ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Comments / 1

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Town Council gives staff raise

The Jackson Town Council is giving an across the board pay increase to all members of the town staff to help retain current employees. The Town of Jackson will spend about 400000 this year dollars to pay for the raise. Outgoing Town Administrator Larry Pardee told the council on Monday...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Elk Refuge to raise fees

The National Elk Refuge is raising for commercial special use permits issued on the refuge. The proposed fee change affects any person or business that charges guiding on the refuge including guided tours, guided workshops such as art or photography, and guided fishing. The special use permit fees will be...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Vehicle maintence facility to cost an additional $14.2 million

JACKSON, Wyo. — On Monday, The Jackson Town Council allocated additional funding for the new vehicle maintenance facility, a SPET item approved in 2019. According to the staff report, the project will now cost, $32,406,630, with a budget shortfall of $14,226,630. The project appeared on the 2019 SPET ballot...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

One22 getting kids ready for school in Teton County

With back-to-school season nearly upon us, One22 Resource Center is collecting supplies to help local students return to school ready to learn. Now through August 22, residents can help students with their school supplies by dropping off items in the community. Metal drop-off bins are located at the entrances to the Teton County Library, Center for the Arts, the Presbyterian Church, and One22 Resource Center on St. John’s Episcopal Church campus.
TETON COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, WY
Health
City
Jackson, WY
Jackson, WY
Society
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Society
Jackson, WY
Business
Local
Wyoming Business
KULR8

Lighting strikes group of backpackers in Teton Wilderness, killing one

JACKSON, Wyo. - Lightning struck a group of backpackers who were camping at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness, killing a 22-year-old. The victim and another man who was also injured were a part of 14 adults on an organized wilderness trip. Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) was notified...
JACKSON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
buckrail.com

teton county property taxes

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — The Teton County Treasurer’s Office wants to notify the public about properties that currently have outstanding 2021 property taxes before the annual Property Tax Lien Sale tomorrow. The sale will be held in the Teton County 4-H Building (Elizabeth McCabe 4-H Center) located at 255 W. Deloney Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. […]
TETON COUNTY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Olson
Jackson Hole Radio

Lightning kills man in Teton Wilderness

A lightning strike has left one man dead and another injured in the Teton Wilderness. During afternoon thundershowers that developed Tuesday, lightning struck a group of backpackers camped at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness. One person, a 22-year-old male, died in the incident, while another, an adult male, sustained...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County leaders to get coach

Teton County government leaders are going to get coached. The Board of Commissioners has approved a plan to hire an executive coaching firm to ensure that county leaders will be knowledgeable and competent. The program will be implemented on an as-needed basis by a company called ViDL Solutions for 200...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Missing person in Teton Valley

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person:. Last seen in Tetonia 11:00 AM Thursday, August 4th 2022. 66 Year Male last seen wearing a tan colored long sleeve shirt, blue. Levi jeans, work boots and a cap. Was last seen driving a camouflage colored...
TETONIA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson Hole Chamber#The St John#Health And Human#The Housing Task Force
buckrail.com

Accident on WY22 Snake River Bridge, clear

WILSON, Wyo. — An accident this afternoon on the Snake River bridge on WY 22 is causing delays in the area. Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident. “It is now clear, and no one was injured in the accident,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. Traffic is...
TETON COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Housing
buckrail.com

Lightning strike causes fatality in Teton Wilderness

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — A man died Tuesday after his tent was struck by lightning while camping near Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness. The man, whose name is not yet known, was 22 years old. So far this year, there have been nine lightning fatalities in the U.S.,...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Council candidates debate fairgrounds

Candidates for the office of Jackson Wyoming Town Council appeared at a forum Tuesday presented by the Jackson Hole Rotary Club and the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. Incumbent council members Arne Jorgensen and Jonathan Schechter were joined by hopefuls Elliott Alston, Katherine Rueckert, and Devon Veihman as they introduced themselves to Chamber and Rotary members. Candidate David Scheurn was unable to attend the forum.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Chip Seal project underway in Jackson

The Town of Jackson and Evans Construction will begin the 2022 Chip Seal project on several local streets today and is anticipated to take approximately three days to complete, weather permitting. Chip sealing includes the application of an asphalt coating followed by a layer of aggregate and prolongs the life...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy