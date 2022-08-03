ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Early observations from Syracuse football’s camp

While we’re not on the scene for Syracuse Orange football camp, we can still make some observations from the clips and observations of those in attendance. The big news from the first practice was Chris Bleich sliding into the center spot and forming an offensive line group with Dakota Davis and Kalan Ellis at the guards and Matthew Bergeron and Carlos Vettorello at the tackle positions. We know Steve will be watching closely to see if this continues throughout camp but it’s looking like Dino Babers and Mike Schmidt aren’t afraid to shuffle the players to find the best group.
SYRACUSE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

JG3 talks biz, ball & camp

Joe Girard III, who led Glens Falls High School to state championships in basketball and football, is entering his senior year as Syracuse University’s point guard. He’s been able to cash in on the NCAA’s new rules allowing athletes to profit from NIL (name, image, likeness) .
GLENS FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Westhill's Mike Madigan could be next big baseball name from CNY

The summer time is where all high school baseball players hone their craft. That’s exactly what Westhill’s Mike Madigan Jr. is using the time for. Baseball just never seems to end for Mike Madigan, but he wouldn’t want it any other way. “Since school pretty much ended,...
247Sports

Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson getting opportunities from Day 1 in Syracuse football camp (videos)

Syracuse football opened preseason camp on Wednesday morning and jumped right into the competition with a goal-line period. Returning starting quarterback Garrett Shrader handled the first batch of reps, working with the first-team offense, but Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was next in line. The redshirt freshman is being evaluated...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Analyst prediction for 4-star target Joseph Estrella

Syracuse basketball is set to welcome 2023 high-priority recruiting target Joseph Estrella to the Hill for an official visit starting on August 4, and the Orange appears to be one of several schools still in the running for the talented four-star big man. The 6-foot-11 power forward/center, whose stock has...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Syracuse named one of the 10 best places to retire — affordably

As rising prices disrupt many older Americans’ retirement plans, some may be looking for a more affordable place to live when they exit the workforce — such as Central New York. Syracuse has been named one of the “10 best affordable places to retire” in 2022 by realtor.com....
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Barstool Sport's founder Dave Portnoy calls Northern Lights 'disgusting'

MATTYDALE N.Y. — Barstool Sport's Founder Dave Portnoy visited the Syracuse area late last week as part of his "one-bite" pizza reviews. One of the reviews that have been released on social media late Monday night, was of Paladino's, a pizza shop in the Northern Lights Shopping Center. Portnoy...
Romesentinel.com

East Utica Classic Golf Tournament this weekend

The 12th annual East Utica Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled for this weekend. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with a shotgun start at Valley View Golf Course in Utica. Tournament officials said proceeds from the event will be going to its main beneficiary, Harlow Hallam,...
UTICA, NY
