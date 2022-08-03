Why NFL ruling could affect Miami Dolphins ownership transfer to Beal

Read on phinphanatic.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Music Icons Chayanne & Ivy Queen Added to Billboard Latin Music Week’s Star-Studded Talent LineupThe New York ExclusiveMiami, FL
Enjoy Horse Racing & Food Tastings at Gulfstream Park's Taste at the Track Themed Tasting SeriesCamille NatalieMiami, FL
Related
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady
After a lengthy investigation, the NFL cracked down Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady and the Dolphins held “impermissible communications” in 2019 despite the superstar quarterback being with the New England Patriots and continuing his partnership with Bill Belichick. Belichick was asked about Brady’s relationship with the Dolphins as the Patriots […] The post Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Why Dolphins punishment over Tom Brady could be bad news for Buccaneers
The NFL has dropped the hammer on the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady. Here’s why it could be bad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perhaps one of the stranger stories we’ve seen during an NFL offseason has reached its conclusion. Well, maybe not it’s CONCLUSION, but at the very least a chapter in the book. The Miami Dolphins will lose a first-round pick and a future-third round kick for tampering in an effort to bring Tom Brady and Sean Payton to South Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tua Tagovailoa Addresses Dolphins’ Interest in Tom Brady
The NFL’s investigation into alleged tampering revealed Miami tried to court the seven-time Super Bowl champion on more than one occasion.
NBC Sports
How Belichick reacted to Tom Brady, Dolphins tampering questions
On Wednesday morning, Bill Belichick spoke with the media before the seventh day of the New England Patriots' training camp. Belichick is known for his short, to-the-point answers during press conferences, so it was no surprise that he was tight-lipped when questioned about the recent news about the NFL investigation into the Miami Dolphins.
Podcast: Reacting to Dolphins’ tampering violations, what’s next
An otherwise pleasant training camp practice with fans in attendance Tuesday turned sour, as the NFL announced discipline for the Dolphins in its six-month investigation into violations of the integrity of the game. The league concluded that on three separate occasions spanning multiple years, the Dolphins violated the anti-tampering policy in their pursuit of Tom Brady and Sean Payton.
Miami Dolphins first week training camp recap and players who impressed
The Miami Dolphins have now been in camp for a full week. Fins fans are finally seeing what this team can become this upcoming season. Trill Williams, an undrafted cornerback from Syracuse, has made himself seem like a strong candidate to win the fourth cornerback spot. He already has two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 enshrinement ceremony: Time, TV, streaming info
Eight men will officially gain entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday during the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
Yardbarker
Dolphins Sign P Sterling Hofrichter, Waive P Tommy Heatherly
Hofrichter, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Falcons back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Falcons, but was later waived at the start of the 2021 season. The Buccaneers signed Hofrichter to their practice squad late last season and he returned to Tampa Bay...
Buccaneers Tom Brady going to find new favorite wide receiver
Not that it should surprise anyone, but Tom Brady and Julio Jones are forming a magical connection that is going to win games for the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers have a well-constructed depth chart with an obvious hierarchy during the start of camp: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin when healthy, and then everyone else is competing for the third role. Russell Gage looked like that guy, but Julio Jones quickly shifted the status quo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buccaneers need to start worrying about high draft pick
After seeing a terrible week of practice from their young quarterback, the Buccaneers need to start assessing their future with Kyle Trask. One bad practice is not the end of the world. One bad week of practice is where it starts to get hard to find a positive spin. That is what is happening with Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask.
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: QB News, Smythe's Perspective, Big Props for Rookie, and More
The Miami Dolphins won't face Tom Brady in their preseason opener and now might not face Deshaun Watson in the regular season either
This Heat-Hornets Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To Miami
The Miami Heat have become one of the premiere destinations for NBA players. Usually, they’re a major player in free agency and in the trade market. As a result, the Heat are often linked to the league’s biggest names. If a star player is available, generally speaking, someone out there has them taking their talents to South Beach.
Recruitment of Christopher Johnson no longer a one-horse race
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard running back Christopher Johnson's recruitment once seemed like a one-horse race with the Miami Hurricanes pulling away. But now down the stretch, a new contender is making a strong push.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0