Siena College Poll: Democrat Kathy Hochul Leads Republican Lee Zelidin in Gubernatorial Race

U.S. Route 20 Designated as ‘New York Medal of Honor Highway’
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation designating U.S. Route 20 as “New York Medal of Honor Highway.”. A portion of U.S. Route 20 will be further designated “The Disabled American Veterans – New York Medal of Honor Highway.”. Hochul said, “By designating our portion of U.S. Route...
Five-Year Contract Ratified with Largest State Union
A 5-year contract with New York State’s largest public-sector union has been ratified. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the agreement with the Civil Service Employees Association, which includes 2% raises for the first two years and 3% for the remaining three years. The contract also includes other increases in compensation...
