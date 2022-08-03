ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
FanSided

Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56

Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
TAMPA, FL
TODAY.com

NFL punishes Miami Dolphins for contacting Tom Brady

The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of their first-round draft pick in 2023 and fined the team’s owner $1.5 million over allegations that the team violated league policy by contacting Tom Brady while he was still with the New England Patriots. The NFL also said the Dolphins contacted the New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton before he had announced his retirement.Aug. 3, 2022.
NFL
Gainesville, FL
CBS Sports

Packers legend LeRoy Butler names his all-time Mount Rushmore of NFL defensive players

In a game that featured two future Hall of Fame coaches, the reigning league MVP and one of the NFL's all-time great pass rushers, it was safety LeRoy Butler that changed the complexion of Super Bowl XXXI. With Green Bay trailing New England, Butler's relentless pass rush of Drew Bledsoe turned the momentum and helped the Packers capture the franchise's first title in 29 years.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards

Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

