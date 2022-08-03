ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens LB David Ojabo Finally Signs Rookie Deal

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 2 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo has signed his rookie deal, which ends his training camp holdout.

Ojabo was the last of the 261 players in the 2022 draft that signed his contract.

Baltimore selected Ojabo with the 45th overall pick in the draft. He would have been a top-15 selection if he had not torn his Achilles at his Michigan Pro Day.

While Ojabo might not be ready to play until midseason, he can attend meetings and continue his rehab at the Ravens' facility.

Last season, Ojabo appeared in all 14 games with six starts at outside linebacker in 2021, finishing with 35 tackles, including 12 for loss, 11 sacks, and three pass breakups. He also had eight quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and a program-record five forced fumbles.

Ojabo was a second-team All-American selection by the Associated Press.

"Man, again, it’s all scripted," Ojabo said about being drafted by the Ravens. "It’s all part of the plan. I can’t wait to work with him, Coach ‘Mac,' and even Coach Osborn [defensive assistant Ryan Osborn]. He’s the one that really trained me up this last season. So, I really can’t wait to get going.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43uxYk_0h2zizN500

Ojabo is not expected to play until midseason.

The Ravens need their young players to boost the pass rush this season and Ojab can be an impact player when he's healthy.

Mike Macdonald was hired as the new defensive coordinator from Michigan where he helped develop Ojabo. Macdonald also hired former Wolverines defensive assistant Ryan Osborn to work with the young playmakers in Baltimore.

"Oz and the rest of our coaches, they deserve a lot of that credit for developing those guys: [Michigan defensive line coach] Shaun Nua, Dylan Roney was our G.A. [graduate assistant] working with the outside ’backers last year," Macdonald said. "But what we saw with ‘Hutch’ [Aidan Hutchinson] was just a really rugged guy who’s a great player, and we kind of tweaked his position a little bit, and he slimmed down, and it ended up being a great role for him.

"With ‘Jabo’ [David Ojabo], he hadn’t played as much, so we just saw a 6-4, 6-5 guy that could fly, and we’re like, ‘Well, why don’t we just get this guy to rush the passer every down?’ And it worked out for us.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Meet Secret Wife Of NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married without any public knowledge earlier this offseason. The former No. 5 overall pick never had any mention of a girlfriend on his social media accounts and has always kept his personal life close to the chest. Broward...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Owings Mills, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
The Spun

Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever

Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career. One stands above the rest, though. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday. In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Nua
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#All American#The Associated Press
The Baltimore Sun

Trey Mancini, fiancee Sara Perlman say goodbye to Baltimore: ‘It really was a dream come true for me to play for the Orioles’

Even now, several days removed from the curtain call that marked the end of Trey Mancini’s career as an Oriole at Camden Yards, he and his fiancee Sara Perlman get goosebumps thinking about it. The crowd chanted Mancini’s name, eager for a way to say goodbye to a player who’s known no other home in the big leagues. Mancini, who had just hit an inside-the-park home run on July 28, which the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Waive Rookie Linebacker

NFL teams don't have to make pare their 90-man rosters down for a while, but there are always moves made around the margins in training camp. The Dallas Cowboys made one of those moves earlier today when they waived undrafted rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford. A former standout at Texas A&M,...
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
924
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy