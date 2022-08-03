Bridge repairs on I-90 East & West at Russell and Montgomery

It was a hot night in the Berkshires on August 4 but that didn't stop the Great Barrington Fire Department from hosting their annual Main Street Car Show and what a site it was. Once again, I attended the car show in Great Barrington and there were plenty of classic cruisers lined up and down Main and Railroad Streets including street rods, muscle cars, classics, race cars, antiques, tucks, and more.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO