Black, Indigenous pregnancy-related deaths are disproportionately high in Minnesota
An MPR story by Michelle Wiley says, “A snapshot look at pregnancy-related deaths in Minnesota found all of the deaths could have been prevented and that pregnancy-associated deaths were disproportionately high among Black and Indigenous people. The Minnesota Health Department identified 48 people who died of both pregnancy-related and unrelated causes while pregnant, including vehicle accidents and drug overdoses, during 2017 and 2018. In that time period, the state calculated 8.8 pregnancy-related deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the Health Department report released Thursday. That’s about half the national rate in 2017, or 17.3 deaths per 100,000 births.”
Frey signs order protecting reproductive rights in Minneapolis
KSTP-TV reports, “Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order seeking to protect those pursuing reproductive health care services, including abortion services, in the city. The order is the first Frey has signed after voters approved the new ‘strong mayor’ governmental structure last November, giving the mayor the ability to issue executive orders ‘to provide direction, clarity, or instruction within the City administration.’ Executive Order 2022-01 prohibits city of Minneapolis staff and departments ‘from working with, or providing information to, other states or jurisdictions that provide less freedom than Minnesota does and are pursuing legal action against individuals seeking reproductive health care or entities providing reproductive health care in Minneapolis.'”
Shooter still on the loose following Mall of America lockdown
James Walsh and Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune are reporting Bloomington Police are still looking for the suspect who opened fired in front of the Nike store at the Mall of America around 4 p.m. on Thursday. During a statement to the press last night, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges pleaded with the shooter to turn themselves in.
At public safety forum in north Minneapolis, Don Samuels promises more federal help
A few dozen Minneapolis residents gathered Thursday night to voice their public safety concerns — from personal experiences with crime to inadequate responses from police — to Democratic congressional candidate Don Samuels. One woman described her mother’s bike being stolen from their front yard and police officers telling...
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
4 fast facts on Twin Cities Orthopedics
Here are four things to know about Golden Valley, Minn.-based Twin Cities Orthopedics:. 1. Twin Cities Orthopedics was formed when seven independent practices came together more than 70 years ago, according to its website. 2. Twin Cities Orthopedics has clinics and walk-in urgent care locations in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.
Prosecutor wants to intervene in Doe v. MN case
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prosecutor wants the state Court of Appeals to reconsider a judge’s ruling that many state abortion restrictions are unconstitutional. Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v. Minnesota case. The filing comes a week after state Attorney General Keith Ellison said he would not appeal Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan’s decision in the Doe case. Last month, Gilligan struck down many abortion restrictions, including the 24-hour waiting period, parental notification requirements and informed consent. Franzese said Ellison should have sought a ruling from a higher court that would carry broader, statewide jurisdiction. Ellison spokesman John Stiles said any appeal is not likely to change the outcome.
Frey, western metro mayors endorse Samuels for Congress
Ryan Faircloth at the Star Tribune is reporting Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has endorsed Democrat Don Samuels’ primary election bid to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar. In addition to Frey, Samuels’ campaign announced endorsements from the mayors of St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Edina and New Hope. FOX 9...
Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?
Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities
Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
30 people apply for St. Paul police chief job, 16 are 'qualified'
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minneapolis and St. Paul Police Departments are still in the midst of nationwide searches for new police chiefs. On Wednesday, KARE 11 learned that the mayor's office extended the application period to Friday, August 5 to encourage more candidates to apply. The job officially...
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Traverse County Attorney attempts to appeal abortion decision
Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese filed a motion Thursday to intervene to appeal a Ramsey County judge’s ruling that threw out many of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said last week he would not appeal the ruling by Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan which...
What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report
After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News' Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed 'the suffering" in the city "hasn't stopped." Ingraham, who says she has visited...
The former Bachelor Farmer space is sold in Minneapolis
Chef and restaurateur Daniel del Prado announced Friday he's purchased the former Bachelor Farmer restaurant with plans to bring a new steakhouse to the North Loop district of Minneapolis. Del Prado and friend Ryan Burnet announced they'd finalized the purchase of the space at 50 North 2nd Ave. A new...
Regina and United Hospitals align to streamline health care delivery
Allina Health’s Regina Hospital in Hastings and United Hospital in St. Paul have combined forces to streamline the delivery of their health care. On Aug. 1, the hospitals aligned under the same hospital license with two east metro campuses. Now, Hastings’ health center is known as United Hospital — Hastings Regina Campus.
State of Minnesota warns of deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County
(FOX 9) - Minnesota state officials are warning pet owners about a deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County. Authorities with the state Board of Animal Health say one rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) after four rabbits died unexpectedly. Officials say the rabbit that tested...
Minnesota woman sets record for world's longest fingernails
(FOX 9) - Everyone has something about them that makes them feel unique. But it doesn't take long to put a finger on what makes Diana Armstrong so special. "I was really shocked about it because to me, I didn't think they were that long. But to other people they were long. But I didn't think so at the time," Armstrong says.
Minnesota reminds parents to save back-to-school receipts for potential tax benefits
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - August means it's almost time for kids to head back to class and things are already in full swing at Kiddywampus in downtown Hopkins. "The stuff that is kind of the currency on the school bus...you would find that with us!" said founder and CEO Amy Saldanha.
