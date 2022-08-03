Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dangerous heat into mid-week

Read on www.fox16.com
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Few scattered storms into Thursday
THURSDAY MORNING: Scattered showers and storms will gradually spread across northern Arkansas on Thursday morning. Storms will weaken as they slowly push south, perhaps reaching central Arkansas by noon. Temperatures remain steady in the upper 70s with clouds and showers around. THURSDAY AFTERNOON: A few showers and storms linger into...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain on the way
TONIGHT: Another humid and mild night tonight. After reaching the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, it’ll cool to the 80s by 8pm and 70s after midnight. Clouds increase overnight with a southerly wind of 5-10mph. THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are most likely Thursday morning and afternoon across central Arkansas....
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon; rain likely tomorrow
Clouds will build back up this afternoon and isolated showers/thunderstorms will develop as temperatures climb to the mid-90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 96°. Heat indices may climb up to 105°, so there is a Heat Advisory this aftenoon. Thursday has a higher rain chance...
talkbusiness.net
Drought disaster declared in parts of the state even as more rain falls
A second round of rain showers soaked many parts of the Arkansas Delta on Thursday (Aug. 4), but nearly two months of severe drought prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a drought disaster for parts of the state. Arkansas farmers and ranchers in 20 counties and 11 neighboring...
fox16.com
RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
magnoliareporter.com
Last weekend’s rain was helpful to Arkansas farmers, ranchers, but more rain would be welcome
The rain that fell during the last weekend of July was helpful, but more rain would go a long way to reviving pastures and helping soybeans fill pods and rice fill grain heads. EMERGENCY LOANS. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has made Arkansas farmers and ranchers in 20 counties...
Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists
According to a recent study by QuoteWizard.com, America's roads have never been more deadly for motorcycle riders.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
For those in central Arkansas looking for entertainment, there is something for everyone this weekend including massive music and comedy events, as well as a photo expo and a job fair.
Arkansas gas prices continue to drop, now 4th lowest in US
Drivers in Arkansas are continuing to find relief at the pump following record-shattering spikes in gas prices earlier in the summer.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 2
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 2, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Souter Farm, LLC, Pamela Kay Souter Shemas, 2367 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia filed 7/26/22. Ouachita. Jennifer's Hair Studio LLC, Jennifer Elliott, 520 Jefferson, Camden filed 7/26/22. Union. RCP Production, LLC,...
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue to trend down
The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday released new data showing a slight drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
talkbusiness.net
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
KYTV
Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An additional 20 Arkansas counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week. Hutchinson said that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack had responded to his request for more drought assistance in Arkansas. As of Wednesday, counties designated primary natural...
New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: What you need to know about the tax-free weekend in Missouri, Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can save money for back-to-school shopping during Arkansas and Missouri’s tax-free weekends. The sales tax holiday for Missouri runs from Friday, August 5, to Sunday, August 7. It goes from Saturday, August 6 to Sunday, August 7 in Arkansas. According to the Missouri Department...
Report: Arkansas named 5th-worst state for healthcare
With the average American spending more than $12,500 per year on personal health care, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best and Worst States for Health Care.
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases climb after 4 days of decline
New data released Thursday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is once again going up after a 4-day decline
fox16.com
Help guide future habitat work for Arkansas’s quail and turkey populations
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The break in triple-digit temperatures may inspire many outdoors enthusiasts to pick up their hiking, cycling and camping adventures, and many hunters’ minds already are centered around improvements they can make in their favorite hunting location or scouting a new piece of public land for fall. If you happen to scare up a covey of quail or see a turkey during your adventures, the AGFC wants to know.
