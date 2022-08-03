Why Nancy Pelosi's pink suit in Taiwan was about more than power-dressing

Read on www.cnn.com
Related
Donald Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Just Gave An Update On His Cancer Battle: ‘In The Hands Of God’
Jared Kushner is opening up about his previously undisclosed battle with thyroid cancer in his forthcoming memoir, which is to be published next month. According to excerpts of the new book seen by Reuters, Kushner, 41, wrote about being diagnosed with cancer in 2019 when he served as White House senior advisor to his father-in-law, then-president Donald Trump, 76.
Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Traitor Flag, and People Who Fly it Disrespect America
The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.
Dan Bongino: The Pelosis, Bidens and Obamas never have to worry about any 'real accountability'
Fox News host Dan Bongino ripped political elites for claiming to be "public servants" while not having to worry about any real accountability on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: What's the best job in the United States? What's your dream job? If you had the choice right now to...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
Russian senator mocks Kamala Harris for introducing herself with gender pronouns
A Russian politician slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday in response to a viral clip where she referred to herself using the pronoun "she" and explaining to a group of people that she is a woman wearing a blue suit. "Kamala Harris said that her pronoun is ‘she’ and...
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liz Cheney just made an absolutely critical point about Donald Trump’s responsibility on January 6
CNN — In her opening remarks at Tuesday’s January 6 committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney had a blunt message: Donald Trump doesn’t get to play the unwitting dupe when it comes to his role in the run-up to and riot at the US Capitol. “President Trump is...
‘Game over’: Steve Bannon audio reveals Trump planned to claim early victory
Recording shows the president intended to ‘take advantage’ of early vote lead and declare himself the winner prematurely
Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Piers Morgan Is Saying About Joe Biden Now: ‘This Is What Putin Wants To See’
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 05/18/22 Piers Morgan, host of Fox Nation Uncensored, is well-known for his controversial opinions—and his tendency to share them unashamedly. The British talk show host has been especial...
Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit
Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jesse Watters: With Dems saying Biden has to go, is Michelle Obama making a run for the White House?
Fox News host Jesse Watters weighed in on President Biden's plummeting poll numbers as members of the Democratic Party appear to be jockeying for the 2024 nomination on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden's a legend in his own mind and doesn't think he's going anywhere. It's not like...
China ‘convinced it needs to hit US with Pearl Harbor-style surprise attack’ to win war over Taiwan, expert warns
CHINA is convinced it now needs to hit America "hard and early " in a surprise Pearl Harbor-style attack to invade Taiwan, a leading expert has warned. Oriana Skylar Mastro, a fellow at Stanford University, told The Sun Online how Beijing increasingly views an invasion of the island as inseparable from a war with the US.
Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?
They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
'It's clearly intimidation': See what China did after Pelosi left Taiwan
China gave a preview Wednesday of what might be coming for Taiwan by sending 27 warplanes into the island’s air defense identification zone – a buffer of airspace commonly referred to as an ADIZ – according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
Retired sergeant in Trump's motorcade says Trump was adamant about going to Capitol on Jan. 6
Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1