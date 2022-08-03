Bridge repairs on I-90 East & West at Russell and Montgomery

Read on www.wwlp.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
MassDOT renovations planned for stretch of Route 10 where crash killed 2 in Easthampton
A renovation project by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation aims to improve safety for pedestrians along Route 10 in Easthampton by creating new sidewalks and improving current ones. Additionally, the roadway will be resurfaced and widened for improved bicycle accommodations; new wheelchair ramps and crosswalks will be installed; improved drainage,...
Chicopee service center seeing increase of vehicles with watered down gas
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local auto shop in Chicopee is on high alert after discovering watered down gas in some vehicles brought in for service. Kevin Wright, the owner of KLM Auto Repair in Chicopee, told Western Mass News that his shop has seen an increase in vehicles come in with water in gas.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. The warning is for West central Worcester County, East central Hampshire County, and Southeastern Franklin County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was initially issued until 3:45 p.m. but the...
Residents worried over detour route during Route 32 bridge closure in Palmer, Monson
Traffic detours for a several month long bridge repair project on the Palmer and Monson town line has become controversial.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Worcester, Franklin and Hampshire counties, with possible hail
The National Weather Service of Boston issued a severe thunderstorm warning Friday afternoon for parts of Worcester, Franklin and Hampshire counties. The warning, which was in effect until 3:45 p.m., was issued after a thunderstorm was located over Pelham moving east at 15 miles per hour. The possible hazards included...
An Amazing Berkshire County Car Show was a Big Hit (140 photos)
It was a hot night in the Berkshires on August 4 but that didn't stop the Great Barrington Fire Department from hosting their annual Main Street Car Show and what a site it was. Once again, I attended the car show in Great Barrington and there were plenty of classic cruisers lined up and down Main and Railroad Streets including street rods, muscle cars, classics, race cars, antiques, tucks, and more.
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
Tips to lower electricity bills during summer months
Cooling your home amid high temperatures this summer can be costly, 22News is working for you with a few ways to lower energy prices.
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield has piloted a new electric scooter program with the company Bird, but some residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told...
Local police departments continue work to serve community, keep officers safe in heat
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -For hot summer days, a piece of advice to stay cool many receive is to stay indoors. But, what if your job has you standing in the sun all day? That’s the case for our local police departments. Local police departments are doing all they can...
How the drought is affecting local rivers and waterways
Our very dry weather continues and according to the state's current drought status, most of Western Massachusetts is experiencing both critical and significant drought conditions.
Firefighters performing water rescue at Watershops Pond in Springfield
Crews are working in the water off Alden Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
Two pedestrians killed in Easthampton identified
The two pedestrians struck and killed by a car in Easthampton Tuesday night have been identified.
Springfield, Chicopee officials preparing for upcoming school year
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the extreme heat, it’s August and school is right around the corner and many school districts are busy getting their back to school plans together. The districts have pointed to air ventilation when it comes to putting kids back in the classroom with no...
Berkshire County Sheriff warning residents of scam call
The Berkshire County Sheriff is notifying the community of a scam call claiming to be the department.
Amherst historic home moving to Hadley
A historic home located on Sunset Avenue in Amherst is being moved to Hadley overnight Tuesday.
Travel experts explain why fatal crashes are on the rise in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There have been five deadly accidents in just five days across western Massachusetts, killing a total of seven people. Western Mass News took those alarming numbers to the experts to learn more about this recent uptick. Although there is no common cause for all five of...
Adams Planners Approve Recreational Marijuana Store
ADAMS, Mass. — The Planning Board approved the town's first recreational cannabis retail operation on Monday. The unanimous vote allows Kerry Raheb of Indica LLC to take the next step in the process to open at 127 Columbia St., site of the former Towne House restaurant. He anticipates opening this fall.
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire crews are on scene in Ludlow for reports of an accident in the area of Cherry and Fuller Streets Wednesday evening. According to Ludlow Police, the accident occurred when a car struck a pole, causing electrical wires to fall on top of the vehicle.
