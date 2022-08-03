BBC Birmingham to relocate to Digbeth's Typhoo Tea factory

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
UK government a problem for Wales, says Rowan Williams
Devolution "is not being given serious attention" in Westminster, the former Archbishop of Canterbury has said. Dr Rowan Williams believes the UK government "is a problem for us here in Wales". As co-chairman of a commission looking into the constitutional future of Wales, he was participating in a panel discussion...
BBC
M&S stops selling disposable barbecues across UK
Marks & Spencer has stopped selling disposable barbecues in its stores across the UK. The supermarket said it wanted "to help protect open spaces and reduce the risk of fires". London Fire Brigade, which has been calling for a ban on the sale of disposable barbecues, said the move was...
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
BBC
Coventry Amazon workers take second day of action
Amazon workers in Coventry have walked out for the second day in a row in protest over an "insulting" pay offer. "At least 500" stopped work on Thursday, demonstrating in the canteen at the Lyon's Park centre after being offered an extra 50p an hour, one protester said. "We are...
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
Archie Battersbee’s mother says doctors in Japan and Italy have offered to treat him
Archie Battersbee’s parents has vowed to fight until the “bitter end” and revealed she has received offers of treatment from Japan and Italy. Medics in the two countries came forward with “really supportive” offers of help which have “high success rates”, according to the 12-year-old’s mother Hollie Dance.Archie has been in a coma with brain damage since he was found unconscious in April. He is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.His parents, Ms Dance and Paul Battersbee, submitted an application to the...
BBC
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
BBC
Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair
A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
Plans for eight-day strike at Felixstowe threaten UK supply chain
Owners prioritise multimillion-pound shareholder dividends over paying decent wages, says union
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
'Yes, I had eaten': Talk TV anchor Kate McCann reveals what really happened when she fainted at the Tory leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak
TalkTV anchor Kate McCann has revealed what happened when she fainted during a Tory leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. The showdown between the Foreign Secretary and ex-chancellor earlier this week was taken off air after around 30 minutes in and subsequently cancelled on the advice of medical experts present at the studio in Ealing, west London.
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC
Amazon warehouse staff in Tilbury walk out over 35p an hour pay rise
Staff at an Amazon warehouse have staged a walkout over a 35p an hour pay increase offer. Workers left the depot in Tilbury, Essex, on Wednesday and Thursday as they sought a rise of £2 an hour. The GMB union said the rise asked for would better match the...
BBC
Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty
Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
BBC
Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Ceremony bull to stay
A giant mechanical bull that became the star of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony it set to stay in the city. The 10m sculpture is on display in Centenary Square after its debut last week, although its future has been less clear. Largely made of foam, it was due...
Mock the Week: Andy Parsons says panel show should be ‘put to bed’ after BBC cancellation
Mock the Week should be “put to bed” rather than moved to a new channel after being cancelled by the BBC, comedian Andy Parsons has said.On Tuesday (2 August), it was announced that the BBC had called time on the satirical panel show after 17 years and 21 series “in order to create room for new shows”.A producer for the show said that the team was “naturally hugely disappointed that Mock the Week is coming to an end”, adding: “[We] hope that we will be able to resurface somewhere some day in the future.”While creator Dan Petterson subsequently suggested...
BBC
Wolverhampton girl born at 25 weeks writes charity book with mum
A girl born at 25 weeks has helped her mum write a charity book to help other parents who experience premature labour. Shemayne Walker from Bushbury, Wolverhampton, had an emergency caesarean section in November 2014. Ms Walker described daughter Naiyana as looking like "a tiny baby bird" when she was...
