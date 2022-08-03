BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A grandfather and his three grandchildren are alive after another driver pulled them from a fiery wreck in Southeast Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol said Steven Wild fell asleep at the wheel in his Ford F-250 while pulling a trailer filled with cattle along Highway 46 in Bulloch County this week, when he veered off the road and went down an embankment.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO