Saint Augustine, FL

St. Augustine shooting leaves one teen hospitalized, one in custody

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
St. Augustine shooting leaves one injured, one in custody

Jacksonville, Fl — One person is in custody following an early morning shooting in St. Augustine.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on St. Augustine Boulevard and Kings Estate Road around 4 am.

Deputies say one teenager was injured in the shooting with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

