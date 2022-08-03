Curious how many monkeypox cases are in Idaho? This interactive map shows the latest numbers

Since the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the United States on May 17, over 6,300 cases have been reported in all but two states — Montana and Wyoming.

Idaho’s first probable case of monkeypox was reported on July 6, and five cases have been reported in total, including a mix-up between two tests that saw the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories give incorrect test results to two Idaho residents.

Cases have been trending upward nationally, with 439 cases reported on July 25. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its numbers every Wednesday as soon as all possible cases have been verified.

The following map uses data from the CDC to display how many cases of monkeypox have been reported in each state.

The map updates automatically when new CDC data is available. As of Wednesday morning, New York had the most cases in the nation with 1,617, followed by California at 826.

How does it spread, and what are the symptoms?

Monkeypox spreads primarily through close contact with infected people, including through sores, scabs or body fluids, and respiratory droplets combined with prolonged face-to-face contact, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting .

Aside from lesions, other signs of monkeypox can include flu-like symptoms, a rash that looks like small, red spots and swollen lymph nodes.

To prevent spread, Idaho Health and Welfare suggests frequent hand-washing — especially after contact with those who are possibly infected — and limiting contact with animals or animal products from central and west Africa. Anyone who develops a new rash or comes into contact with a new rash should also stay home and isolate from household members.