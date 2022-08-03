ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Register Citizen

Police: Man, 36, wounded in Norwalk shooting

NORWALK — A man was shot in his legs Thursday night near South Main Street, according to police. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Thursday, reporting gunfire near South Main and Merritt streets. In the area, officers found a crime scene, Lt. Terrence Blake said in a news release.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Pistol-Whipped During Carjacking in Orange: Police

Police are investigating after thieves allegedly pistol-whipped a 70-year-old man at a gas station in Orange Friday morning. The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on Boston Post Road at the Valero Gas Station. Two men allegedly threatened the man with a gun as he approached his car at the...
ORANGE, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police seek bank robber

HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
HARTFORD, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping

Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Naugatuck man charged in 4-car crash on I-95 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A Naugatuck man was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses Thursday evening after he was involved in a four-car crash on Interstate 95, according to state police. Troopers were called to Exit 46 in New Haven for the crash around 7:30 p.m. Justin...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hamden man, 36, killed crossing Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN — A local man was killed Tuesday night after police said he was struck by a driver while crossing Dixwell Avenue. Police identified the man Thursday morning as 36-year-old David Welch. They said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Hamden police said officers...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Boy, 15, wounded is Hartford’s 12th shooting victim in 6 days

HARTFORD — A 15-year-old boy was shot early Thursday, police said. The teen’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police to shots fired in the 80-block of Pershing Street in northern Hartford about 12:20 a.m., Boisvert said. The street is in the Blue Hills neighborhood, near the Bloomfield line.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man wanted in a May shooting. Authorities said it happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Police identified the man as Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown. There is a warrant out for his arrest with a...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport Police Find Missing Children, Father Taken Into Custody

Police have located two kids that went missing out of Bridgeport and their father has been taken into custody. A Silver Alert was issued for the children after their disappearance but has since been canceled. The children, aged three and six, were believed to be with their father, Uciel Martinez....
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Another Driver Kills Another Pedestrian

A 36-year-old Hamden pedestrian died after a collision on Dixwell Avenue. The crash occurred in Hamden Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. The pedestrian, David Welch, was crossing Dixwell near George Street when a car traveling northbound on Dixwell struck him, according to Hamden police spokesperson Sean J. Dolan. Welch was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Middletown man wanted in housing complex shooting

MIDDLETOWN — Police are looking for a 22-year-old they said was involved in a May shooting at the Traverse Square Housing Complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown, should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said. He is wanted on a felony arrest warrant in connection with the shooting that occurred inside the housing complex on May 15, police said. He will be held on $1.5 million bond when he is charged, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man indicted on firearms and narcotics charges: DOC

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been indicted on firearms and narcotics charges as of Thursday, according to the District of Connecticut. The indictment alleges that 26-year-old Niquelle Landeluis possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had no serial or manufacturer information, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition on Feb 22. Landelius […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Official: Two hospitalized in Bridgeport double-stabbing

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating the stabbing of a man and woman early Wednesday, a city official said. The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Street, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management. The man and woman were stabbed...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

11 people shot in Hartford in 4 days, police say

HARTFORD — A shooting late Tuesday night injured two men, one critically, police said. They are the 10th and 11th people shot in the capital city in recent days, one of whom died. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street in the southern half of the city shortly...
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

19 candidates move on to second round of Bridgeport Chief of Police examination

The search for a new chief of police in Bridgeport is getting closer as 19 candidates have moved on to the second part of the examination process, officials say. The IACP conducted phone screening interviews with 19 candidates who have qualified to participate in the second phase of the City of Bridgeport chief of police examination process.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: East Lyme man ‘failed to intervene’ in toddler’s abuse

EAST LYME — Police say they have charged a second person who failed to intervene as a local woman allegedly slapped, strangled and smothered a toddler with a pillow. East Lyme police said 38-year-old David Martin, of East Lyme, was charged Friday by a felony warrant with one count of risk of injury to a child.
EAST LYME, CT

