ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Why Nancy Pelosi's pink suit in Taiwan was about more than power-dressing

By Oscar Holland
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Donald Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Just Gave An Update On His Cancer Battle: ‘In The Hands Of God’

Jared Kushner is opening up about his previously undisclosed battle with thyroid cancer in his forthcoming memoir, which is to be published next month. According to excerpts of the new book seen by Reuters, Kushner, 41, wrote about being diagnosed with cancer in 2019 when he served as White House senior advisor to his father-in-law, then-president Donald Trump, 76.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Mark Takano
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Reuters#A Third Party#Democrat#Parliament
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy