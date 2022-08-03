ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtoc.com

Hilton Head using $200,000 of ARPA funds for sewer connection program

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island is continuing to use its American Rescue Plan Act money to upgrade the area’s infrastructure. The town of Hilton Head is using $200,000 of ARPA funds for a sewer connection program that they hope will get the last 800 houses still using septic tanks on the island, onto one connected island program.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Charleston leaders to discuss new, master-planned community near Wando Area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new master- planned community in the Wando Area is moving forward with their plans to expand down Clements Ferry Road. This morning Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will discuss their plans for expansion. They will be discussing the Point Hope Community’s pre-application, which, the city...
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent

Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Beaufort County chooses teacher of the year finalists

The Beaufort County School District has named five finalists for its 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez announced the finalists at May River High School during the district’s three-day professional development conference known as the Summer Institute. “Any one of these five outstanding professionals would serve...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Rec#Golf Course#Soccer Fields#Master Plan#Sports#Barton S Run Crossing
walterborolive.com

New leaders named to local schools

Students and teachers who are returning to Colleton County classrooms this fall will be under some dynamic new leaders. In some local schools, this role has changed. In others, well-known faces will be returning to their staff and students. One new face this year will be at Colleton County Middle...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
eatitandlikeit.com

Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah

“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Dataw Island raises money for Keyserling Cancer Center

Dataw Island’s annual fundraiser for The Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation, Keyserling Cancer Center exceeded last year’s total by raising more than $18,300 in contributions. This effort of the Dataw Island community was spearheaded by the Women’s Golf Association and included a golf tournament, an Honor/Memorial Wall created through...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Harrell: We are spoiled with local dining options

We are spoiled rotten and that’s the truth of it. We are so used to delicious, nutritious food coming out of our restaurants here in Bluffton, we expect to find the same caliber of culinary expertise elsewhere. And we should. Charleston is a couple of hours north of us...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Post and Courier

Charleston-based ‘fast casual’ restaurants eyeing expansion

Charleston is not as fast-paced as some of the country’s larger cities, where fast casual brands, many of which are chains, serve as go-to lunch and dinner options for those in a hurry. But Charleston’s appetite for quick meals that aren’t lacking in quality is growing, just like the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
SAVANNAH, GA
holycitysinner.com

Kiawah Island’s Only 62+ Life Plan Community Helps Propel Landmark Legislation

Kiawah Life Plan Village Inc. (“KLPV”), a not-for-profit organization who announced plans for Seafields at Kiawah Island (“Seafields”) – the first 62+ luxury life plan community at the resort island – in August 2021, is honored to share the completion of General Bill R 223. The bill, which passed with overwhelming support in both Houses of the South Carolina Legislature and was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster on May 17, 2022, was just finalized after the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (the “Department”) finished drafting updated regulations to reflect the change in law and updated the application documents and process. This new legislation will have a profound effect on the South Carolina economy and future housing options for the state’s senior population, as well as current facilities with plans to expand.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
Grice Connect

County meeting packed as citizens voice zoning concerns

The Bulloch County Commissioners regular meeting had a packed house Tuesday, August 2, 2022 evening for their packed zoning agenda. A majority of the crowd stayed for zoning changes that were happening around their neighborhoods. Public hearing for Zoning and Road Closure. Denied: Eagle Creek Construction submitted an application to...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
yourislandnews.com

Public access to Robert Smalls House leads to lawsuit

Neighborhood group claims property values are being reduced as a result of access to home. Concern over increased tourist activity at the McKee-Smalls House, also referred to as the Robert Smalls House, is at the center of a complaint filed in Court of Common Pleas last week. The action was...
BEAUFORT, SC
foxcharleston.com

Damaged Chuch Receives Large Donation

It has been almost two months since a fire destroyed the First Emanuel Baptist Church. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney shares how the Summerville community has come together to help the church rebuild.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is coming to a close and the school year is only starting but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. Here are some great things to go to in Savannah this weekend. If you have an event coming up in Savannah on a weekend, be sure to send the details […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to go in Savannah for National Oyster Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day and Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar of Savannah is the place to be to celebrate. The restaurant serves fresh seafood that comes from both local sources and those all across the country. Harley Krinsky, the operating partner at Sorry Charlie’s, served up all the details […]

