Luis Severino being transferred to 60-day IL spelling fate with Yankees?

Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
Brian Cashman’s explanation of Jordan Montgomery trade doesn’t help Yankees fans
You don’t say … an explanation from the New York Yankees that tells the fans nothing, inspires no confidence, and leaves them more confused than when they first raised an eyebrow? Can’t say that’s a surprise, especially when we don’t even think the Yankees knew what they were doing when they traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery for injured outfielder Harrison Bader.
Yankees could take another shot at Pablo Lopez after the season
The New York Yankees wrapped up their business at the trade deadline this year and overall they seemed pleased. However, one couldn’t help but feel like there was one move they really pushed for that they couldn’t make. Just before the deadline, we learned that the Yankees had...
Yankees did Luis Severino dirty with latest roster move: ‘I was not happy’
At this point in the season, New York Yankees management is looking long-term toward the playoffs, especially as the team hosts a favorable 11-game cushion in the AL East over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Bombers hope to continue winning games and extending their lead, despite dropping one game behind...
Could we see Oswald Peraza with the Yankees before the end of 2022?
The trade deadline has come and gone and the Yankees were able to make some big moves. For New York, they were able to secure some major deals and they were able to keep their top tier prospects. One prospect I’m surprised they held onto is shortstop Oswald Peraza.
Should the Yankees reunite with Didi Gregorius after being released?
Since the New York Yankees refuse to call up Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton, they may consider reuniting with an old friend, Didi Gregorius. Gregorius was released by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday morning, of course sparking a frenzy on social media from Yankee fans. During his time wearing pinstripes, Gregorius was a fan favorite, enjoying some incredibly productive seasons.
MLB World Reacts To Gerrit Cole's Disastrous First Inning
Gerrit Cole's Wednesday afternoon could not have started much worse. The Seattle Mariners clobbered the New York Yankees ace for six runs during the opening inning. Carlos Santana, Eugenio Suarez, and Jarred Kelenic each took the All-Star deep to start Wednesday's matinee at Yankee Stadium. As noted by Stathead's Katie...
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Grading the New York Yankees trade deadline
The Yankees have had a busy deadline, making big moves left and right. With how much pressure Brian Cashman had to make big trades and improve this team, he’s done wonders. Instead of looking at the deadline as a whole, I’ll break down each trade and grade how the Yankees and Brian Cashman did in each trade.
Brian Cashman Explains Why Yankees Made So Many Moves at Trade Deadline
Cashman walks through his frenzy of activity leading up to the deadline, making the best team in baseball even better
Did Brian Cashman explode Yankees’ chemistry right before the trade deadline?
A big knock on how the New York Yankees do business is the organization’s overall lack of feel for the game. Going down the slippery analytics slope is dangerous and will only get you stuck in the worst corners of social media, but it’s hard to deny the front office has favored advanced metrics far more than the human element.
Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?
While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
