Five people injured in SW Dade drive-by shooting

Drive-By shooting in SW Miami-Dade, five people injured 02:49

MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people.

Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting.

Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.

Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground.

"You know innocent people are getting shot, you know the ladies were just sitting out in the yard, all this gun shooting needs to stop," he said.

A woman who lives in the apartment complex said she heard it happen.

"I was cleaning up my living room and I heard several shots. When I heard the shots, I got on the floor and called by my friends," she said.

"Young kids out in the yard, they can't even sit outside. It needs to stop all these gun shootings," added King.

Investigators say they are looking for two people, the driver and the passenger they believe fired the shots. So far they only have a vague description of the vehicle, described as a black sedan.