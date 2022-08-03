Why NFL ruling could affect Miami Dolphins ownership transfer to Beal

The NFL has dropped the hammer on the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady. Here’s why it could be bad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perhaps one of the stranger stories we’ve seen during an NFL offseason has reached its conclusion. Well, maybe not it’s CONCLUSION, but at the very least a chapter in the book. The Miami Dolphins will lose a first-round pick and a future-third round kick for tampering in an effort to bring Tom Brady and Sean Payton to South Beach.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO