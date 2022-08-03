ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Nick Saban explains what he’s emphasizing to Bryce Young, reacts to Aaron Rodgers comparison

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn QB, Alabama Mr. Football joins coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic

Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson has joined the coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic. Johnson is coaching running backs for the Knights. “It’s huge for us,” Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson said. “We hired one of the city’s best. He’s a good young coach who played at a high level. He can relate to our kids. He’s been through a lot of the same things they’ve been through.”
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban has telling comment about his Alabama team

Nick Saban’s standards are high every year at Alabama, but what he said Wednesday may give SEC rivals a bit more reason to worry. Saban told “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” Wednesday that his team’s 2021 campaign, which made it to the College Football Playoff final, qualified as a “rebuilding year” for the program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold

Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program

Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Nick Saban Apparently Has 1 Surprising Pregame Superstition

Not even Nick Saban can avoid having pregame superstitions. During an appearance on The Andy Staples Show, John Talty was asked about Saban's pregame movie choices. Talty, the author of The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban: How Alabama’s Coach Became The Greatest Ever, recalled the time that Saban allowed his players to watch The Ring before a game. At that time, Saban was the head coach at LSU.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones reveals key Nick Saban lesson to shut out the noise

Mac Jones spent three years in Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. Naturally, the now New England Patriots QB learned a lot of things during his time with the Crimson Tide. By the looks of it, the advice and lessons Saban gave him are coming in handy as he navigates his professional football career and all the pressure that comes with it. However, perhaps the most important thing he got from his collegiate years is not how to play football better. Instead, it’s about how to best shut out the noise and keep his focus on his goals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec#The Alabama Media Group
saturdaytradition.com

SEC QB, potential starter for 2022, arrested Thursday, per report

The college football season hasn’t started and the Auburn Tigers may be down a player already. Presumptive starting quarterback TJ Finley was reportedly arrested and is in a Lee County jail for attempting to elude police. His arrest comes days after he became the first college football player to...
AUBURN, AL
ClutchPoints

‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia

Alabama football’s 2021 season didn’t end the way they wanted it to. The Crimson Tide won 13 games, the SEC title and made it to the national championship game, where they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs. You know, just your casual rebuilding year. I’m kidding, Nick Saban! In all seriousness, last year’s title game […] The post ‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Alabama radio voice Eli Gold sidelined for start of season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Longtime Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold will miss the start of the season due to health issues. Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, said that Chris Stewart will take over play-by-play duties in his absence. He didn’t specify the nature of the 68-year-old Gold’s health issues.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay announces addition of new personality for 2022

College GameDay will soon return for another memorable season of college football. This year, the popular pregame Saturday morning show on ESPN will have a new face. Wednesday afternoon, GameDay announced the addition of Jess Sims, a popular Peloton instructor and sports reporter. Sims will join the group of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. Chris “The Bear” Fallica, Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski also return for the 36th season of GameDay.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy