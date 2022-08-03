Birmingham partnership awarded $10 million federal grant to help minorities, women get healthcare jobs

Read on www.al.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter set to open soon
Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter, the Way Station, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at what Mayor Randall Woodfin called a “most critical and vulnerable moment.”. Across the United States, shelters are reporting a surge of people seeking beds and services due to inflation and the pandemic. Youth...
Vestavia Hills buys former Days Inn and Bar 31 for development
Vestavia Hills on Tuesday purchased the former Days Inn at 1485 Montgomery Highway for future redevelopment. The city closed the deal for $3.6 million on Tuesday from former owner RAM Hospitality, after a special called meeting of the Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night. The council voted 5-0 to approve the proposal, said city communications director Cinnamon McCulley.
Texas congressman calls for Biden to help release Alabama native jailed in Russia
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) is calling for the U.S. government to push for the release of an Alabama native whose family says he is being held on false charges in a Russian prison. ABC 13 Houston is reporting that Brady is urging action in the case of David Barnes,...
After racist text, Vincent council moves to fire police chief, disband department
Just days after city officials confirmed a text message containing a racist joke sent by a Vincent police officer, the city council approved a resolution to proceed with the termination of Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant chief John L. Goss and to disband the police department, Mayor James Latimore confirmed.
Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County now suspected in Alabama homicide, reports say
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County is also suspected in an attack on a Michigan jogger and a homicide in south Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in Shelby County. He had been sought since Tuesday when authorities identified him as the suspect in the death of a man found slain inside his Wisconsin apartment.
Roy S. Johnson: Jefferson Co. Commissioner caught in gun crossfire is all-too-common experience for all-too many
This is an opinion column. No one wants to experience this hell, though too many do. No one wants to be caught in a hail of gunfire, though too many are. Far too many in cities across the state, across the nation, live with gunfire as a near constant, like cicadas on Southern summer nights.
Birmingham man linked to H2K street gang sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
A 26-year-old man who authorities say is affiliated with a dangerous Birmingham street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges. Horace Dantai Burgess Jr. on Wednesday was sentenced to nearly six years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to a joint announcement Thursday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
5 tips for the World’s Longest Yard Sale
Sometimes you just need a mannequin covered in rhinestones. Or a World War II-era gas mask. Or a reminder of your childhood: dolls, games, lunchboxes, VHS tapes. Even if you only need day-to-day items – dishes, jewelry, bras, saws, fishing tackle, shoes, etc. – you will most likely find them at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. The 2022 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 and covers 690 miles through six states, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
Wisconsin murder suspect charged in slaying of Alabama man; ALEA says evidence found linking him to both killings
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County this week is now charged in the slaying of a south Alabama man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is charged with murder in the Wednesday death of Dwight Dixon, 52, in Flomaton. Anderson is also charged with first -degree burglary.
UAB told student ‘it happens’ after she was allegedly raped by football player, lawsuit claims
This story has been updated with a comment from a UAB official. A student from the University of Alabama at Birmingham is suing the school after she was allegedly raped, writing that the university was negligent and violated Title IX duties following her report of the incident. Jane Doe, who...
19-year-old ID’d as woman gunned down in Hoover convenience store on US 280
Authorities have released the name of a young woman who was shot to death inside a Hoover gas station on U.S. 280. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans on Friday identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Zeigler. She was 19 and lived in Hoover. Zeigler was killed just before 8:30 p.m....
1 killed, 3 injured in Tuscaloosa County head-on crash
A head-on collision in Tuscaloosa County left a woman dead and three other people injured. The crash happened at 1:08 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 43, about 11 miles north of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King identified the fatality victim as Tiffiney N. Barger. She was 41 and lived...
Goodman: Allegations against UAB involving rape can’t be ignored
The mishandling of sexual assault allegations is a disturbing pattern in higher education. For those reasons alone, this latest lawsuit involving a former student at UAB demands full attention. It cannot be ignored. Truth to power is what we say in journalism. Justice, we like to believe, is what protects...
Birmingham police deliver school supplies, prayer and hugs to family of toddler killed by falling tree
The mother of a toddler girl killed when a tree fell on a west Birmingham home last month came face to face Thursday with the first officers that rushed in to help her. Rosemary Allen, 40, was trapped for several hours on July 21 while sitting in a chair inside the 10th Avenue West home of her friend.
Birmingham man acquitted in 2019 Kingston murder; jury deliberated less than 30 minutes
A Jefferson County jury took less than 30 minutes to find a Birmingham man not guilty in a 2019 deadly shooting in the city’s Kingston community. Lovell Amison III, 23, was shot to death May 6 in the Morton Simpson Village public housing community. Douglas Fitzgerald Youngblood, now 28, was arrested just over a week later on a murder charge.
Going to Art on the Rocks at the BMA? Here’s what you need to know
The countdown is on for the return of one Birmingham’s biggest art parties. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Art on the Rocks, the Birmingham Museum of Art’s evening art, cocktail, and concert event, returns tonight. Starting at 7 p.m., the Birmingham Museum of Art’s...
Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ now open in Trussville
The newest Alabama location of pitmaster Rodney Scott’s chain of restaurants is open. Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ is now serving at 312 Main St. in Trussville. The menu is the same as current locations in Birmingham, Charleston and Atlanta, with South Carolina-style pulled pork, sauces, pit-smoked ribs, wings, and sandwiches served alongside mac and cheese, collard greens and hushpuppies with honey butter.
Family sought for woman found dead during welfare check at Bessemer home
Authorities are searching for family members of a woman who died earlier this week in Bessemer. No foul play is suspected in the death of 67-year-old Marda Tria Jackson but her body is ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to find her relatives.
Eli Gold’s top 5 favorite calls from his Alabama football career
Alabama football will miss Eli Gold for at least some of the 2022 season, but we’ll never forget the legendary broadcaster’s greatest calls as voice of the Crimson Tide. Alabama announced this week that Gold will miss the start the 2022 football season due to health issues. Chris Stewart, the longtime broadcaster Alabama basketball and other sports will fill in until further notice. Stewart will also host the Nick Saban radio show on Thursday nights during the season. The Brooklyn native’s streak of consecutive Crimson Tide games called ended at 409 after catching COVID-19 before the 2020 trip to Arkansas, according to AL.com’s Michael Casagrande. Before that, Gold had both shoulders replaced in 2020.
Alabama displays runner up ‘participation trophy’ in football complex
There’s not exactly a silver medal ceremony after the College Football Playoff championship game. The confetti drops and the champion gets their trophy as the losing team trudges to a sad locker room. At some point, however, a rarely seen piece of hardware arrives for Team B. It’s so...
