntington Place yesterday.

Driving the news: Over 1.1 million Michiganders voted with absentee ballots, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

  • And more than 3,000 people took advantage of Michigan's same-day registration in order to cast votes on-site.

What they're saying: "We owe a debt of gratitude to the more than 1,600 township, city and county clerks of Michigan, as well as their staff and to the thousands of election workers," Benson told reporters late last night.

  • Election workers at Huntington Place counted 43,000 absentee ballots yesterday.

The latest: A Republican poll challenger was removed from Huntington Place for "harassing and agitating" workers, according to Daniel Baxter, the former city election director who oversaw yesterday's counting process. He argued with poll inspectors before being carried out by security.

  • Around 50 Democratic and Republican challengers were present at the counting site yesterday, with about 20 total challenges throughout the counting process, Baxter said.
  • Flashback: Huntington Place, formerly TCF Center, became an inflection point for election conspirators following the 2020 election. Republican challengers claimed they were being shut out of the process.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Detroit

How to vote in Tuesday's primary election in Michigan

Tuesday's primary elections will decide the Republican who will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and party nominees for congressional and legislative races.Knowing how to participate in the process will ensure your vote is counted and your voice is heard.Catch up quick: It's not too late to vote even if you still haven't registered.While the Detroit City Clerk's office probably won't answer your call, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center website to check if you're registered and where.If you're not yet registered, you will have to do so in person at the clerk's office by 8pm on Tuesday.Voters can request...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Shri: Voters didn't care about his race

Shri Thanedar's primary victory likely ended Detroit's close to 70-year run of Black representation in Congress. Why it matters: Detroit is nearly 80% Black, and a Black congressperson has represented the city since 1955. "It looks like the golden age of Black leadership may be over here," local political consultant...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

FOIA Friday: Bridge land deal's value

We're digging into appraisal documents related to a hush-hush land deal with the owners of the Ambassador Bridge in this week's public records spotlight.Why it matters: The deal would provide the Moroun family's Detroit International Bridge Company with a key piece of city land to build a new Ambassador Bridge. That construction would impact the surrounding community for years and eventually establish a new international crossing.As with any major public land deal, we wanted to know if the city is getting fair compensation for its property – 3.8 acres of prime land at Riverside Park near the current bridge.Flashback: This...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Detroit voter guide: What to know about the Aug. 2 primary

It may just be a midterm primary, but there's big decisions being made Tuesday.Michiganders are picking who will run for governor in November.Detroiters are voting on members of Congress, state legislators, a new sheriff and more.Why it matters: With district lines redrawn, there's major shifts afoot in who represents Detroit, which brings up questions about residents lacking Black representation in Lansing and D.C. What we're watching: Election officials say they expect some counties to refuse to certify election results, bringing chaos that could undercut the legitimacy of the elections.Plus, slow absentee ballot returns likely means low voter engagement for this...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Axios Detroit

Deciding who represents Detroit in the state Legislature

Michigan's redistricting process means Detroit's state Legislature districts are now more mixed in with suburban cities.What they're saying: The new districts are "creating an opportunity for regional connection between the city and suburbs that hasn't existed in generations, if at all," Sheila Cockrel of Citizen Detroit tells Axios.Yes, but: It could also mute the voices of Detroiters. "It's going to be important that the new delegation, which is going to have suburban people … work very closely with the city administration to ensure Detroit's interests are protected," Cockrel says.Races of interest: 🗳️ 8th state Senate district: This new district,...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Detroit public schools to start without masking, distancing mandates

Detroit Public Schools Community District is prepping for a new school year without a mask mandate.Driving the news: The change comes as schools across the country work to regroup after two-plus years of interrupted learning, Axios' Erin Doherty reports. Why it matters: Students of all ages suffered steep declines in academic achievement during the pandemic. And with classes resuming soon, schools are facing a daunting challenge to keep cases down while trying to make up for that lost time.COVID cases contribute to that, but there's been disagreement over what should be prioritized to keep students safe. Zoom in: Precautions will continue in DPSCD after the school year starts on Aug. 29, including "deep cleaning," offering masks and "providing employees with access to fans or an air purifier for classrooms," superintendent Nikolai Vitti said in a statement. Nurses at each school can administer rapid tests if a student or staff member shows symptoms.Between the lines: Masks, mandated at DPSCD schools from September 2020 until this summer, are now optional after an agreement with the teachers union ended, per Chalkbeat Detroit. The district won't reinstate its mask mandate or social distancing rules, unless "mandated" by health departments, Vitti said.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Picking Napoleon's successor in Wayne County sheriff race

Wayne County voters are electing a new sheriff next week to finish the term of Benny Napoleon, who died in December 2020 from COVID-19 complications. Why it matters: The office is responsible for operating the county jail system, which has been plagued by poor conditions, overcrowding and low staffing levels — all exacerbated by the pandemic.Napoleon's death left an unexpected vacancy. As sheriff for more than a decade, he built a reputation as a beloved community figure and keen politician.State of play: With no Republican in the field, this is a winner-take-all primary for an unusually short cycle. Napoleon's term...
Axios Detroit

Detroit pushes for Census recount

City and state officials are pushing for an appeal of the 2020 census.Driving the news: Mayor Mike Duggan, researchers and elected officials attended a hearing yesterday held by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Bloomfield Township) to discuss the impacts of an alleged undercount.U of M and Wayne State researchers are estimating an 8% undercount in certain Detroit neighborhoods.Why it matters: Governments use census data to allocate resources and determine congressional districts.Michigan not only lost a congressional district based on the 2020 census, but the data also shaped the redrawing of its legislative districts.The 2020 census showed Detroit with 639,111 residents, a...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Axios Detroit

City Council approves payout offers for Black Lives Matter protesters

Detroit is offering payouts totaling $1.26 million to settle lawsuits filed in the wake of the 2020 racial justice protests.Driving the news: City Council approved a contract Tuesday allowing the city's lawyers to make "offers of judgment" in five cases, including more than $1 million for members of Detroit Will Breathe. The anti-police brutality activist group filed suit over alleged excessive use of force by police during Black Lives Matter demonstrations ignited by George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. The intrigue: The reasons behind making the offers are in a confidential memo, per the law department. What they're saying: An attorney representing DWB told BridgeDetroit that the suit wasn't about money and it's concerning that the city isn't offering any injunctive relief. The other side: A city lawyer told Bridge that the "overwhelming majority of Detroit Police Department officers conducted themselves with courage and honor during the George Floyd protests."
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

What to do in Detroit this weekend

It should be beautiful this weekend. We've got you covered on what to do: 💃 Greektown Heritage Festival: Live music and traditional dancing along Monroe Street. It's back for the first time since the start of the pandemic, per Crain's Detroit.12-9pm tomorrow. Free! 🎤 MoPop Festival: The event moved from West Riverfront Park to Hart Plaza this year. Headliners are Big Sean, Glass Animals and Jhené Aiko. Tomorrow and Sunday. Tickets start at $149 for a single-day pass. 🪞 "Rapunzel": See the nonprofit Black and Brown Theatre put a "timely twist" on the classic fairytale for free in New Center Park.Tonight, 8pm, tomorrow and Sunday, 2pm and 4pm. Free!👟 Michigan Sneaker Xchange: Buy, sell or trade sneakers and streetwear at this downtown trade show at Huntington Place.Tomorrow, 12-6pm. $20.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Hudson's tax break gets green light from City Council

City Council approved a controversial tax break for the downtown Hudson's site yesterday.Why it matters: The 5-4 "yes" vote for the $60 million tax abatement for Dan Gilbert's $1.4 billion project represents a reversal in majority opinion. Bedrock initially pulled its ask last month due to a lack of support from lawmakers. The project drew dozens of public commenters yesterday. Union workers constructing the skyscraper hailed its importance for their jobs, while some residents said Detroit shouldn't give money to a billionaire. What happened: Bedrock made seven commitments in response to Council President Mary Sheffield's request for more community benefits...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

What to know about Michigan's 12th District race

Well-financed incumbent Rep. Rashida Tlaib is the favorite in the race for Michigan's new 12th Congressional District. Why it matters: Money from pro-Israel interests headlines the discussion as outspoken "Squad" member Tlaib runs against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, considered her top competitor in the Aug. 2 primary.Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett and former state Rep. Shanelle Jackson are also running.Context: The recently redrawn 12th District, described by Michigan Radio as "one of the safest" for Democrats, includes part of Detroit's west side, as well as Dearborn, Livonia and Southfield. State of play: Winfrey is a well-known name in...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#State#Republican#Democratic#Tcf Center
Axios Detroit

Play critiquing solitary confinement coming to The Jam Handy

"The Box," an immersive play about solitary confinement in prisons, is coming to Detroit next week.Driving the news: The play's cast members — several of whom were formerly incarcerated — are touring across the country this summer. Audiences in 10 cities are invited to imagine an end to the use of isolation as punishment, Axios Philadelphia's Alexa Mencia writes.The big picture: Playwright Sarah Shourd — who was held for 410 days in an Iranian prison — told Truthout the play is visiting states "on the front lines" of the fight to ban or limit the use of solitary confinement. Advocates in Michigan have been pushing prisons to use it much less frequently, and to completely end its use on vulnerable people, the Free Press reported last year.If you go: Aug. 9 and 10, 7:30pm at The Jam Handy. Tickets start at $20.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

New Boblo Boat documentary out next month

A new documentary traces an effort to save a Boblo Boat, one of the steamships that used to bring Detroiters to the famed Boblo Island amusement park. Driving the news: Narrated by singer Martha Reeves, "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" opens Sept. 15 with showings in several Emagine Theatres and the Mariner Theater in Marine City. Flashback: Tons of locals still have memories of the park. It was open for more than 85 years until it shut down in 1993.The ferry ride there and back on the Columbia or Ste. Claire was a highlight: "After coming aboard, visitors could look down from the main deck into the engine room, where powerful shafts and cams slowly warmed up. With a blast of the big steam whistle, lines were cast off, and the 20-mile voyage began …" the Detroit Historical Society's account reads.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Crumbling La Choy building to come down

A major eyesore on the city's list of the most pressing vacant commercial buildings to raze is now set for demolition. Why it matters: Dubbed the "M100" internally — Mayor Mike Duggan's 100 — the list is emblematic of a new strategy for tackling his long-stated goal of ridding the city of blight, as Annalise previously reported for Crain's.Driving the news: Detroit is using $1.6 million in federal pandemic relief dollars to tear down the former La Choy food brand headquarters. Built in 1937, the massive 145,000 square foot complex at 8100 Schoolcraft St. is crumbling.City Council approved the contract...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Getting to Art Fair with D2A2

👋 Hey, it's Sam. I used the D2A2 bus for the first time Friday to spend the afternoon at the Ann Arbor Art Fair. Tickets to and from Detroit and Ann Arbor are $6 each, there's free wifi and plenty of space for bikes in the luggage space. How...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Axios Detroit

Asbestos companies under suspicion in demo program

Detroit's demolition program is still dealing with fallout from an explosive investigation that ended with three companies banished from the program.Catch up quick: The Inspector General's investigation uncovered how a prominent asbestos removal company in the demolition program skirted environmental rules by setting up shell companies with concealed ownership.The program has a spotty record of following environmental regulations put in place to ensure demolition sites don't endanger residents' health.Why it matters: More asbestos companies in the program are now under scrutiny for possible ties to the business banished by the inspector general.The city now expects a brief slow-down in...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Painless stop at Midtown's new Secretary of State branch

👋 Hey, it's Sam. I had a surprisingly pleasant experience recently at the new Secretary of State branch in Midtown.Why it matters: SOS branches around Detroit can get extremely busy, forcing residents to wait in line for basic services for hours.What happened: I was immediately directed to a window where a branch employee printed off my car title and renewed my soon-to-be expired license within 12 minutes.Though branches still suggest you make an appointment, I got immediate service without one and it didn't seem like other patrons needed one either. I then used the self-service station to print off my...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Detroit could be getting cannabis consumption events soon

Cannabis consumption events are on the horizon in Detroit, including a 500-attendee bash hosted by NBA veteran Al Harrington's brand, Viola. Driving the news: The company is among the city's first licensed cannabis event organizers after recreational cannabis sales were finally approved in April.Viola sells pot in five states — including a medical shop in southwest Detroit — and has thrown events elsewhere with celebrities, athletes and influencers. The latest: The company is applying for an event in late September or early October at a yet-to-be-disclosed location. What they're saying: If accepted by the city, the event would offer pot...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Downtown Detroit vs. the pandemic

The retail scene along Woodward Avenue is in the midst of a post-pandemic transition.Why it matters: Remote work and online shopping are here to stay and downtown businesses are still adjusting. Some are struggling to find enough workers.Driving the news: Multiple stores on the prominent Shinola Hotel block have closed this year — most recently perfume shop Le Labo, but also Madewell and Détroit is the New Black. Others are choosing to plant their flag in the central business district: Gucci and Rihanna's Savage X Fenty are incoming, while local retailer Girl Boss Fashions opened recently, per media reports. The...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Axios Detroit

Detroit, MI
289
Followers
212
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Detroit is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/detroit

Comments / 0

Community Policy