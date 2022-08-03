Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints

Read on thegrio.com
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.
Medical News Today
Drinking just 3 cans of beer a week may be linked to cognitive decline
A large observational study finds associations between moderate drinking, markers of iron accumulation in the brain, and cognitive decline. The study found that having just three cans of beer a week is linked to having higher levels of iron stored in the brain. Accumulation of iron is also associated with...
IFLScience
How You Hold Your Pen May Reveal Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease
One risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease is thought to be how you hold a pen and draw a picture, and new research has illuminated potential links between these factors and Alzheimer’s disease, suggesting drawing analysis could be a useful tool in cognitive assessments. The research was published in...
Alzheimer's disease have shown to be 40 percent more likely among older persons who sleep during the daytime
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A study on Alzheimer's and dementia was released by researchers. In the Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, a link between daytime napping and Alzheimer's has been shown.
scitechdaily.com
Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia
Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
psychologytoday.com
10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia
Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
Medical News Today
2 common psychiatric drugs may slow progression of Alzheimer’s, study shows
Researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine analyzed drugs that could block the effect of the apolipoprotein E4 protein (APOE4), which is a risk factor gene for Alzheimer’s. While screening different medications that could have this effect, they came across two commonly prescribed psychiatric medications: imipramine and...
EverydayHealth.com
Drinking Moderate Amounts of Alcohol Linked to Cognitive Decline
Having as few as two alcoholic drinks per week can lead to cognitive decline, according to a study published recently in PLOS Medicine. That’s because drinking seems to increase the amount of iron present in the brain, with higher levels linked to neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
scitechdaily.com
Poor Sleep Found To Be Associated With Reduced Cognitive Function
The study adds to the body of evidence concerning the relationship between sleep and cognition. A new study found that among a sample of low-income African American individuals, more fragmented sleep and longer stretches of wakefulness after bedtime were related to inferior cognitive function, such as poor attention. Researchers from...
These Simple Tasks Can Cut Your Risk Of Dementia, Study Finds
Basic activities (some of which you're probably already doing) can cut your risk of dementia by up to 35%.
Cognitive decline linked to ultraprocessed food, study finds
Eating ultraprocessed foods could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed.
Study of sleep in older adults suggests nixing naps, striving for 7-9 hours a night
Napping, as well as sleeping too much or too little or having poor sleep patterns, appears to increase the risk for cardiovascular disease in older adults, new research shows. The study, published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, adds to a growing body of evidence supporting sleep's importance to good health. The American Heart Association recently added sleep duration to its checklist of health and lifestyle factors for cardiovascular health, known as Life's Essential 8. It says adults should average seven to nine hours of sleep a night.
earth.com
Loneliness is an underestimated threat to heart health
Social isolation and loneliness are two different constructs. A person can be socially isolated but not feel lonely or, conversely, can feel lonely despite not being socially isolated. Both social isolation (the objective state of having few or infrequent social contacts), and loneliness (perceived isolation that causes stress) are associated with adverse health outcomes.
Loss of smell is a warning sign of Alzheimer’s. What if you lose your sense of smell from Covid?
One of the stranger symptoms of Covid — the loss of the sense of smell — is a symptom that, well before the pandemic, was considered to be a warning sign for dementia. The big question for researchers now is whether Covid-related loss of smell might also be associated with cognitive decline. Around 5 percent of Covid patients worldwide — some 27 million people — have reported loss of smell lasting more than six months.
MedicalXpress
Could loss of smell from COVID-19 create future 'dementia wave?'
A review of studies about the effect of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—on the olfactory system introduces questions about whether loss of smell associated with COVID-19 infection may increase the risk of developing dementia later in life. The review is published ahead of print in the Journal of Neurophysiology (JNP).
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
MedicalXpress
Could a computer diagnose Alzheimer's disease and dementia?
It takes a lot of time—and money—to diagnose Alzheimer's disease. After running lengthy in-person neuropsychological exams, clinicians have to transcribe, review, and analyze every response in detail. But researchers at Boston University have developed a new tool that could automate the process and eventually allow it to move online. Their machine learning–powered computational model can detect cognitive impairment from audio recordings of neuropsychological tests—no in-person appointment needed. Their findings were published in Alzheimer's & Dementia.
How your job can predict if you’ll fall victim to dementia
WE all have days when we'd rather sit in front of the couch than head into work. Not only do they pay the bills, but experts have now warned that your job could also predict your risk of dementia. It's estimated that around 676,000 people in England have the condition,...
Healthline
Exercise, Chores, and Social Visits Can Help Lower Dementia Risk
Researchers say staying active both physically and mentally can help lower the risk of dementia. They say these activities can include exercise, household chores, and social visits with friends and family. Experts say it’s also important to eat a healthy diet, get adequate sleep, and participate in mindful activities such...
