Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 36, wounded in Norwalk shooting
NORWALK — A man was shot in his legs Thursday night near South Main Street, according to police. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Thursday, reporting gunfire near South Main and Merritt streets. In the area, officers found a crime scene, Lt. Terrence Blake said in a news release.
NBC Connecticut
Man Pistol-Whipped During Carjacking in Orange: Police
Police are investigating after thieves allegedly pistol-whipped a 70-year-old man at a gas station in Orange Friday morning. The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on Boston Post Road at the Valero Gas Station. Two men allegedly threatened the man with a gun as he approached his car at the...
Register Citizen
Hartford police seek bank robber
HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
Two houses hit by gunfire in Poughkeepsie
Police tell News 12 that multiple shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. on Corlies Avenue.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping
Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
Register Citizen
Police: Naugatuck man charged in 4-car crash on I-95 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A Naugatuck man was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses Thursday evening after he was involved in a four-car crash on Interstate 95, according to state police. Troopers were called to Exit 46 in New Haven for the crash around 7:30 p.m. Justin...
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden man, 36, killed crossing Dixwell Avenue
HAMDEN — A local man was killed Tuesday night after police said he was struck by a driver while crossing Dixwell Avenue. Police identified the man Thursday morning as 36-year-old David Welch. They said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Hamden police said officers...
Register Citizen
Boy, 15, wounded is Hartford’s 12th shooting victim in 6 days
HARTFORD — A 15-year-old boy was shot early Thursday, police said. The teen’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police to shots fired in the 80-block of Pershing Street in northern Hartford about 12:20 a.m., Boisvert said. The street is in the Blue Hills neighborhood, near the Bloomfield line.
Eyewitness News
Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man wanted in a May shooting. Authorities said it happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Police identified the man as Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown. There is a warrant out for his arrest with a...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Police Find Missing Children, Father Taken Into Custody
Police have located two kids that went missing out of Bridgeport and their father has been taken into custody. A Silver Alert was issued for the children after their disappearance but has since been canceled. The children, aged three and six, were believed to be with their father, Uciel Martinez....
Register Citizen
Police: Middletown man wanted in housing complex shooting
MIDDLETOWN — Police are looking for a 22-year-old they said was involved in a May shooting at the Traverse Square Housing Complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown, should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said. He is wanted on a felony arrest warrant in connection with the shooting that occurred inside the housing complex on May 15, police said. He will be held on $1.5 million bond when he is charged, police said.
New Haven man indicted on firearms and narcotics charges: DOC
NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been indicted on firearms and narcotics charges as of Thursday, according to the District of Connecticut. The indictment alleges that 26-year-old Niquelle Landeluis possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had no serial or manufacturer information, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition on Feb 22. Landelius […]
Register Citizen
Official: Two hospitalized in Bridgeport double-stabbing
BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating the stabbing of a man and woman early Wednesday, a city official said. The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Street, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management. The man and woman were stabbed...
Register Citizen
11 people shot in Hartford in 4 days, police say
HARTFORD — A shooting late Tuesday night injured two men, one critically, police said. They are the 10th and 11th people shot in the capital city in recent days, one of whom died. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street in the southern half of the city shortly...
Register Citizen
Police: Thieves steal car in North Haven, lead police on crime spree
MILFORD — Police have arrested four people — all of them minors — who they said stole a woman’s car Friday morning while she was pumping gas before going on a multi-town crime spree of snatching people’s belongings. The spree finally ended after the car...
23 Traffic Tickets, Criminal Charges Follow NYC Driver Who Did 104MPH On PIP, Police Say
Tyler A. Laguerre may have sped off from Palisades Interstate Parkway police at over 100 miles an hour while recklessly weaving in and out of traffic on the Fourth of July. They eventually reeled him in, however -- both on criminal charges and so he could collect a whopping 23 traffic summonses, authorities said.
News 12
19 candidates move on to second round of Bridgeport Chief of Police examination
The search for a new chief of police in Bridgeport is getting closer as 19 candidates have moved on to the second part of the examination process, officials say. The IACP conducted phone screening interviews with 19 candidates who have qualified to participate in the second phase of the City of Bridgeport chief of police examination process.
Register Citizen
Police: East Lyme man ‘failed to intervene’ in toddler’s abuse
EAST LYME — Police say they have charged a second person who failed to intervene as a local woman allegedly slapped, strangled and smothered a toddler with a pillow. East Lyme police said 38-year-old David Martin, of East Lyme, was charged Friday by a felony warrant with one count of risk of injury to a child.
