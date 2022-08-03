Read on hailfloridahail.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen Walters
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
TODAY.com
NFL punishes Miami Dolphins for contacting Tom Brady
The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of their first-round draft pick in 2023 and fined the team’s owner $1.5 million over allegations that the team violated league policy by contacting Tom Brady while he was still with the New England Patriots. The NFL also said the Dolphins contacted the New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton before he had announced his retirement.Aug. 3, 2022.
Tua Tagovailoa Addresses Dolphins’ Interest in Tom Brady
The NFL’s investigation into alleged tampering revealed Miami tried to court the seven-time Super Bowl champion on more than one occasion.
Packers legend LeRoy Butler names his all-time Mount Rushmore of NFL defensive players
In a game that featured two future Hall of Fame coaches, the reigning league MVP and one of the NFL's all-time great pass rushers, it was safety LeRoy Butler that changed the complexion of Super Bowl XXXI. With Green Bay trailing New England, Butler's relentless pass rush of Drew Bledsoe turned the momentum and helped the Packers capture the franchise's first title in 29 years.
NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards
Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
Tua Tagovailoa responds to the Miami Dolphins’ tampering with Tom Brady: ‘I think the team’s all in with me’
On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins were seriously punished by the NFL for committing tampering violations. As part of the tampering, Miami tried to lure superstar Tom Brady to South Florida. Though it would be understandable if Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were disturbed by the matter, it seems like the young...
Dolphins' failed pursuit of Tom Brady leaves QB Tua Tagovailoa in unenviable spot again | Opinion
Tua Tagovailoa felt the love from Dolphins fans in training camp, but the team has made bold plays in pursuit of other star quarterbacks.
