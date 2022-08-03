ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man faces deportation after being caught masturbating in his car alone

By Becca Monaghan
 2 days ago

A man faces deportation after being caught masturbating in his car alone.

ABC reports that the Nepalese man, 26, was working as a delivery driver in Australia in 2021 when the offence occurred.

The man had reportedly finished his shift early and headed to a local park, assuming no one was around. A council worker approached the car to tell the driver he wasn't allowed to park there.

The worker was stunned to learn the man was having some alone time and was asked to leave. He was later charged with a count of prohibited behaviour, to which he pleaded guilty.

In the court case, Community Corrections Tasmania (CCT) had to undertake a risk assessment to determine the possibility of him reoffending. They believed he posed a medium risk, which means he could be placed on the sex offenders register and face deportation.

The man's lawyer, Dinesh Loganathan, has since challenged the finding after two separate clinical psychologists — Dr Grant Blake and Dr Emma Collins — argued the man had a very low risk of reoffending.

Dr Blake called out the court's assessment as "far-fetched" and "fanciful".

"We have two certified trained clinical psychologists who have provided a report to the court that Static-99R [the risk assessment tool] should have never been administered to [the man], and the administration was flawed," Loganathan told the court.

"We have Community Corrections who have provided a recommendation that [he is at] medium risk of offending.

"On the other hand, there's Dr Blake, who quite forcefully provides a view that Community Corrections has been wrongly administrating [assessments] for however long they've been doing it."

While reading Dr Blake's report, Loganathan added: "Community Corrections must be informed they are continuing to use risk assessment tools incorrectly.

"It is unethical, unacceptable practice. It cannot continue."

Comments / 0

