Nick Saban explains what he’s emphasizing to Bryce Young, reacts to Aaron Rodgers comparison

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News
During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
Nick's Kids luncheon: Saban talks Eli Gold, Alabama leadership
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The annual Nick’s Kids Foundation Giveaway Luncheon marked the end of summer for the Alabama football team. But it is much more than just a fall camp precursor. Nick’s Kids is the official charity of Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry. The...
Paul Finebaum Calls Out Nick Saban: College Football World Reacts
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a fascinating comment about his team's season in 2021. Saban called it a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide, even though they were a quarter away from winning the National Championship. It took Georgia to have the best fourth quarter of its season to win its first title since 1980.
Former Auburn QB, Alabama Mr. Football joins coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson has joined the coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic. Johnson is coaching running backs for the Knights. “It’s huge for us,” Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson said. “We hired one of the city’s best. He’s a good young coach who played at a high level. He can relate to our kids. He’s been through a lot of the same things they’ve been through.”
Eli Gold, Alabama football’s voice since 1988, to miss start of 2022 season due to health issues
Alabama football fans received some bad news on Wednesday morning. Longtime Alabama football radio play-by-play announcer Eli Gold, the voice of the Crimson Tide since the 1988 season, will miss the start of the 2022 college campaign due to health issues, as noted by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Eli...
Nick Saban has telling comment about his Alabama team
Nick Saban’s standards are high every year at Alabama, but what he said Wednesday may give SEC rivals a bit more reason to worry. Saban told “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” Wednesday that his team’s 2021 campaign, which made it to the College Football Playoff final, qualified as a “rebuilding year” for the program.
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold
Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program
Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
Crimson Tide fan answers high school coach’s call to play – and she loves it
For a lot of Alabama high-school football coaches, recruiting the school hallways is important in building a roster. Adding depth – or even a big-time contributor – may be just a simple conversation in the lunchroom away. For Calera second-year head coach Jason Hamlin, his efforts last spring...
Nick Saban Apparently Has 1 Surprising Pregame Superstition
Not even Nick Saban can avoid having pregame superstitions. During an appearance on The Andy Staples Show, John Talty was asked about Saban's pregame movie choices. Talty, the author of The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban: How Alabama’s Coach Became The Greatest Ever, recalled the time that Saban allowed his players to watch The Ring before a game. At that time, Saban was the head coach at LSU.
Patriots QB Mac Jones reveals key Nick Saban lesson to shut out the noise
Mac Jones spent three years in Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. Naturally, the now New England Patriots QB learned a lot of things during his time with the Crimson Tide. By the looks of it, the advice and lessons Saban gave him are coming in handy as he navigates his professional football career and all the pressure that comes with it. However, perhaps the most important thing he got from his collegiate years is not how to play football better. Instead, it’s about how to best shut out the noise and keep his focus on his goals.
Why Alabama Players and Coaches View 2021 as Rebuilding Year
The Crimson Tide holds itself to a different standard, and the program is not content with how things ended last season.
Alabama Football: Bold predictions for 2023 signing class
Even in the NIL-changed world of today’s college football, Nick Saban is still the game’s best recruiter. Not too many weeks ago, Alabama Football was lagging behind in recruiting, As in way behind. Now the Crimson Tide has arguably the nation’s best class. Alabama has the No....
SEC QB, potential starter for 2022, arrested Thursday, per report
The college football season hasn’t started and the Auburn Tigers may be down a player already. Presumptive starting quarterback TJ Finley was reportedly arrested and is in a Lee County jail for attempting to elude police. His arrest comes days after he became the first college football player to...
‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia
Alabama football’s 2021 season didn’t end the way they wanted it to. The Crimson Tide won 13 games, the SEC title and made it to the national championship game, where they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs. You know, just your casual rebuilding year. I’m kidding, Nick Saban! In all seriousness, last year’s title game […] The post ‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama radio voice Eli Gold sidelined for start of season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Longtime Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold will miss the start of the season due to health issues. Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, said that Chris Stewart will take over play-by-play duties in his absence. He didn’t specify the nature of the 68-year-old Gold’s health issues.
Georgia's Kirby Smart 'not even thinking about Oregon' game: 'The last thing I'm worried about is Dan Lanning'
Georgia and Oregon football meet Sept. 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta for the 2022 Chik-fil-A Kickoff Game, but Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is evidently not thinking that far ahead. Asked this week about how he is preparing for the Ducks and new head coach Dan Lanning, his former defensive coordinator, Smart was direct.
Nick Saban using unique method of motivation for Alabama in 2022
Alabama lost to Georgia during last season’s national championship game, and Bama head coach Nick Saban is using that defeat to fuel his team heading into the upcoming campaign. The Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 in January, ensuring that the Crimson Tide would not win back-to-back titles. According...
College GameDay announces addition of new personality for 2022
College GameDay will soon return for another memorable season of college football. This year, the popular pregame Saturday morning show on ESPN will have a new face. Wednesday afternoon, GameDay announced the addition of Jess Sims, a popular Peloton instructor and sports reporter. Sims will join the group of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. Chris “The Bear” Fallica, Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski also return for the 36th season of GameDay.
Billy Napier one of college football's 'most intriguing coaches' in 2022
Florida’s first-year head coach Billy Napier has been garnering a lot of attention this offseason, coming in at No. 14 on Sports Illustrated’s list of the most intriguing coaches of 2022. The former Louisiana head coach is taking over a Florida team that finished the 2021 season 6-7...
