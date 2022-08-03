Read on www.blufftontoday.com
Related
valdostatoday.com
Two suspects charged in teens death
METTER – Two suspects have been charged for the involvement in the death of a 15 year old following a missing dog dispute. Tekiera Hunter, age 32, has been arrested and charged with felony murder (party to the crime) and aggravated assault for her involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. She was booked into the Candler County Jail.
wtoc.com
Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are charged in connection to the abduction and killing of a woman who was reported missing in 2019 and her body later discovered. A Chatham County grand jury issued a felony murder indictment on Wednesday in the case of 24-year-old Melanie Steele, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding her death.
Citizen tip leads to Ryan Leonard’s Arrest
On Thursday August 4, 2022 Statesboro Police Department (SPD) received information from a citizen in Claxton, Ga regarding a wanted person, Ryan Patrick Leonard (36, Highway 280, Claxton). Leonard had a variety of felony warrants stemming from incidents in Statesboro over the past two months and was also wanted by...
WTGS
Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in church burglary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who broke into a Southside church in July and stole money, according to a release. Police said they responded to a call at Southside Assembly of God, 401 Tibet Ave., on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BCSO investigating bomb threat at Hilton Head High School
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a bomb threat made at Hilton Head Island High School on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say the threat was received by the school administration via a phone call. This prompted the BCSO Explosive Ordinance Unit to respond and search the school for explosive […]
WTGS
Arrest made in connection to weekend Bluffton shooting, deputies say
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday they believe is responsible for a shooting Friday night in Bluffton. Officials said they located and arrested James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head, in response to a shooting at Vista View Apartments in Bluffton. The shooting...
11 indicted on illegal gun charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eleven people were indicted on illegal gun charges by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. The indictments stem from a collaborative investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies under the title Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry […]
WJCL
Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
WJCL
One in custody following second hammer attack at Thunderbolt gas station
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Update 5 p.m.:. Thunderbolt police raced to two separate gas stations where they say the suspect attacked the clerks with a hammer. WJCL was on the scene as they captured the man believed responsible for the incidents. "Went into the store, got a drink. Went up...
UPDATE: Thunderbolt police arrest armed robbery suspect
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — The Thunderbolt Police Department (TPD) arrested a suspect accused of armed robbery at two separate gas stations. According to police, the suspect robbed the Enmarket early Thursday morning in Thunderbolt. He entered the store around 3:45 a.m. and was out the door shortly after around 3:46 a.m. While he was in […]
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro Police Dept Investigating Child Death
Detectives with the Statesboro Police Department are investigating the death of a nine year old child. The investigation so far suggests that the child’s death resulted from a tragic accident. From SPD:. On 8/1/22 at 10:55 p.m. SPD Patrol officers were dispatched to a residence on Kent Street in...
Good Samaritan rescues grandfather, 3 grandchildren from burning truck
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A grandfather and his three grandchildren are alive after another driver pulled them from a fiery wreck in Southeast Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol said Steven Wild fell asleep at the wheel in his Ford F-250 while pulling a trailer filled with cattle along Highway 46 in Bulloch County this week, when he veered off the road and went down an embankment.
Savannah police seeking to identify suspects in investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the investigation of a violent crime. All four suspects can be seen in the above photos. The first suspect is described as a young light-skinned male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office locates missing 67-year-old man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Eugene Thomas Lawton has been located unharmed, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 67-year-old man. According to the sheriff’s office, family reported Eugene Thomas Lawton missing from his Webb Road home...
walterborolive.com
Sure Shots club shooting kills one, critically injures another
A Colleton County man was killed at a Walterboro nightclub in an incident that seriously injured a local woman. Dexter Lynah, 23, of Walterboro, died because of his receiving gunshot wounds, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Sure...
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
WJCL
Statesboro police investigating circumstances surrounding death of nine year old
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a nine-year-old boy. According to police, officers were called late Monday night to a home on Kent Street after the child's mother found him alone, unresponsive and in a hanging position. The mother called...
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses, police work to address crime linked to homeless population
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s downtown business owners have expressed concerns surrounding the unsheltered, or homeless population, and what business owners say they’re doing around their property. One business owner said her business, and others she’s checked in with nearby, have had issues with people defecating...
Police make 26 arrests in two-day targeted operation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police have made 26 arrests so far in the first of a series of targeted operations. According to police, the Georgia State Patrol partnered with the Savannah Police Department to conduct a high visibility operation from Jul 29-30 with assistance from local, state, and federal partners. The two-day operation resulted in […]
abcnews4.com
SC State mourning graduate killed in Colleton County pool hall shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members are mourning a recent college graduate who lost his life in a Colleton County shooting. South Carolina State University shared details Thursday following the passing of 23-year-old Dexter Lynah, who was a member of the class of 2022. The Walterboro native graduated...
Comments / 2