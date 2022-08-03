Read on www.blufftontoday.com
Related
wtoc.com
Hilton Head using $200,000 of ARPA funds for sewer connection program
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island is continuing to use its American Rescue Plan Act money to upgrade the area’s infrastructure. The town of Hilton Head is using $200,000 of ARPA funds for a sewer connection program that they hope will get the last 800 houses still using septic tanks on the island, onto one connected island program.
live5news.com
Charleston leaders to discuss new, master-planned community near Wando Area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new master- planned community in the Wando Area is moving forward with their plans to expand down Clements Ferry Road. This morning Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will discuss their plans for expansion. They will be discussing the Point Hope Community’s pre-application, which, the city...
blufftontoday.com
Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent
Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
blufftontoday.com
Beaufort County chooses teacher of the year finalists
The Beaufort County School District has named five finalists for its 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez announced the finalists at May River High School during the district’s three-day professional development conference known as the Summer Institute. “Any one of these five outstanding professionals would serve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
walterborolive.com
New leaders named to local schools
Students and teachers who are returning to Colleton County classrooms this fall will be under some dynamic new leaders. In some local schools, this role has changed. In others, well-known faces will be returning to their staff and students. One new face this year will be at Colleton County Middle...
This Is South Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
eatitandlikeit.com
Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah
“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
yourislandnews.com
Dataw Island raises money for Keyserling Cancer Center
Dataw Island’s annual fundraiser for The Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation, Keyserling Cancer Center exceeded last year’s total by raising more than $18,300 in contributions. This effort of the Dataw Island community was spearheaded by the Women’s Golf Association and included a golf tournament, an Honor/Memorial Wall created through...
blufftontoday.com
Harrell: We are spoiled with local dining options
We are spoiled rotten and that’s the truth of it. We are so used to delicious, nutritious food coming out of our restaurants here in Bluffton, we expect to find the same caliber of culinary expertise elsewhere. And we should. Charleston is a couple of hours north of us...
wtoc.com
Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based ‘fast casual’ restaurants eyeing expansion
Charleston is not as fast-paced as some of the country’s larger cities, where fast casual brands, many of which are chains, serve as go-to lunch and dinner options for those in a hurry. But Charleston’s appetite for quick meals that aren’t lacking in quality is growing, just like the...
COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
holycitysinner.com
Kiawah Island’s Only 62+ Life Plan Community Helps Propel Landmark Legislation
Kiawah Life Plan Village Inc. (“KLPV”), a not-for-profit organization who announced plans for Seafields at Kiawah Island (“Seafields”) – the first 62+ luxury life plan community at the resort island – in August 2021, is honored to share the completion of General Bill R 223. The bill, which passed with overwhelming support in both Houses of the South Carolina Legislature and was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster on May 17, 2022, was just finalized after the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (the “Department”) finished drafting updated regulations to reflect the change in law and updated the application documents and process. This new legislation will have a profound effect on the South Carolina economy and future housing options for the state’s senior population, as well as current facilities with plans to expand.
County meeting packed as citizens voice zoning concerns
The Bulloch County Commissioners regular meeting had a packed house Tuesday, August 2, 2022 evening for their packed zoning agenda. A majority of the crowd stayed for zoning changes that were happening around their neighborhoods. Public hearing for Zoning and Road Closure. Denied: Eagle Creek Construction submitted an application to...
yourislandnews.com
Public access to Robert Smalls House leads to lawsuit
Neighborhood group claims property values are being reduced as a result of access to home. Concern over increased tourist activity at the McKee-Smalls House, also referred to as the Robert Smalls House, is at the center of a complaint filed in Court of Common Pleas last week. The action was...
Realtor makes $10K donation to Summerville church damaged by fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry realtor donated thousands of dollars to help a church recover from a recent fire. Firefighters responded to First Emmanuel Baptist Church off Dorchester Road on June 15. The large fire consumed much of the building and caused the roof to collapse on the education center. Jeff Cook, of […]
foxcharleston.com
Damaged Chuch Receives Large Donation
It has been almost two months since a fire destroyed the First Emanuel Baptist Church. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney shares how the Summerville community has come together to help the church rebuild.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is coming to a close and the school year is only starting but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. Here are some great things to go to in Savannah this weekend. If you have an event coming up in Savannah on a weekend, be sure to send the details […]
Raleigh News & Observer
The best sandwiches in SC are served at this oyster bar, Yelp says. Why it’s special
A South Carolina seafood spot is serving the best sandwiches in the state, new rankings show. 167 Raw Oyster Bar in Charleston was named the Palmetto State’s top place to get a sandwich. While the restaurant’s name pays tribute to its raw bar, other dishes such as po’boys and lobster rolls have made it onto the menu.
Where to go in Savannah for National Oyster Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day and Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar of Savannah is the place to be to celebrate. The restaurant serves fresh seafood that comes from both local sources and those all across the country. Harley Krinsky, the operating partner at Sorry Charlie’s, served up all the details […]
Comments / 0