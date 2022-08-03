ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

South Alabama 2022 fall camp preview: Offense

By Creg Stephenson
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
South Alabama’s Kane Wommack wants to name starting QB ‘as fast as we possibly can’

If South Alabama football coach Kane Wommack has his way, the Jaguars’ starting quarterback battle won’t drag on much longer. USA opened fall camp on Friday morning with a 90-minute-plus practice in shorts and helmets at the Jaguar Training Center. Veteran Desmond Trotter and Toledo transfer Carter Bradley split first-team quarterback reps, just as they did most of the spring.
MOBILE, AL
South Alabama football notes: Walk-on running back Bryan Hill awarded scholarship

South Alabama opened fall football camp on Friday with a full allotment of 85 scholarship players. Running back Bryan Hill has been awarded a scholarship after spending last season as a walk-on, head coach Kane Wommack said. Hill, a junior from Mobile who played his high school ball at McGill-Toolen Catholic School, was the Jaguars’ second-leading rusher last season with 369 yards and three touchdowns.
MOBILE, AL
Jaguars Men’s Basketball has Strong Showing in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas – The South Alabama men's basketball team finished up its exhibition trip to the Bahamas, winning two of its three games in the Summer of Thunder competition at the Sir Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium. In their first matchup on Sunday, the Jaguars dropped a close game against Raw...
MOBILE, AL
Texas Rangers promote former McGill-Toolen baseball star Bubba Thompson

Former McGill-Toolen baseball star Bubba Thompson is headed to the major leagues. The Texas Rangers called up Thompson on Thursday. He is in the lineup against the Chicago White Sox tonight, playing left field and batting ninth. “It’s pretty awesome,” said McGill-Toolen baseball coach Tim Becker. “I talked to Bubba...
MOBILE, AL
Eli Gold will not voice Crimson Tide football to start 2022 season

Eli Gold, the Voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 1988, will not be in the broadcast booth to start the 2022 football season due to health issues, according to the University of Alabama Wednesday. Chris Stewart, who handles the basketball play-by-play duties as well as serving as gameday host for the football broadcasts will handle football play-by-play duties in Gold’s absence. Stewart is also the television host of the “The Nick Saban Show” and “The Nate Oats Show.”
PENSACOLA, FL
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
ALABAMA STATE
On the way to Dauphin Island, Gloria’s Produce is a must

You cannot get to Dauphin Island without passing Gloria’s Produce, located at the four-way stop where Laurendine Road ends at Dauphin Island Parkway. And most people can’t pass by without stopping. You can’t miss the unassuming, open-air market with a tin roof, nestled in the shade of leafy trees, that offers fresh fruits and vegetables as well as local honey and boiled peanuts – and, of course, Gloria, who’s always there to welcome customers with a big smile.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County now suspected in Alabama homicide, reports say

A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County is also suspected in an attack on a Michigan jogger and a homicide in south Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in Shelby County. He had been sought since Tuesday when authorities identified him as the suspect in the death of a man found slain inside his Wisconsin apartment.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Florida teen dies after wreck with tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County

A Florida teen died Thursday after the car they were driving collided with a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County on Monday, authorities said Friday. The Navarre, Fla., teen, whose name was not publicly released, was driving a 2011 Audi Q5 around 1:25 p.m. Monday when the car left the road and struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer on I-10 about five miles east of Loxley, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
8 Beautiful Hikes Near Mobile, Alabama

Centered on the U.S. Gulf Coast is Mobile, Alabama. It is a bustling port city with rich traditions and over 300 years of history, including the first Mardi Gras celebration in — what would become — the United States. Just past the hustle and bustle of the city,...
MOBILE, AL
Want to work at Airbus? You might want to take a look at this:

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 46 young people entered a room filled with friends, family and optimism. They were about to graduate from Flightpath 9, a brand new program at Bishop State that will land them apprenticeship positions in commercial aircraft manufacturing at Mobile's Airbus plant. Among them, Kennedy Brown,...
MOBILE, AL
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Dixie Chicken with Mediterranean Sandwich Company

Vlad from Mediterranean Sandwich Company features one of their signature flatbread sandwiches. The Dixie Chicken has roasted chicken strips, Conecuh sausage slices, red onion, candied jalapenos, bbq harissa sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella and béarnaise aioli sauce. INGREDIENTS:. 3.5oz roasted chicken. 1 oz Conecuh sausage. 4-6 this onion slices. 4-6...
MOBILE, AL
