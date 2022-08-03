Read on jacksonholeradio.com
Jackson Town Council gives staff raise
The Jackson Town Council is giving an across the board pay increase to all members of the town staff to help retain current employees. The Town of Jackson will spend about 400000 this year dollars to pay for the raise. Outgoing Town Administrator Larry Pardee told the council on Monday...
Elk Refuge to raise fees
The National Elk Refuge is raising for commercial special use permits issued on the refuge. The proposed fee change affects any person or business that charges guiding on the refuge including guided tours, guided workshops such as art or photography, and guided fishing. The special use permit fees will be...
Vehicle maintence facility to cost an additional $14.2 million
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Monday, The Jackson Town Council allocated additional funding for the new vehicle maintenance facility, a SPET item approved in 2019. According to the staff report, the project will now cost, $32,406,630, with a budget shortfall of $14,226,630. The project appeared on the 2019 SPET ballot...
One22 getting kids ready for school in Teton County
With back-to-school season nearly upon us, One22 Resource Center is collecting supplies to help local students return to school ready to learn. Now through August 22, residents can help students with their school supplies by dropping off items in the community. Metal drop-off bins are located at the entrances to the Teton County Library, Center for the Arts, the Presbyterian Church, and One22 Resource Center on St. John’s Episcopal Church campus.
KULR8
Lighting strikes group of backpackers in Teton Wilderness, killing one
Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming
Crook County Rep: Teton County Flipping From Blue To Red Is Why Wyo Needs Runoff Elections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Teton County flipping from majority Democrat to Republican is a prime example of why Wyoming needs runoffs elections, a representative from Crook County told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported this week that the county...
teton county property taxes
TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — The Teton County Treasurer’s Office wants to notify the public about properties that currently have outstanding 2021 property taxes before the annual Property Tax Lien Sale tomorrow. The sale will be held in the Teton County 4-H Building (Elizabeth McCabe 4-H Center) located at 255 W. Deloney Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. […]
LOOK: Beautiful Western Wyoming Home Has 41 Acres And A “Private Island”
Yup, you read that right. I found a beautiful Wyoming home with 41 acres that also has its own "Private Island." This 3,000 square foot home in Thayne, Wyoming has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and 41 covenant-free private acres with approximately 2000 feet of live water AND its very own fork in the Salt River.
Lightning kills man in Teton Wilderness
Teton County leaders to get coach
Teton County government leaders are going to get coached. The Board of Commissioners has approved a plan to hire an executive coaching firm to ensure that county leaders will be knowledgeable and competent. The program will be implemented on an as-needed basis by a company called ViDL Solutions for 200...
Missing person in Teton Valley
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person:. Last seen in Tetonia 11:00 AM Thursday, August 4th 2022. 66 Year Male last seen wearing a tan colored long sleeve shirt, blue. Levi jeans, work boots and a cap. Was last seen driving a camouflage colored...
Accident on WY22 Snake River Bridge, clear
WILSON, Wyo. — An accident this afternoon on the Snake River bridge on WY 22 is causing delays in the area. Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident. “It is now clear, and no one was injured in the accident,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. Traffic is...
Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another
1 killed in lightning strike near Enos Lake
Man dies, second person severely injured in Wyoming lightning strike
Lightning strike causes fatality in Teton Wilderness
Jackson Council candidates debate fairgrounds
Candidates for the office of Jackson Wyoming Town Council appeared at a forum Tuesday presented by the Jackson Hole Rotary Club and the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. Incumbent council members Arne Jorgensen and Jonathan Schechter were joined by hopefuls Elliott Alston, Katherine Rueckert, and Devon Veihman as they introduced themselves to Chamber and Rotary members. Candidate David Scheurn was unable to attend the forum.
Teton County Search & Rescue responds to 4 weekend rescues
Teton County Search & Rescue responded to four callouts over the weekend adding to a very busy summer of rescues. On Friday morning, the team was alerted to a pair of missing horseback riders in the Teton Wilderness north of Turpin Meadows. Then Friday afternoon, they got another call about...
Chip Seal project underway in Jackson
The Town of Jackson and Evans Construction will begin the 2022 Chip Seal project on several local streets today and is anticipated to take approximately three days to complete, weather permitting. Chip sealing includes the application of an asphalt coating followed by a layer of aggregate and prolongs the life...
