Solana ecosystem hit by hack draining millions in crypto from 8,000 hot wallets

The summer of 2022 is continuing to be a bit of a nightmare for cryptocurrency users after yet another hack resulted in the theft of at least $4 million worth of tokens. This time around, it’s not a blockchain bridge that’s been compromised, but rather the Solana ecosystem. Solana is a blockchain similar to Ethereum and has been often described as the Ethereum killer. However someone started draining the tokens from thousands of wallets - with more than 8,000 wallets now thought to be affected.

