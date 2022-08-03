ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dangerous heat into mid-week

By Joel Young, CBM
fox16.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Few scattered storms into Thursday

THURSDAY MORNING: Scattered showers and storms will gradually spread across northern Arkansas on Thursday morning. Storms will weaken as they slowly push south, perhaps reaching central Arkansas by noon. Temperatures remain steady in the upper 70s with clouds and showers around. THURSDAY AFTERNOON: A few showers and storms linger into...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain on the way

TONIGHT: Another humid and mild night tonight. After reaching the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, it’ll cool to the 80s by 8pm and 70s after midnight. Clouds increase overnight with a southerly wind of 5-10mph. THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are most likely Thursday morning and afternoon across central Arkansas....
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
fox16.com

RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Severe Weather#The Arkansas Storm Team
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 2

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 2, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Souter Farm, LLC, Pamela Kay Souter Shemas, 2367 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia filed 7/26/22. Ouachita. Jennifer's Hair Studio LLC, Jennifer Elliott, 520 Jefferson, Camden filed 7/26/22. Union. RCP Production, LLC,...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Google
talkbusiness.net

Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas

In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An additional 20 Arkansas counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week. Hutchinson said that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack had responded to his request for more drought assistance in Arkansas. As of Wednesday, counties designated primary natural...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Help guide future habitat work for Arkansas’s quail and turkey populations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The break in triple-digit temperatures may inspire many outdoors enthusiasts to pick up their hiking, cycling and camping adventures, and many hunters’ minds already are centered around improvements they can make in their favorite hunting location or scouting a new piece of public land for fall. If you happen to scare up a covey of quail or see a turkey during your adventures, the AGFC wants to know.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy