Get ready for another scorcher today in Oklahoma!

Read on kfor.com
Related
KFOR
A brand new Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of Oklahoma today.
Another day another Heat Advisory. Temperatures mid to upper 90s to lower 100s across the state today. Feels like temperatures in the Heat Advisory 105 to 110 in the shade. The Heat Dome in control of our weather but it’s not as strong as the last few weeks.
The ‘Oklahoma Highland Gathering’ Scottish Festival Returns This Fall to Choctaw, OK.
Get ready, the annual 'Oklahoma Highland Gathering' is returning this fall to Choctaw Creek Park. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the annual Sooner State Scottish festival. It's a 3-day event filled with all kinds of incredible food, vendors, live entertainment, and traditional Scottish games, dance, and traditions. The...
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Tax-Free Weekend starts in Oklahoma before start of school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — With inflation being at a high right now, Oklahomans can save some big bucks during Tax-Free Weekend. The holiday weekend started Friday. Shoppers can avoid having to pay sales tax on most clothing and shoes as long as the item is under $100, but it does not apply to accessories such as wallets, jewelry, purses, watches and other similar items.
Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s
Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
Using the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature to keep you safe in Oklahoma heat
TULSA, Okla. — Most of us are familiar with the heat index, which accounts for both temperature and moisture levels to give us a “real feel” temperature to our bodies. However, the heat index doesn’t account for other factors that can reduce or increase the risk for heat illness.
KFOR
Oklahoma drought worsens, here’s what to do
With very little rain in much of the state within the last few months, rivers, creeks, and yards are getting quite dry. Here’s what to do to help maximize water usage in your yard. We are tracking slight rain chances Thursday and again early next week. Remember, check the...
Oklahoma football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season. 2022 Oklahoma Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. UTEP Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Kent State Week 3, Sept. 17 at Nebraska Week 4, ...
KXII.com
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
Oklahoma coach impacting kids for almost 50 years
After almost half a century with a coach's whistle, Dan could fill a stadium with NBA'ers, college stars and even elementary school bench warmers whose lives he has touched because he treats them all the same.
Love donuts? You could win $3,000 in Oklahoma City
Polar Donuts is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a donut eating contest.
Grassfires scorch marijuana greenhouse, mobile home near Shawnee
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon. Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow. No injuries were reported in that fire. Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the […]
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark in Louisiana ‘lake’
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
CA Gov. Newsom to Hollywood: Stop filming in Oklahoma, Georgia
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom penned a letter to Variety Magazine urging Hollywood executives to stop doing business in states that are waging "a cruel assault on essential right."
Road rage concerns across OKC metro
It has become a growing trend across the Oklahoma City metro, aggressive driving that has turned violent.
Comments / 0